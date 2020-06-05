Jeramey Jannene
More Than 20,000 Wisconsin Residents Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

State reports third-highest one-day testing total, but percentage positive is below average.

By - Jun 5th, 2020 06:06 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Over 20,000 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The state crossed the threshold in the past 24 hours according to the Department of Health Services. But DHS reports that 65 percent have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

A total of 12,322 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, from which 357 came back positive. That’s the third-highest one-day testing total on record, but far from the highest single-day case increase.

A total of 2.90 percent of tests came back positive, below the seven-day and 14-day averages of 3.52 percent and 4.29 percent.

The number of people actively hospitalized with the disease held even at 355, though 52 people were newly hospitalized. The number of active hospitalizations is down 68 from the week prior and at a three-week low.

The death toll from the disease has reached 633, with seven deaths newly-recorded in the past 24 hours.

Milwaukee County accounts for 316 of the 633 deaths and 8,388 cases according to state data.

Racine County has 961.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 940.6). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 911.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 908.8). Milwaukee County has 895.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 879.1).

Kenosha (747.9), Dodge (448.9), Rock (421.6), Walworth (415.5), Forest (377), Fond du Lac (220.9), Washington (202.2) and Ozaukee (200.5) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 350.4 (up from 344.2).

There are currently 942 ventilators and 392 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 937 ventilators and 414 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 6/5/2020
Negative Test Results 303,332
Positive Test Results 20,249
Hospitalizations 2,791 (14%)
Deaths 633

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/5/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/5/2020
Ever hospitalized 2,791 14%
Never hospitalized 11,323 56%
Unknown 6,135 30%
Total 20,249 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/5/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/5/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/5/2020 Deaths as of 6/5/2020
<10 572 17 1 0
10-19 1,380 36 3 0
20-29 3,633 137 20 6
30-39 3,732 212 33 8
40-49 3,388 326 74 18
50-59 3,059 486 112 51
60-69 2,179 599 175 103
70-79 1,174 510 120 163
80-89 755 340 62 159
90+ 377 128 25 125
Total 20,249 2,791 625 633

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/5/2020 Negative as of 6/5/2020 Deaths as of 6/5/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/5/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/5/2020
Adams 5 880 1 24.9 20%
Ashland 3 452 0 19.1 0%
Barron 20 2,431 0 44.2 0%
Bayfield 3 409 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,369 18,527 38 911.9 2%
Buffalo 6 735 2 45.6 33%
Burnett 1 508 1 6.6 100%
Calumet 79 2,078 1 158.6 1%
Chippewa 58 3,152 0 91.1 0%
Clark 39 1,370 4 113.1 10%
Columbia 44 2,781 1 77.3 2%
Crawford 26 1,102 0 159.6 0%
Dane 800 36,246 29 151.0 4%
Dodge 394 5,533 4 448.9 1%
Door 39 1,685 3 142.1 8%
Douglas 19 1,507 0 43.8 0%
Dunn 26 2,558 0 58.4 0%
Eau Claire 119 5,560 0 115.5 0%
Florence 2 264 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 226 5,996 5 220.9 2%
Forest 34 363 2 377.0 6%
Grant 98 3,055 12 189.1 12%
Green 70 1,773 0 189.9 0%
Green Lake 22 1,006 0 117.3 0%
Iowa 16 1,278 0 67.7 0%
Iron 2 262 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 17 1,423 1 82.9 6%
Jefferson 122 3,882 3 144.1 2%
Juneau 22 1,079 1 83.3 5%
Kenosha 1,259 9,131 34 747.9 3%
Kewaunee 36 911 1 176.8 3%
La Crosse 68 6,683 0 57.7 0%
Lafayette 29 758 0 173.3 0%
Langlade 4 735 0 20.9 0%
Lincoln 7 961 0 25.1 0%
Manitowoc 39 3,434 1 49.1 3%
Marathon 57 3,419 1 42.1 2%
Marinette 33 3,010 2 81.4 6%
Marquette 5 653 1 32.9 20%
Menominee 3 873 0 65.5 0%
Milwaukee 8,547 53,574 317 895.7 4%
Monroe 18 3,007 1 39.6 6%
Oconto 39 1,970 0 103.8 0%
Oneida 12 1,454 0 34.0 0%
Outagamie 253 10,021 8 136.9 3%
Ozaukee 177 4,108 13 200.5 7%
Pepin 1 403 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 50 1,681 0 120.2 0%
Polk 31 1,830 1 71.5 3%
Portage 23 2,186 0 32.6 0%
Price 2 599 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,878 14,182 46 961.1 2%
Richland 14 1,074 4 79.8 29%
Rock 682 9,799 20 421.6 3%
Rusk 5 417 0 35.3 0%
Sauk 81 4,082 3 127.4 4%
Sawyer 8 1,235 0 48.9 0%
Shawano 53 2,242 0 129.2 0%
Sheboygan 105 4,179 3 91.1 3%
St. Croix 102 3,559 0 116.0 0%
Taylor 2 541 0 9.8 0%
Trempealeau 32 2,292 0 108.7 0%
Vernon 21 1,574 0 68.8 0%
Vilas 8 569 0 37.0 0%
Walworth 428 5,308 17 415.5 4%
Washburn 2 661 0 12.7 0%
Washington 272 5,519 9 202.2 3%
Waukesha 778 11,650 32 195.0 4%
Waupaca 49 3,384 1 95.2 2%
Waushara 10 1,469 0 41.5 0%
Winnebago 334 7,815 7 196.6 2%
Wood 11 2,485 1 15.0 9%
Total 20,249 303,332 633 350.4 3%

