One in 100 Racine County Residents Have Contracted COVID-19

Statewide active hospitalizations hit four-week low.

By - Jun 11th, 2020 05:40 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Racine County has the worst per-capita COVID-19 outbreak in Wisconsin, and it has now crossed a threshold to make that easier to understand.

According to data from the state Department of Health Services, one out of every 100 Racine County residents have tested positive for the disease.

In total, 1,966 of the county’s 196,311 residents have tested positive for the disease. On a per-capita basis, there are 1006.2 cases per every 100,000 residents, almost three times the state average. The case total only reflects those that were tested.

The data does not mean that almost 2,000 Racine residents are currently suffering from the disease or contagious. Statewide data from DHS indicates that 70 percent of residents with COVID-19 have recovered as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

Fifty-one Racine County residents that tested positive for the disease have died, a three percent rate that mirrors the statewide percentage. Across Wisconsin 621 people have died from COVID-19. DHS reported 11 newly-confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

Racine County is unlikely to be the only county to cross the one-per-100 threshold. At its current growth rate, Milwaukee County will cross the one-per-100 threshold in the next week. Brown and Kenosha are the next closest counties, but either have a slower growth rate or are further from the benchmark.

Across the state, 9,275 tests were processed over the past 24 hours according to data released Thursday afternoon by DHS. From those tests, 333 residents were newly-confirmed to have the disease, bringing the statewide total to 21,926.

DHS reports that 3.59 percent of the tests processed came back positive, above the seven-day and 14-day averages of 2.65 and 3.30 percent. The percentage positive has trended downward over the past two weeks

The number of people actively hospitalized with the disease fell to 306, the lowest total reported in over a month. The total is down 49 from seven days ago. A total of 33 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

Milwaukee County has 966.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 953.3). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 931.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 925.8).

Kenosha (783.6), Dodge (471.7), Walworth (454.3), Rock (450.6), Forest (377), Winnebago (278.4), Fond du Lac (245.3), Waukesha (216.9), Lafayette (215.1), Washington (213.3) and Ozaukee (209.6) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 379.4 (up from 373.7).

There are currently 951 ventilators and 381 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 938 ventilators and 410 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/11/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/11/2020
Ever hospitalized 2,976 14%
Never hospitalized 12,566 57%
Unknown 6,384 29%
Total 21,926 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/11/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/11/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/11/2020 Deaths as of 6/11/2020
<10 652 18 1 0
10-19 1,567 44 2 0
20-29 4,124 151 21 6
30-39 3,986 227 34 8
40-49 3,599 353 82 22
50-59 3,252 515 119 55
60-69 2,293 630 181 115
70-79 1,241 540 129 178
80-89 805 359 63 169
90+ 407 139 28 129
Total 21,926 2,976 660 682

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/11/2020 Negative as of 6/11/2020 Deaths as of 6/11/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/11/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/11/2020
Adams 6 1,036 1 29.9 17%
Ashland 3 508 0 19.1 0%
Barron 21 2,679 0 46.4 0%
Bayfield 3 468 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,421 23,849 38 931.9 2%
Buffalo 7 793 2 53.2 29%
Burnett 1 614 1 6.6 100%
Calumet 83 2,406 2 166.6 2%
Chippewa 61 3,545 0 95.9 0%
Clark 45 1,569 4 130.5 9%
Columbia 50 3,236 1 87.8 2%
Crawford 26 1,198 0 159.6 0%
Dane 896 42,175 31 169.1 3%
Dodge 414 6,853 4 471.7 1%
Door 39 2,082 3 142.1 8%
Douglas 20 1,693 0 46.1 0%
Dunn 29 2,765 0 65.2 0%
Eau Claire 126 6,250 0 122.3 0%
Florence 2 271 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 251 6,897 6 245.3 2%
Forest 34 408 2 377.0 6%
Grant 101 3,440 12 194.9 12%
Green 72 2,062 0 195.3 0%
Green Lake 23 1,300 0 122.6 0%
Iowa 16 1,485 0 67.7 0%
Iron 2 291 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 22 1,687 1 107.3 5%
Jefferson 142 4,510 4 167.7 3%
Juneau 24 1,444 1 90.8 4%
Kenosha 1,319 12,245 36 783.6 3%
Kewaunee 37 1,036 1 181.7 3%
La Crosse 94 7,527 0 79.8 0%
Lafayette 36 884 0 215.1 0%
Langlade 6 978 0 31.3 0%
Lincoln 7 1,104 0 25.1 0%
Manitowoc 40 3,955 1 50.4 3%
Marathon 70 4,371 1 51.8 1%
Marinette 37 3,448 3 91.3 8%
Marquette 9 759 1 59.2 11%
Menominee 4 919 0 87.4 0%
Milwaukee 9,220 71,346 346 966.2 4%
Monroe 26 3,294 1 57.1 4%
Oconto 43 2,417 0 114.5 0%
Oneida 14 1,597 0 39.6 0%
Outagamie 306 11,167 8 165.6 3%
Ozaukee 185 4,540 13 209.6 7%
Pepin 1 445 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 51 1,931 0 122.6 0%
Polk 37 2,491 1 85.4 3%
Portage 66 2,577 0 93.5 0%
Price 2 692 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,966 17,408 51 1006.2 3%
Richland 14 1,175 4 79.8 29%
Rock 729 11,629 21 450.6 3%
Rusk 7 510 0 49.4 0%
Sauk 84 4,708 3 132.1 4%
Sawyer 9 1,386 0 55.0 0%
Shawano 60 2,622 0 146.3 0%
Sheboygan 129 5,173 4 112.0 3%
St. Croix 108 4,098 0 122.8 0%
Taylor 2 704 0 9.8 0%
Trempealeau 49 2,576 0 166.5 0%
Vernon 23 1,735 0 75.4 0%
Vilas 8 669 0 37.0 0%
Walworth 468 6,175 17 454.3 4%
Washburn 3 772 0 19.1 0%
Washington 287 6,325 10 213.3 3%
Waukesha 865 12,754 34 216.9 4%
Waupaca 63 3,714 2 122.5 3%
Waushara 14 1,722 0 58.1 0%
Winnebago 473 10,071 8 278.4 2%
Wood 15 2,891 1 20.5 7%
Total 21,926 366,054 682 379.4 3%

