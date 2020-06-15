Jeramey Jannene
City Hall

Grab Your Quarters, Parking Meter Regulations Restored

Other parking regulations remain suspended.

By - Jun 15th, 2020 10:42 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
New Park-o-Meters in Milwaukee. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Parking meter in downtown Milwaukee. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

The Department of Public Works began phasing in parking regulations on Monday, June 15th. The department’s parking division is again assessing resumed enforcement of fees and regulations at the approximately 6,000 parking meters across the city.

“As more and more businesses have been reopening, the need for turnover in parking locations has increased,” wrote the department in a press release.

Meters can be paid with coins, credit cards and the city’s third-party smartphone application.

DPW suspended many city parking rules on March 19th in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and changing travel patterns.

And while drivers again need to feed the meter, primarily Downtown and in other commercial corridors, many parking regulations on residential side streets remain suspended.

Daytime parking permits, including those for commuter-impacted areas like the streets surrounding UW-Milwaukee and resident-only parking permits, will still not be necessary. Alternate side parking will not be required.

Night parking regulations, including the need for an overnight permit, remain suspended.

DPW said a final date for phasing in all regulations has yet to be determined.

Regardless of what happens with regard to commuting and the pandemic, the city is likely to need to phase in alternate side parking as part of the department’s snow plowing strategy.

Parking operations is a sizable operation in the city. DPW’s parking and tow lot division is budgeted to have 124 employees, including 58 parking enforcement officers (commonly called “parking checkers”).

The city had budgeted to derive approximately $4.85 million from parking permits and $5.18 million from parking meters this year. Towing and disposing of unclaimed vehicles was expected to net an additional $5.7 million. Parking citations were budgeted to bring in $16.2 million, an increase from $15 million in 2019.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

More about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Categories: City Hall

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us