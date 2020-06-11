Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Racine County has the worst per-capita COVID-19 outbreak in Wisconsin, and it has now crossed a threshold to make that easier to understand.

According to data from the state Department of Health Services, one out of every 100 Racine County residents have tested positive for the disease.

In total, 1,966 of the county’s 196,311 residents have tested positive for the disease. On a per-capita basis, there are 1006.2 cases per every 100,000 residents, almost three times the state average. The case total only reflects those that were tested.

The data does not mean that almost 2,000 Racine residents are currently suffering from the disease or contagious. Statewide data from DHS indicates that 70 percent of residents with COVID-19 have recovered as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

Fifty-one Racine County residents that tested positive for the disease have died, a three percent rate that mirrors the statewide percentage. Across Wisconsin 621 people have died from COVID-19. DHS reported 11 newly-confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

Racine County is unlikely to be the only county to cross the one-per-100 threshold. At its current growth rate, Milwaukee County will cross the one-per-100 threshold in the next week. Brown and Kenosha are the next closest counties, but either have a slower growth rate or are further from the benchmark.

Across the state, 9,275 tests were processed over the past 24 hours according to data released Thursday afternoon by DHS. From those tests, 333 residents were newly-confirmed to have the disease, bringing the statewide total to 21,926.

DHS reports that 3.59 percent of the tests processed came back positive, above the seven-day and 14-day averages of 2.65 and 3.30 percent. The percentage positive has trended downward over the past two weeks

The number of people actively hospitalized with the disease fell to 306, the lowest total reported in over a month. The total is down 49 from seven days ago. A total of 33 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

Milwaukee County has 966.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 953.3). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 931.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 925.8).

Kenosha (783.6), Dodge (471.7), Walworth (454.3), Rock (450.6), Forest (377), Winnebago (278.4), Fond du Lac (245.3), Waukesha (216.9), Lafayette (215.1), Washington (213.3) and Ozaukee (209.6) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 379.4 (up from 373.7).

There are currently 951 ventilators and 381 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 938 ventilators and 410 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/11/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/11/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,976 14% Never hospitalized 12,566 57% Unknown 6,384 29% Total 21,926 100%

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/11/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/11/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/11/2020 Deaths as of 6/11/2020 <10 652 18 1 0 10-19 1,567 44 2 0 20-29 4,124 151 21 6 30-39 3,986 227 34 8 40-49 3,599 353 82 22 50-59 3,252 515 119 55 60-69 2,293 630 181 115 70-79 1,241 540 129 178 80-89 805 359 63 169 90+ 407 139 28 129 Total 21,926 2,976 660 682

