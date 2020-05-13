291 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths in Wisconsin
Positive case rate jumps over Tuesday's total, but stays below 14-day average.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported Wednesday afternoon that labs processed 4,654 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. That exceeds the 14-day average of 3,918 tests, but is below the 12,000 tests per day DHS would like to see processed.
That comes a day after the Wisconsin National Guard reported that it alone collected 4,500 specimens on Monday. Large crowds were spotted at both community testing sites in Milwaukee again on Tuesday.
But the percentage of those tests that have been processed is unclear from the data. DHS reports a single total, not a breakdown by lab or source.
Of the 4,654 total tests that were processed in the past 24 hours, 6.25 percent came back positive (291). That figure is below the 14-day average of 7.99 percent, but above yesterday’s report of 3.93 percent.
A total of 10,902 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the disease since the start of the outbreak. The hospitalization rate for the disease over the length of the outbreak stands at 18 percent (1,908), though the state does not have hospitalization data in 24 percent (2,594) of cases. DHS reports that 52 percent of individuals with confirmed cases have provided documentation of resolved symptoms or were diagnosed over 30 days ago.
The death toll from the virus has reached 421, with three newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours.
Milwaukee County is the site of 4,215 of the 10,902 confirmed cases and 236 of the 421 deaths according to state data.
For the first time in over a week, Milwaukee County recorded a greater per-capita growth rate than the state-leading Brown County.
Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, now has 762.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 753.7 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 441.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 426.4). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County now has 20 confirmed deaths and 1,982 confirmed cases.
Kenosha County has the third-highest rate at 437.2 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine (401.7), Walworth (235.9), Rock (234.9), Kewaunee (142.4), Grant (135.1), Ozaukee (124.6), Sauk (114.8), Fond du Lac (108.5), Waukesha (105.5) and Crawford (104.4) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 188.7 (up from 183.6).
There are currently 925 ventilators and 339 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 926 ventilators and 433 ICU beds as available.
Charts and Maps
Wisconsin COVID-19 summary
|Status
|Number (%) of People as of 5/13/2020
|Negative Test Results
|117,111
|Positive Test Results
|10,902
|Hospitalizations
|1,908 (18%)
|Deaths
|421
Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
|Gender
|Confirmed Cases as of 5/13/2020
|Deaths as of 5/13/2020
|Female
|50%
|42%
|Male
|49%
|58%
|Unknown
|0%
|0%
|Total Number
|10,902
|421
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitilization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 5/13/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/13/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|1,908
|18%
|Never hospitalized
|6,400
|59%
|Unknown
|2,594
|24%
|Total
|10,902
|100%
Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group
|Age Group (Years)
|Cases as of 5/13/2020
|Ever hospitalized as of 5/13/2020
|Any Intensive Care as of 5/13/2020
|Deaths as of 5/13/2020
|<10
|170
|7
|0
|0
|10-19
|493
|18
|1
|0
|20-29
|1761
|82
|15
|4
|30-39
|1886
|130
