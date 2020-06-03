MPD Responds to Calls to Share Evidence of Molotov Cocktail

Early this morning the Milwaukee Police Department tweeted out these photos:

At approximately 8:08 p.m., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the area near 6th and McKinley, an individual threw a molotov cocktail at uniformed police officers. Thankfully it did not ignite. If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are asked to call MPD at pic.twitter.com/uEm6T6w0nK

— Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) June 3, 2020