All 72 counties have COVID-19 cases for the first time.

Wisconsin blew past its one-day COVID-19 testing record by 42 percent on Thursday.

According to the Department of Health Services, 9,410 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, an increase of 2,819 over yesterday’s record high of 6,591. DHS reports the state has the capacity to process 14,140 tests per day.

The number of cases did not set a record high, with 472 new cases recorded, the third-highest total on record. A total of 13,885 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease. DHS reports 58 percent have recovered, defined by a positive test over 30 days ago or a record of symptom abatement.

The percentage of tests coming back positive was 5.02 percent. “That’s a good percentage. That’s where we want to be,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm of the percentage during a Thursday afternoon press briefing. “We want that to go as low as it can.” It is below the seven-day average of 6.03 percent and 14-day average of 6.23 percent.

But the number of hospitalizations is growing. A total of 57 people were newly hospitalized with the disease in the past 24 hours, a 30-day high and above the average of 35 since DHS began reporting the data daily on April 4th. It’s the second day in a row a new 30-day high has been recorded.

State officials say they’re monitoring the hospitalizations, but aren’t directly linking the cases to the Supreme Court ending the “Safer at Home” order.

“We generally think that the lag on hospitalizations is about three to five weeks,” said Palm. “Any uptick we are seeing in hospitalizations right now is not the result of Safer at Home ending.”

“It’s too early to say that the numbers we saw today and yesterday are part of a trend,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer at the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases. He said some people need hospitalization shortly after contracting the disease, but others could have few symptoms for weeks before getting worse.

The increase is notable in Milwaukee County. A total of 183 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19. “This is a concerning 29 percent increase in COVID-19 patients in our hospitals,” said Dr., Milwaukee County medical services director, during a Wednesday afternoon press briefing.

Milwaukee County is the site of 5,556 of the 13,885 confirmed cases and 269 of the 487 deaths according to state data. That’s an increase of four deaths over yesterday as the statewide total went up by six.

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 838 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 821.8 yesterday). Racine County has 596.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 570.6). Milwaukee County has 582.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 563.1).

Kenosha (547.1), Walworth (306.8), Rock (304.8), Kewaunee (157.2) and Grant (150.5) are the only other counties with more than 150 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 240.3 (up from 232.1).

Statewide 398 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 46 over the past seven days. A total of 218 people are hospitalized with a COVID-19 test pending, an increase of 30 in the past week. Across the state, 16 percent of people confirmed to have the disease have required hospitalization.

There are currently 956 ventilators and 383 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 930 ventilators and 424 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/21/2020 Negative Test Results 163,238 Positive Test Results 13,885 Hospitalizations 2,218 (16%) Deaths 487

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/21/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/21/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,218 16% Never hospitalized 7,965 57% Unknown 3,702 27% Total 13,885 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/21/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/21/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/21/2020 Deaths as of 5/21/2020 <10 277 11 0 0 10-19 741 24 2 0 20-29 2,335 105 18 4 30-39 2,462 159 26 5 40-49 2,360 255 62 13 50-59 2,247 383 96 44 60-69 1,649 484 146 80 70-79 921 420 104 135 80-89 603 280 53 116 90+ 290 97 19 90 Total 13,885 2,218 526 487

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/21/2020 Deaths as of 5/21/2020 Female 51% 42% Male 49% 58% Unknown 0% 0% Total Number 13,885 487

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/21/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/21/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/21/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/21/2020 American Indian 162 1% 6 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 523 4% 12 2% Black 2,743 20% 136 28% White 7,389 53% 324 67% Multiple or Other races 1,584 11% 2 0% Unknown 1,484 11% 7 1% Total 13,885 100% 487 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/21/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/21/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/21/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/21/2020 Hispanic or Latino 4,413 32% 40 8% Not Hispanic or Latino 7,898 57% 440 90% Unknown 1,574 11% 7 1% Total 13,885 100% 487 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county