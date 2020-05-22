Jeramey Jannene
City Hall

Milwaukee Employees Will Receive $3.13 Per Hour Hazard Pay Bonus

Mayor Barrett issues proclamation boosting pay for front-line workers.

By - May 22nd, 2020 06:19 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
A garbage truck in a Milwaukee alley. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

A garbage truck in a Milwaukee alley. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

City of Milwaukee employees at an increased risk of on-the-job COVID-19 exposure will receive a $3.13 per hour hazard pay bonus effective immediately.

The bonus will be given to employees with public-facing duties or those that maintain equipment used by those employees. Included in that are Milwaukee Health Department employees staffing testing sites, rank-and-file police and firefighters, Department of Public Works employees picking up garbage and those repairing the trucks, Department of Neighborhood Services employees performing inspections, Milwaukee Water Works employees repairing mains and individuals involved in the cleaning or maintenance of city buildings.

The hazard pay comes via an emergency proclamation by Mayor Tom Barrett.

Members of the Common Council had called for hazard pay to be awarded to front-line city employees in early April. Alderman Robert Bauman called it an “issue of fairness” in broaching the idea with DPW head Jeff Polenske.

The city has received approximately $105 million via the federal CARES Act that can be used to fund its COVID-19 response, but not to supplement lost revenues. Council members have already begun to discuss how future budgets may include furloughs in response to falling revenues and department heads have furloughed or reduced hours of lower-paid, non-essential employees to allow them to collect unemployment.

The bonus is set to expire on July 27th.

As part of the proclamation, Barrett suspended fees for parklets and covering parking meters. Parklets are expected to be part of the city’s strategy to allow restaurants to reopen to outdoor dining. A prior DPW change suspended meter requirements and other parking rules and allowed bars and restaurants to establish special curbside pickup zones. A number of other license fees were previously suspended.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: City Hall, Health, Politics

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us