Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The number of people actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19 reached 275 in the past 24 hours, a low not seen since April 3rd.

That’s according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The number of people hospitalized fell from 284 to 275 even as 35 people were reported to be newly hospitalized with the disease. Hospitals across the state have averaged 35 newly hospitalized patients over the past 30 days.

As the number of people hospitalized has trended downward in recent weeks, the number of intensive care unit beds available for any purpose has stayed relatively steady. A total of 391 ICU beds are reported to be available today, and averages of 382 and 386 have been maintained over the past week and 30 days.

Since the outbreak started 3,096 people have required hospitalization.

A total of 11,149 COVID-19 tests were processed in the past 24 hours according to DHS, with 266 coming back positive. That brings the statewide total to 23,198 since the outbreak began. DHS reports that 74 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

Tuesday’s data release showed a positive test rate of 2.39 percent, below the seven-day and 14-day averages of 2.74 percent and 2.76 percent.

The death toll from the disease climbed to 703 on Tuesday, with nine newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours.

Racine County has 1040.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1018.9). Milwaukee County has 1,012.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,004.8). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 959.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 950.4).

Kenosha (816.3), Dodge (483), Rock (470.4), Walworth (466), Forest (377), Winnebago (316), Fond du Lac (265.8) and Lafayette (256.9) are the only other counties with more than 250 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 396.9 (up from 393.8).

There are currently 958 ventilators and 411 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 939 ventilators and 408 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/16/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/16/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,096 13% Never hospitalized 13,478 58% Unknown 6,624 29% Total 23,198 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/16/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/16/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/16/2020 Deaths as of 6/16/2020 <10 713 20 2 0 10-19 1,684 46 3 0 20-29 4,480 160 22 6 30-39 4,216 239 35 8 40-49 3,761 370 83 22 50-59 3,408 528 124 57 60-69 2,407 656 189 117 70-79 1,278 550 136 188 80-89 832 379 66 170 90+ 419 148 27 135 Total 23,198 3,096 687 703

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county