|23
|5
|40-49
|1880
|219
|55
|11
|50-59
|1854
|328
|87
|35
|60-69
|1380
|430
|132
|64
|70-79
|764
|369
|94
|123
|80-89
|486
|241
|46
|101
|90+
|228
|84
|16
|78
|Total
|10,902
|1,908
|469
|421
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
|Race
|Number of cases as of 5/13/2020
|Percent of cases as of 5/13/2020
|Number of deaths as of 5/13/2020
|Percent of deaths as of 5/13/2020
|American Indian
|128
|1%
|5
|1%
|Asian or Pacific Islander
|396
|4%
|8
|2%
|Black
|2,258
|21%
|120
|29%
|White
|5,869
|54%
|280
|67%
|Multiple or Other races
|1,130
|10%
|2
|0%
|Unknown
|1,121
|10%
|6
|1%
|Total
|10,902
|100%
|421
|100%
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|Number of cases as of 5/13/2020
|Percent of cases as of 5/13/2020
|Number of deaths as of 5/13/2020
|Percent of deaths as of 5/13/2020
|Hispanic or Latino
|3,357
|31%
|31
|7%
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|6,400
|59%
|382
|91%
|Unknown
|1,145
|11%
|8
|2%
|Total
|10,902
|100%
|421
|100%
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 5/13/2020
|Negative as of 5/13/2020
|Deaths as of 5/13/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 5/13/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 5/13/2020
|Adams
|4
|322
|1
|19.9
|25%
|Ashland
|2
|288
|0
|12.7
|0%
|Barron
|11
|1,190
|0
|24.3
|0%
|Bayfield
|3
|297
|1
|20.0
|33%
|Brown
|1,982
|6,920
|20
|762.9
|1%
|Buffalo
|5
|443
|1
|38.0
|20%
|Burnett
|0
|250
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Calumet
|44
|642
|1
|88.3
|2%
|Chippewa
|31
|1,486
|0
|48.7
|0%
|Clark
|24
|389
|4
|69.6
|17%
|Columbia
|34
|1,259
|1
|59.7
|3%
|Crawford
|17
|507
|0
|104.4
|0%
|Dane
|490
|15,128
|22
|92.5
|4%
|Dodge
|79
|1,699
|1
|90.0
|1%
|Door
|23
|430
|3
|83.8
|13%
|Douglas
|11
|851
|0
|25.3
|0%
|Dunn
|19
|1,339
|0
|42.7
|0%
|Eau Claire
|61
|2,910
|0
|59.2
|0%
|Florence
|2
|34
|0
|46.1
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|111
|2,189
|3
|108.5
|3%
|Forest
|5
|208
|0
|55.4
|0%
|Grant
|70
|1,450
|9
|135.1
|13%
|Green
|36
|690
|0
|97.7
|0%
|Green Lake
|10
|312
|0
|53.3
|0%
|Iowa
|10
|420
|0
|42.3
|0%
|Iron
|2
|61
|1
|35.0
|50%
|Jackson
|14
|550
|1
|68.3
|7%
|Jefferson
|54
|1,419
|2
|63.8
|4%
|Juneau
|21
|567
|1
|79.5
|5%
|Kenosha
|736
|3,562
|17
|437.2
|2%
|Kewaunee
|29
|298
|1
|142.4
|3%
|La Crosse
|34
|3,021
|0
|28.9
|0%
|Lafayette
|14
|295
|0
|83.7
|0%
|Langlade
|0
|217
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Lincoln
|1
|279
|0
|3.6
|0%
|Manitowoc
|20
|803
|1
|25.2
|5%
|Marathon
|28
|1,268
|1
|20.7
|4%
|Marinette
|21
|662
|1
|51.8
|5%
|Marquette
|3
|276
|1
|19.7
|33%
|Menominee
|2
|135
|0
|43.7
|0%
|Milwaukee
|4,215
|23,218
|236
|441.7
|6%
|Monroe
|15
|1,377
|1
|33.0
|7%
|Oconto
|28
|696
|0
|74.6
|0%
|Oneida
|7
|440
|0
|19.8
|0%
|Outagamie
|122
|2,647
|2
|66.0
|2%
|Ozaukee
|110
|1,268
|10
|124.6
|9%
|Pepin
|0
|276
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Pierce
|14
|730
|0
|33.7
|0%
|Polk
|5
|640
|0
|11.5
|0%
|Portage
|7
|637
|0
|9.9
|0%
|Price
|1
|157
|0
|7.4
|0%
|Racine
|785
|4,185
|17
|401.7
|2%
|Richland
|13
|381
|2
|74.1
|15%
|Rock
|380
|3,705
|13
|234.9
|3%
|Rusk
|4
|187
|0
|28.2
|0%
|Sauk
|73
|1,665
|3
|114.8
|4%
|Sawyer
|4
|481
|0
|24.4
|0%
|Shawano
|27
|667
|0
|65.8
|0%
|Sheboygan
|66
|1,449
|3
|57.3
|5%
|St. Croix
|36
|1,284
|0
|40.9
|0%
|Taylor
|0
|180
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Trempealeau
|6
|783
|0
|20.4
|0%
|Vernon
|6
|617
|0
|19.7
|0%
|Vilas
|4
|238
|0
|18.5
|0%
|Walworth
|243
|1,468
|11
|235.9
|5%
|Washburn
|1
|294
|0
|6.4
|0%
|Washington
|122
|2,305
|4
|90.7
|3%
|Waukesha
|421
|5,841
|23
|105.5
|5%
|Waupaca
|14
|687
|1
|27.2
|7%
|Waushara
|4
|290
|0
|16.6
|0%
|Winnebago
|102
|2,206
|1
|60.0
|1%
|Wood
|4
|1,046
|0
|5.5
|0%
|Total
|10,902
|117,111
|421
|188.7
|4%
