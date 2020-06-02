Standoff on 6th Street

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

This is what they’re shooting at protestors pic.twitter.com/sVB1JkLK8Q — Graham Kilmer (@grahamkilmer) June 3, 2020



The group Leaders Igniting Transformation films the Milwaukee Police Department launching tear gas at the protesters and blasts Mayor Tom Barrett.

@MayorOfMKE your police force is terrorizing peaceful protestors with tear gas? Do you approve of this? pic.twitter.com/5ngViMoZAi — Leaders Igniting Transformation (@LITMKE) June 3, 2020