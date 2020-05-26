Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The number of Wisconsin residents hospitalized with COVID-19 is near an all-time high.

The Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 422 people were actively hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon, with 23 people newly-hospitalized in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,362 have been hospitalized with the disease since the outbreak started.

The number of people hospitalized has been steadily climbing since May 12th, trending toward an April 9th high of 446.

The number of people hospitalized increased by 24 in the past seven days.

And while the number of people hospitalized has gone up in the past week, the number of people newly confirmed with the disease each day has trended down over the past seven days even as testing has increased.

DHS reported 279 new cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest total reported in the past week. That total comes as 7,774 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, the third-highest single-day total and the fourth day in a row that benchmark has been newly set.

Of the 7,774 tests, 3.59 percent came back positive, below the seven-day and 14-day averages of 5.35 percent and 5.62 percent. The state has averaged a positive rate of 6.4 percent across May.

The death toll from the disease has reached 517 with three newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that three percent of people with confirmed cases have died.

Milwaukee County is the site of 6,517 of the 15,863 confirmed cases and 277 of the 517 deaths according to state data

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee. But Brown County reported no new cases in the past 24 hours and Racine had an increase of less than one case per 100,000 residents.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 865.7 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine County has 713.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 713.4). Milwaukee County has 683 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 665.7).

Kenosha (598.8), Rock (360.4), Walworth (340.7), Dodge (184.6), Fond du Lac (174.9), Grant (167.9), Kewaunee (162.1), Crawford (159.6), Ozaukee (156.3) and Washington (155.3) are the only other counties with more than 150 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 274.5 (up from 269.7).

DHS reports 59 percent of people with positive cases have recovered, defined by a positive test over 30 days ago or a record of symptom abatement.

There are currently 966 ventilators and 385 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 934 ventilators and 420 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/26/2020 Negative Test Results 200,874 Positive Test Results 15,863 Hospitalizations 2,362 (15%) Deaths 517

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/26/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/26/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,362 15% Never hospitalized 8,755 55% Unknown 4,746 30% Total 15,863 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/26/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/26/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/26/2020 Deaths as of 5/26/2020 <10 362 14 1 0 10-19 919 30 2 0 20-29 2,745 112 18 4 30-39 2,860 173 27 7 40-49 2,689 275 64 15 50-59 2,527 409 100 44 60-69 1,808 509 152 84 70-79 997 440 105 137 80-89 647 295 54 130 90+ 309 105 21 96 Total 15,863 2,362 544 517

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/26/2020 Deaths as of 5/26/2020 Female 51% 43% Male 49% 57% Unknown 0% 0% Total Number 15,863 517

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/26/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/26/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/26/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/26/2020 American Indian 178 1% 8 2% Asian or Pacific Islander 598 4% 13 3% Black 3,117 20% 139 27% White 8,279 52% 345 67% Multiple or Other races 2,026 13% 2 0% Unknown 1,665 10% 10 2% Total 15,863 100% 517 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/26/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/26/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/26/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/26/2020 Hispanic or Latino 5,220 33% 46 9% Not Hispanic or Latino 8,860 56% 462 89% Unknown 1,783 11% 9 2% Total 15,863 100% 517 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county