Over 500 Wisconsin residents have died from COVID-19 according to data released Saturday by the Department of Health Services.

The death toll has reached 507 with 11 newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. The state total includes only individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 and dying from complications of the disease as certified by a medical examiner. Milwaukee County has been the site of 276 of the deaths.

DHS reported 33 people were newly-hospitalized with the disease in the past 24 hours. Across the state 388 people are hospitalized with the disease, down from 416 yesterday but up 27 over the past week.

A total of 481 people were newly confirmed to have the disease in the past 24 hours, the fourth-highest single-day total since the outbreak started. Across the state 14,877 residents have tested positive for the disease. DHS reports 58 percent have recovered, defined by a positive test over 30 days ago or a record of symptom abatement.

Wisconsin recorded its third-highest single-day test processing total over the past 24 hours with 7,017 tests.

DHS reported 6.77 percent of newly-processed tests came back positive, above the seven-day average of 5.63 percent and 14-day average of 5.99 percent. Public health officials are looking for the figure to trend downward as the number of people tested increases and as a potential marker that the spread of the disease is slowing.

Milwaukee County is the site of 5,987 of the 14,877 confirmed cases according to state data.

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 861.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 848.4 yesterday). Racine County has 670.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 649.4). Milwaukee County has 627.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 601).

Kenosha (584), Walworth (329.1), Rock (327), Dodge (169.8), Kewaunee (162.1), Grant (156.3), Fond du Lac (154.4), Crawford (153.5) and Ozaukee (151.8) are the only other counties with more than 150 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 257.5 (up from 249.1).

There are currently 967 ventilators and 451 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 932 ventilators and 423 ICU beds as available.

