COVID-19 Hospitalizations Hit 75-Day Low

266 newly-confirmed positive cases reported Tuesday.

By - Jun 16th, 2020 05:56 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The number of people actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19 reached 275 in the past 24 hours, a low not seen since April 3rd.

That’s according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The number of people hospitalized fell from 284 to 275 even as 35 people were reported to be newly hospitalized with the disease. Hospitals across the state have averaged 35 newly hospitalized patients over the past 30 days.

As the number of people hospitalized has trended downward in recent weeks, the number of intensive care unit beds available for any purpose has stayed relatively steady. A total of 391 ICU beds are reported to be available today, and averages of 382 and 386 have been maintained over the past week and 30 days.

Since the outbreak started 3,096 people have required hospitalization.

A total of 11,149 COVID-19 tests were processed in the past 24 hours according to DHS, with 266 coming back positive. That brings the statewide total to 23,198 since the outbreak began. DHS reports that 74 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

Tuesday’s data release showed a positive test rate of 2.39 percent, below the seven-day and 14-day averages of 2.74 percent and 2.76 percent.

The death toll from the disease climbed to 703 on Tuesday, with nine newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours.

Racine County has 1040.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1018.9). Milwaukee County has 1,012.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,004.8). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 959.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 950.4).

Kenosha (816.3), Dodge (483), Rock (470.4), Walworth (466), Forest (377), Winnebago (316), Fond du Lac (265.8) and Lafayette (256.9) are the only other counties with more than 250 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 396.9 (up from 393.8).

There are currently 958 ventilators and 411 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 939 ventilators and 408 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/16/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/16/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,096 13%
Never hospitalized 13,478 58%
Unknown 6,624 29%
Total 23,198 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/16/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/16/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/16/2020 Deaths as of 6/16/2020
<10 713 20 2 0
10-19 1,684 46 3 0
20-29 4,480 160 22 6
30-39 4,216 239 35 8
40-49 3,761 370 83 22
50-59 3,408 528 124 57
60-69 2,407 656 189 117
70-79 1,278 550 136 188
80-89 832 379 66 170
90+ 419 148 27 135
Total 23,198 3,096 687 703

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/16/2020 Negative as of 6/16/2020 Deaths as of 6/16/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/16/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/16/2020
Adams 8 1,152 2 39.9 25%
Ashland 3 615 0 19.1 0%
Barron 26 3,053 0 57.5 0%
Bayfield 3 791 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,492 26,396 39 959.3 2%
Buffalo 7 831 2 53.2 29%
Burnett 3 672 1 19.7 33%
Calumet 87 2,631 2 174.7 2%
Chippewa 63 3,850 0 99.0 0%
Clark 51 1,669 4 147.9 8%
Columbia 58 3,767 1 101.8 2%
Crawford 27 1,494 0 165.8 0%
Dane 980 47,798 30 185.0 3%
Dodge 424 8,089 4 483.0 1%
Door 39 2,260 3 142.1 8%
Douglas 20 1,754 0 46.1 0%
Dunn 29 2,857 0 65.2 0%
Eau Claire 138 6,508 0 134.0 0%
Florence 2 281 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 272 7,789 6 265.8 2%
Forest 34 430 2 377.0 6%
Grant 107 3,624 12 206.5 11%
Green 77 2,235 1 208.9 1%
Green Lake 24 1,410 0 128.0 0%
Iowa 17 1,592 0 72.0 0%
Iron 2 306 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 21 1,801 1 102.4 5%
Jefferson 161 4,952 4 190.2 2%
Juneau 25 2,031 1 94.6 4%
Kenosha 1,374 13,319 37 816.3 3%
Kewaunee 39 1,135 1 191.6 3%
La Crosse 132 7,859 0 112.0 0%
Lafayette 43 952 0 256.9 0%
Langlade 6 1,089 0 31.3 0%
Lincoln 7 1,295 0 25.1 0%
Manitowoc 48 4,547 1 60.4 2%
Marathon 83 4,922 1 61.4 1%
Marinette 40 3,659 3 98.7 8%
Marquette 9 835 1 59.2 11%
Menominee 4 963 0 87.4 0%
Milwaukee 9,658 85,117 352 1012.1 4%
Monroe 36 3,609 1 79.1 3%
Oconto 45 2,639 0 119.8 0%
Oneida 17 1,839 0 48.1 0%
Outagamie 345 12,037 8 186.7 2%
Ozaukee 199 4,797 15 225.4 8%
Pepin 1 465 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 57 2,095 0 137.0 0%
Polk 36 2,775 1 83.0 3%
Portage 82 3,784 0 116.1 0%
Price 2 758 0 14.8 0%
Racine 2,033 19,120 55 1040.4 3%
Richland 14 1,246 4 79.8 29%
Rock 761 12,779 22 470.4 3%
Rusk 10 572 0 70.5 0%
Sauk 87 5,244 3 136.8 3%
Sawyer 9 1,569 0 55.0 0%
Shawano 64 2,893 0 156.1 0%
Sheboygan 166 5,978 4 144.1 2%
St. Croix 116 4,587 0 131.9 0%
Taylor 5 770 0 24.6 0%
Trempealeau 71 2,721 0 241.2 0%
Vernon 24 1,903 0 78.6 0%
Vilas 8 867 0 37.0 0%
Walworth 480 6,762 17 466.0 4%
Washburn 3 944 0 19.1 0%
Washington 296 6,801 11 220.0 4%
Waukesha 928 14,459 35 232.7 4%
Waupaca 80 3,884 4 155.5 5%
Waushara 20 1,953 0 82.9 0%
Winnebago 537 12,856 9 316.0 2%
Wood 23 3,294 1 31.4 4%
Total 23,198 414,330 703 401.5 3%

