Give a Friend an Urban Milwaukee Membership

You purchase it and we give you a gift certificate with a code letting them join for free.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Now you can give someone you know the gift of a one-year membership to Urban Milwaukee.

Purchase a membership here for $99. Once purchased, you will be able to download a certificate that will come with a unique code.

Give this certificate to your friend and when they go to purchase a membership, they can input their individual code during purchase and their membership will be free for one year.

This gift membership will expire after one year from the day your friend activates their membership.

So if you have a friend or relative you’d like to see become a supporting member of Urban Milwaukee, here’s your chance to do that.

What will your gift include?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By purchasing a gift membership, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

Your friend will get all of these great perks when you get a membership for them:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries, once we are able to meet in large groups again.

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee, and online at www.UrbanMilwaukeeTheStore.com

So get a membership for yourself and another one as a gift now!