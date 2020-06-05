This Weekend’s George Floyd Protests

List of protests against the killing of George Floyd and police brutality.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee has experienced eight straight days of protest against the killing of George Floyd and police brutality. And this weekend shows no sign of letting up. There are already seven protests lined up for Saturday and Sunday, that Urban Milwaukee knows of, that have been scheduled for the next three days.

Saturday

11 a.m.: Brown People for Black Power MKE: Organized by El Pueblo MKE, this march begins at the Southwest Parking Lot of the Mitchell Park Domes and will march until 1 p.m.

12 p.m.: Protest in West Bend: Meeting at Riverside Park in West Bend, organized by George Albrent and Kaylyn Merten

12 p.m.: Come Together, Stand Together: Meeting at the intersection of E. North Ave. and N. Lake Dr., this protest will run from noon until 6 p.m. It’s organized by Darius Smith, Madeline Redell, M Cree Myles, Natalia Moryns and Charles Tre’Malle McCoy.

3 p.m.: Rufus King Neighborhood March: Organized by Ayanna Ellzey, Malaina Moore and Ahmed Ibrahim, this march will begin at the Rufus King International High School Campus.

4 p.m.: March for Thee Three: Organized by the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, the march will begin at the intersection of N. 76th St. and W. Burleigh St. and will protest the killings of Alvin Cole, Antonio Gonzales and Jay Anderson, Jr. All three were killed by the same Wauwatosa police officer, according to the Cole family, between 2015 and now.

Sunday

1 p.m.: March with Pride for #BlackLivesMatter: Organized by Montell Ross and Angel Vega, this march will begin at the main gate of the Henry Maier Festival Park.

2 p.m.: Justice for George Floyd and Justice for All: Beginning at King Park, the march will go for four miles, beginning on W. Vliet St. It is organized by Esther Lea Ander, Chris Hege, Moriah Anne, Otis Young and Harvey X Ross.