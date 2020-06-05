Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Over 20,000 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The state crossed the threshold in the past 24 hours according to the Department of Health Services. But DHS reports that 65 percent have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

A total of 12,322 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, from which 357 came back positive. That’s the third-highest one-day testing total on record, but far from the highest single-day case increase.

A total of 2.90 percent of tests came back positive, below the seven-day and 14-day averages of 3.52 percent and 4.29 percent.

The number of people actively hospitalized with the disease held even at 355, though 52 people were newly hospitalized. The number of active hospitalizations is down 68 from the week prior and at a three-week low.

The death toll from the disease has reached 633, with seven deaths newly-recorded in the past 24 hours.

Milwaukee County accounts for 316 of the 633 deaths and 8,388 cases according to state data.

Racine County has 961.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 940.6). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 911.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 908.8). Milwaukee County has 895.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 879.1).

Kenosha (747.9), Dodge (448.9), Rock (421.6), Walworth (415.5), Forest (377), Fond du Lac (220.9), Washington (202.2) and Ozaukee (200.5) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 350.4 (up from 344.2).

There are currently 942 ventilators and 392 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 937 ventilators and 414 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 6/5/2020 Negative Test Results 303,332 Positive Test Results 20,249 Hospitalizations 2,791 (14%) Deaths 633

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/5/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/5/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,791 14% Never hospitalized 11,323 56% Unknown 6,135 30% Total 20,249 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/5/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/5/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/5/2020 Deaths as of 6/5/2020 <10 572 17 1 0 10-19 1,380 36 3 0 20-29 3,633 137 20 6 30-39 3,732 212 33 8 40-49 3,388 326 74 18 50-59 3,059 486 112 51 60-69 2,179 599 175 103 70-79 1,174 510 120 163 80-89 755 340 62 159 90+ 377 128 25 125 Total 20,249 2,791 625 633

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county