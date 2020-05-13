Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported Wednesday afternoon that labs processed 4,654 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. That exceeds the 14-day average of 3,918 tests, but is below the 12,000 tests per day DHS would like to see processed.

That comes a day after the Wisconsin National Guard reported that it alone collected 4,500 specimens on Monday. Large crowds were spotted at both community testing sites in Milwaukee again on Tuesday.

But the percentage of those tests that have been processed is unclear from the data. DHS reports a single total, not a breakdown by lab or source.

Of the 4,654 total tests that were processed in the past 24 hours, 6.25 percent came back positive (291). That figure is below the 14-day average of 7.99 percent, but above yesterday’s report of 3.93 percent.

Five of the six gating criteria tracked on a dashboard by DHS as part of the Badger Bounce Back plan are currently satisfied as of Wednesday afternoon, the same five that were yesterday . The only factor not met is a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses reported within a 14-day period. A 14-day trendline points downward, but is not at a level of statistical significance. All six of the criteria are a snapshot in time and can fall out of compliance. The influenza-like illnesses have previously been given the “green light” only to fall back out of the statistical significance figure required.

A total of 10,902 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the disease since the start of the outbreak. The hospitalization rate for the disease over the length of the outbreak stands at 18 percent (1,908), though the state does not have hospitalization data in 24 percent (2,594) of cases. DHS reports that 52 percent of individuals with confirmed cases have provided documentation of resolved symptoms or were diagnosed over 30 days ago.

The death toll from the virus has reached 421, with three newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours.

Milwaukee County is the site of 4,215 of the 10,902 confirmed cases and 236 of the 421 deaths according to state data.

For the first time in over a week, Milwaukee County recorded a greater per-capita growth rate than the state-leading Brown County.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, now has 762.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 753.7 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 441.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 426.4). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County now has 20 confirmed deaths and 1,982 confirmed cases.

Kenosha County has the third-highest rate at 437.2 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine (401.7), Walworth (235.9), Rock (234.9), Kewaunee (142.4), Grant (135.1), Ozaukee (124.6), Sauk (114.8), Fond du Lac (108.5), Waukesha (105.5) and Crawford (104.4) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 188.7 (up from 183.6).

There are currently 925 ventilators and 339 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 926 ventilators and 433 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/13/2020 Negative Test Results 117,111 Positive Test Results 10,902 Hospitalizations 1,908 (18%) Deaths 421

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/13/2020 Deaths as of 5/13/2020 Female 50% 42% Male 49% 58% Unknown 0% 0% Total Number 10,902 421

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/13/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/13/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,908 18% Never hospitalized 6,400 59% Unknown 2,594 24% Total 10,902 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/13/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/13/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/13/2020 Deaths as of 5/13/2020 <10 170 7 0 0 10-19 493 18 1 0 20-29 1761 82 15 4 30-39 1886 130 23 5 40-49 1880 219 55 11 50-59 1854 328 87 35 60-69 1380 430 132 64 70-79 764 369 94 123 80-89 486 241 46 101 90+ 228 84 16 78 Total 10,902 1,908 469 421

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/13/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/13/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/13/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/13/2020 American Indian 128 1% 5 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 396 4% 8 2% Black 2,258 21% 120 29% White 5,869 54% 280 67% Multiple or Other races 1,130 10% 2 0% Unknown 1,121 10% 6 1% Total 10,902 100% 421 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/13/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/13/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/13/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/13/2020 Hispanic or Latino 3,357 31% 31 7% Not Hispanic or Latino 6,400 59% 382 91% Unknown 1,145 11% 8 2% Total 10,902 100% 421 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county