Over 9,000 COVID-19 Cases in Milwaukee County

Over 21,500 cases across Wisconsin.

By - Jun 10th, 2020 04:36 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Milwaukee County passed a milestone number of COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. According to data released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 9,096 county residents have tested positive for the disease.

That doesn’t mean over 9,000 people are actively infected. On a statewide basis, DHS reports that 68 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have recorded, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. Unfortunately, according to DHS, four percent of county residents with the disease have died.

Wisconsin’s most populous county doesn’t have the greatest per capita outbreak. That distinction belongs to Racine County, Milwaukee’s southern neighbor. Both Milwaukee and Racine counties passed Brown County’s outbreak, on a per-capita basis, in the past week. Confirmed cases in the northeastern Wisconsin county have slowed after a series of employer-related outbreaks sent the case total soaring in late April and into May.

In a case of tomorrow’s headline today, Racine County will likely be the first county in Wisconsin to have one COVID-19 case for every 100 residents. The southeastern Wisconsin county is on pace to pass the benchmark in the next 24 hours. Currently, 999 out of every 100,000 residents have tested positive.

A total of 10,187 tests were processed across the state in the past 24 hours. From that 285 came back positive, increasing the statewide total to 21,593.

The 2.80 percent of tests that were positive is above the seven-day average of 2.76 percent, but below the 14-day average of 3.38 percent. Public health officials are looking for the percentage to trend downward as testing increases, and both factors have held true over the past two weeks.

The number of people actively hospitalized with the disease fell to 328, down three from yesterday. The total is down 29 from seven days ago. A total of 39 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

The death toll from the disease has reached 671. DHS reported 10 newly-confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

Racine County has 999 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 992.3). Milwaukee County has 953.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 940.4). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 925.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 923.5).

Kenosha (777), Dodge (467.1), Rock (447.6), Walworth (442.7), Forest (377), Winnebago (268.9), Fond du Lac (241.4), Lafayette (215.1), Waukesha (211.1), Washington (210.4) and Ozaukee (209.6) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 373.7 (up from 368.8).

There are currently 938 ventilators and 401 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 938 ventilators and 411 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/10/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/10/2020
Ever hospitalized 2,943 14%
Never hospitalized 12,316 57%
Unknown 6,334 29%
Total 21,593 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/10/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/10/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/10/2020 Deaths as of 6/10/2020
<10 643 18 2 0
10-19 1,539 40 3 0
20-29 4,008 149 20 6
30-39 3,930 225 34 8
40-49 3,559 351 80 21
50-59 3,217 510 118 54
60-69 2,274 625 180 112
70-79 1,227 533 127 175
80-89 793 353 62 168
90+ 403 139 28 127
Total 21,593 2,943 654 671

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/10/2020 Negative as of 6/10/2020 Deaths as of 6/10/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/10/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/10/2020
Adams 6 1,009 1 29.9 17%
Ashland 3 496 0 19.1 0%
Barron 21 2,622 0 46.4 0%
Bayfield 3 462 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,405 22,997 38 925.8 2%
Buffalo 6 779 2 45.6 33%
Burnett 1 596 1 6.6 100%
Calumet 81 2,333 2 162.6 2%
Chippewa 60 3,486 0 94.3 0%
Clark 45 1,564 4 130.5 9%
Columbia 49 3,219 1 86.0 2%
Crawford 26 1,189 0 159.6 0%
Dane 884 41,620 31 166.8 4%
Dodge 410 6,618 4 467.1 1%
Door 39 2,044 3 142.1 8%
Douglas 20 1,670 0 46.1 0%
Dunn 29 2,721 0 65.2 0%
Eau Claire 126 6,149 0 122.3 0%
Florence 2 270 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 247 6,688 6 241.4 2%
Forest 34 395 2 377.0 6%
Grant 99 3,391 12 191.0 12%
Green 71 1,968 0 192.6 0%
Green Lake 23 1,237 0 122.6 0%
Iowa 16 1,447 0 67.7 0%
Iron 2 285 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 20 1,639 1 97.5 5%
Jefferson 138 4,356 4 163.0 3%
Juneau 23 1,263 1 87.1 4%
Kenosha 1,308 12,037 36 777.0 3%
Kewaunee 37 1,018 1 181.7 3%
La Crosse 81 7,245 0 68.7 0%
Lafayette 36 851 0 215.1 0%
Langlade 5 964 0 26.1 0%
Lincoln 7 1,071 0 25.1 0%
Manitowoc 40 3,894 1 50.4 3%
Marathon 69 4,261 1 51.0 1%
Marinette 37 3,413 3 91.3 8%
Marquette 7 733 1 46.0 14%
Menominee 3 907 0 65.5 0%
Milwaukee 9,096 69,097 336 953.3 4%
Monroe 23 3,241 1 50.5 4%
Oconto 42 2,383 0 111.8 0%
Oneida 13 1,555 0 36.8 0%
Outagamie 294 10,975 8 159.1 3%
Ozaukee 185 4,529 13 209.6 7%
Pepin 1 440 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 51 1,892 0 122.6 0%
Polk 36 2,402 1 83.0 3%
Portage 51 2,444 0 72.2 0%
Price 2 666 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,952 17,007 51 999.0 3%
Richland 14 1,150 4 79.8 29%
Rock 724 11,556 21 447.6 3%
Rusk 5 447 0 35.3 0%
Sauk 84 4,634 3 132.1 4%
Sawyer 9 1,364 0 55.0 0%
Shawano 60 2,547 0 146.3 0%
Sheboygan 120 5,080 4 104.2 3%
St. Croix 108 4,006 0 122.8 0%
Taylor 2 646 0 9.8 0%
Trempealeau 44 2,529 0 149.5 0%
Vernon 22 1,713 0 72.1 0%
Vilas 8 652 0 37.0 0%
Walworth 456 5,957 17 442.7 4%
Washburn 3 752 0 19.1 0%
Washington 283 6,284 10 210.4 4%
Waukesha 842 12,496 34 211.1 4%
Waupaca 61 3,678 1 118.6 2%
Waushara 13 1,691 0 53.9 0%
Winnebago 457 9,580 8 268.9 2%
Wood 13 2,812 1 17.7 8%
Total 21,593 357,112 671 373.7 3%

