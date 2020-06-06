Number of people admitted for hospitalization growing, but those actively receiving care drops.

The number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 in Wisconsin continues to fall, even as the number of cases grows.

The Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Saturday that 315 people were hospitalized, the lowest total seen since 298 were actively hospitalized on May 6th. Saturday’s total is down 94 from seven days prior.

But plenty of new people are going to the hospital. A total of 41 were reported in the past 24 hours, above the 30-day average of 37.

A total of 11,792 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, from which 322 came back positive. The statewide total stands at 20,571 over the length of the outbreak. DHS reports that 66 percent have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

A total of 2.73 percent of tests came back positive, below the seven-day and 14-day averages of 3.15 percent and 4.03 percent. Both averages are as low as they have been since the start of the outbreak.

The death toll from the disease has reached 645, with 12 deaths newly-recorded in the past 24 hours.

Milwaukee County accounts for 325 of the 645 deaths and 8,688 cases according to state data.

Racine County has 975.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 961.1). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 913.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 911.9). Milwaukee County has 910.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 895.7).

Kenosha (752.7), Dodge (450.0), Rock (423.4), Walworth (422.3), Forest (365.9), Fond du Lac (227.7), Winnebago (208.3), Washington (205.9) and Ozaukee (203.9) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 356.0 (up from 350.4).

There are currently 942 ventilators and 325 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 937 ventilators and 412 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Status Number (%) of People as of 6/6/2020 Negative Test Results 314,802 Positive Test Results 20,571 Hospitalizations 2,832 (14%) Deaths 645

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/6/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/6/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/6/2020 Deaths as of 6/6/2020 <10 589 16 1 0 10-19 1,419 37 3 0 20-29 3,726 140 20 6 30-39 3,785 215 33 8 40-49 3,423 337 78 19 50-59 3,092 495 115 52 60-69 2,203 606 176 105 70-79 1,191 518 122 167 80-89 757 339 63 163 90+ 386 129 25 125 Total 20,571 2,832 636 645

