COVID-19 Hospitalizations Hit Four-Week Low

Number of people admitted for hospitalization growing, but those actively receiving care drops.

By - Jun 6th, 2020 02:33 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 in Wisconsin continues to fall, even as the number of cases grows.

The Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Saturday that 315 people were hospitalized, the lowest total seen since 298 were actively hospitalized on May 6th. Saturday’s total is down 94 from seven days prior.

But plenty of new people are going to the hospital. A total of 41 were reported in the past 24 hours, above the 30-day average of 37.

A total of 11,792 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, from which 322 came back positive. The statewide total stands at 20,571 over the length of the outbreak. DHS reports that 66 percent have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

A total of 2.73 percent of tests came back positive, below the seven-day and 14-day averages of 3.15 percent and 4.03 percent. Both averages are as low as they have been since the start of the outbreak.

The death toll from the disease has reached 645, with 12 deaths newly-recorded in the past 24 hours.

Milwaukee County accounts for 325 of the 645 deaths and 8,688 cases according to state data.

Racine County has 975.4  cases per 100,000 residents (up from 961.1). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 913.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 911.9). Milwaukee County has 910.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 895.7).

Kenosha (752.7), Dodge (450.0), Rock (423.4), Walworth (422.3), Forest (365.9), Fond du Lac (227.7), Winnebago (208.3), Washington (205.9) and Ozaukee (203.9) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 356.0 (up from 350.4).

There are currently 942 ventilators and 325 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 937 ventilators and 412 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 6/6/2020
Negative Test Results 314,802
Positive Test Results 20,571
Hospitalizations 2,832 (14%)
Deaths 645

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/6/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/6/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/6/2020 Deaths as of 6/6/2020
<10 589 16 1 0
10-19 1,419 37 3 0
20-29 3,726 140 20 6
30-39 3,785 215 33 8
40-49 3,423 337 78 19
50-59 3,092 495 115 52
60-69 2,203 606 176 105
70-79 1,191 518 122 167
80-89 757 339 63 163
90+ 386 129 25 125
Total 20,571 2,832 636 645

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/6/2020 Negative as of 6/6/2020 Deaths as of 6/6/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/6/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/6/2020
Adams 5 942 1 24.9 20%
Ashland 3 458 0 19.1 0%
Barron 20 2,466 0 44.2 0%
Bayfield 3 415 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,374 19,163 38 913.8 2%
Buffalo 6 743 2 45.6 33%
Burnett 1 519 1 6.6 100%
Calumet 79 2,135 1 158.6 1%
Chippewa 58 3,227 0 91.1 0%
Clark 42 1,401 4 121.8 10%
Columbia 44 2,874 1 77.3 2%
Crawford 26 1,115 0 159.6 0%
Dane 814 37,134 29 153.6 4%
Dodge 395 5,702 4 450.0 1%
Door 39 1,781 3 142.1 8%
Douglas 20 1,600 0 46.1 0%
Dunn 27 2,579 0 60.7 0%
Eau Claire 121 5,847 0 117.5 0%
Florence 2 266 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 233 6,087 6 227.7 3%
Forest 33 369 2 365.9 6%
Grant 98 3,110 12 189.1 12%
Green 71 1,808 0 192.6 0%
Green Lake 22 1,020 0 117.3 0%
Iowa 16 1,297 0 67.7 0%
Iron 2 269 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 18 1,456 1 87.8 6%
Jefferson 124 3,961 3 146.5 2%
Juneau 23 1,192 1 87.1 4%
Kenosha 1,267 9,552 34 752.7 3%
Kewaunee 36 940 1 176.8 3%
La Crosse 68 6,764 0 57.7 0%
Lafayette 30 775 0 179.3 0%
Langlade 4 751 0 20.9 0%
Lincoln 7 988 0 25.1 0%
Manitowoc 39 3,592 1 49.1 3%
Marathon 63 3,577 1 46.6 2%
Marinette 33 3,105 3 81.4 9%
Marquette 5 671 1 32.9 20%
Menominee 3 876 0 65.5 0%
Milwaukee 8,688 57,400 325 910.5 4%
Monroe 18 3,058 1 39.6 6%
Oconto 41 2,100 0 109.2 0%
Oneida 12 1,478 0 34.0 0%
Outagamie 263 10,178 8 142.4 3%
Ozaukee 180 4,238 13 203.9 7%
Pepin 1 406 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 50 1,742 0 120.2 0%
Polk 33 1,939 1 76.1 3%
Portage 33 2,190 0 46.7 0%
Price 2 618 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,906 14,806 47 975.4 2%
Richland 14 1,084 4 79.8 29%
Rock 685 10,237 21 423.4 3%
Rusk 5 418 0 35.3 0%
Sauk 81 4,128 3 127.4 4%
Sawyer 8 1,243 0 48.9 0%
Shawano 56 2,304 0 136.6 0%
Sheboygan 111 4,492 3 96.3 3%
St. Croix 105 3,653 0 119.4 0%
Taylor 2 556 0 9.8 0%
Trempealeau 38 2,371 0 129.1 0%
Vernon 21 1,623 0 68.8 0%
Vilas 8 575 0 37.0 0%
Walworth 435 5,348 17 422.3 4%
Washburn 3 674 0 19.1 0%
Washington 277 5,921 9 205.9 3%
Waukesha 795 11,913 32 199.3 4%
Waupaca 51 3,440 1 99.1 2%
Waushara 10 1,541 0 41.5 0%
Winnebago 354 8,070 7 208.3 2%
Wood 11 2,531 1 15.0 9%
Total 20,571 314,802 645 356.0 3%

