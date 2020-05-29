State Offering Aid for Local Health Clinics

$10 million of CARES Act funding is set aside to help clinics in underserved communities.

Health clinics serving underserved parts of the state will get $10 million to help cover their costs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Thursday.

The funds come from Wisconsin’s allotment from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Recipients include rural and tribal health clinics, community health centers and free and low-cost health clinics, which can apply for funding to cover costs related to the pandemic that are not covered by private insurers, Medicare, Medicaid or other funding sources, according to DHS. Examples of eligible expenses include the cost of implementing telehealth services, lost revenue from reduced patient visits during the pandemic, the cost for personal protective equipment (PPE) and staffing costs such as hazard or overtime pay.

DHS will start taking applications June 5, with a deadline for submission of June 30.

Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.