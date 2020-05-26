Jeramey Jannene
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Hit 30-Day High in Wisconsin

279 new cases in past 24 hours.

By - May 26th, 2020 03:52 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The number of Wisconsin residents hospitalized with COVID-19 is near an all-time high.

The Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 422 people were actively hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon, with 23 people newly-hospitalized in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,362 have been hospitalized with the disease since the outbreak started.

The number of people hospitalized has been steadily climbing since May 12th, trending toward an April 9th high of 446.

The number of people hospitalized increased by 24 in the past seven days.

And while the number of people hospitalized has gone up in the past week, the number of people newly confirmed with the disease each day has trended down over the past seven days even as testing has increased.

DHS reported 279 new cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest total reported in the past week. That total comes as 7,774 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, the third-highest single-day total and the fourth day in a row that benchmark has been newly set.

Of the 7,774 tests, 3.59 percent came back positive, below the seven-day and 14-day averages of 5.35 percent and 5.62 percent. The state has averaged a positive rate of 6.4 percent across May.

The death toll from the disease has reached 517 with three newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that three percent of people with confirmed cases have died.

Milwaukee County is the site of 6,517 of the 15,863 confirmed cases and 277 of the 517 deaths according to state data

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee. But Brown County reported no new cases in the past 24 hours and Racine had an increase of less than one case per 100,000 residents.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 865.7 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine County has 713.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 713.4). Milwaukee County has 683 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 665.7).

Kenosha (598.8), Rock (360.4), Walworth (340.7), Dodge (184.6), Fond du Lac (174.9), Grant (167.9), Kewaunee (162.1), Crawford (159.6), Ozaukee (156.3) and Washington (155.3) are the only other counties with more than 150 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 274.5 (up from 269.7).

DHS reports 59 percent of people with positive cases have recovered, defined by a positive test over 30 days ago or a record of symptom abatement.

There are currently 966 ventilators and 385 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 934 ventilators and 420 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/26/2020
Negative Test Results 200,874
Positive Test Results 15,863
Hospitalizations 2,362 (15%)
Deaths 517

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/26/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/26/2020
Ever hospitalized 2,362 15%
Never hospitalized 8,755 55%
Unknown 4,746 30%
Total 15,863 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/26/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/26/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/26/2020 Deaths as of 5/26/2020
<10 362 14 1 0
10-19 919 30 2 0
20-29 2,745 112 18 4
30-39 2,860 173 27 7
40-49 2,689 275 64 15
50-59 2,527 409 100 44
60-69 1,808 509 152 84
70-79 997 440 105 137
80-89 647 295 54 130
90+ 309 105 21 96
Total 15,863 2,362 544 517

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/26/2020 Deaths as of 5/26/2020
Female 51% 43%
Male 49% 57%
Unknown 0% 0%
Total Number 15,863 517

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/26/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/26/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/26/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/26/2020
American Indian 178 1% 8 2%
Asian or Pacific Islander 598 4% 13 3%
Black 3,117 20% 139 27%
White 8,279 52% 345 67%
Multiple or Other races 2,026 13% 2 0%
Unknown 1,665 10% 10 2%
Total 15,863 100% 517 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/26/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/26/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/26/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/26/2020
Hispanic or Latino 5,220 33% 46 9%
Not Hispanic or Latino 8,860 56% 462 89%
Unknown 1,783 11% 9 2%
Total 15,863 100% 517 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 5/26/2020 Negative as of 5/26/2020 Deaths as of 5/26/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 5/26/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 5/26/2020
Adams 4 507 1 19.9 25%
Ashland 2 367 0 12.7 0%
Barron 12 1,511 0 26.5 0%
Bayfield 3 373 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,249 12,120 32 865.7 1%
Buffalo 5 582 1 38.0 20%
Burnett 1 349 1 6.6 100%
Calumet 73 1,479 1 146.6 1%
Chippewa 54 2,353 0 84.9 0%
Clark 28 778 4 81.2 14%
Columbia 38 1,964 1 66.7 3%
Crawford 26 849 0 159.6 0%
Dane 630 25,805 26 118.9 4%
Dodge 162 2,743 1 184.6 1%
Door 38 999 3 138.5 8%
Douglas 19 1,038 0 43.8 0%
Dunn 23 1,790 0 51.7 0%
Eau Claire 100 4,116 0 97.1 0%
Florence 2 238 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 179 4,006 5 174.9 3%
Forest 12 268 0 133.1 0%
Grant 87 1,999 12 167.9 14%
Green 55 1,174 0 149.2 0%
Green Lake 15 729 0 80.0 0%
Iowa 12 687 0 50.8 0%
Iron 2 225 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 14 1,004 1 68.3 7%
Jefferson 90 2,417 3 106.3 3%
Juneau 22 826 1 83.3 5%
Kenosha 1,008 6,082 22 598.8 2%
Kewaunee 33 602 1 162.1 3%
La Crosse 51 4,380 0 43.3 0%
Lafayette 25 468 0 149.4 0%
Langlade 3 417 0 15.7 0%
Lincoln 5 539 0 18.0 0%
Manitowoc 31 1,984 1 39.0 3%
Marathon 42 2,390 1 31.1 2%
Marinette 32 2,132 2 78.9 6%
Marquette 3 433 1 19.7 33%
Menominee 3 650 0 65.5 0%
Milwaukee 6,517 35,356 277 683.0 4%
Monroe 16 2,092 1 35.2 6%
Oconto 34 1,449 0 90.5 0%
Oneida 7 1,027 0 19.8 0%
Outagamie 196 6,011 7 106.1 4%
Ozaukee 138 1,739 11 156.3 8%
Pepin 1 353 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 43 1,175 0 103.4 0%
Polk 16 1,040 1 36.9 6%
Portage 10 1,465 0 14.2 0%
Price 2 302 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,395 8,331 25 713.9 2%
Richland 14 579 4 79.8 29%
Rock 583 7,575 16 360.4 3%
Rusk 4 263 0 28.2 0%
Sauk 77 2,811 3 121.1 4%
Sawyer 7 894 0 42.8 0%
Shawano 38 1,507 0 92.7 0%
Sheboygan 83 2,504 3 72.0 4%
St. Croix 70 2,355 0 79.6 0%
Taylor 1 349 0 4.9 0%
Trempealeau 21 1,172 0 71.3 0%
Vernon 17 986 0 55.7 0%
Vilas 6 410 0 27.8 0%
Walworth 351 3,160 13 340.7 4%
Washburn 2 506 0 12.7 0%
Washington 209 2,956 4 155.3 2%
Waukesha 578 9,332 26 144.9 4%
Waupaca 26 1,935 1 50.5 4%
Waushara 8 761 0 33.2 0%
Winnebago 191 5,502 1 112.4 1%
Wood 9 1,604 1 12.3 11%
Total 15,863 200,874 517 274.5 3%

