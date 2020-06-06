Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Players Join Protest on 27th Street

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Sam Kraemer of FOX 6 Now reports that Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sterling Brown, Donte DiVincenzo Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Frank Mason, Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks have joined a protest march.

Thanasis takes the mix & encourages everyone to be peaceful. They cheer profoundly.

Two protests have come together as one, and it’s big as they head west on Wisconsin past MUHS. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/qeygygU7e8

