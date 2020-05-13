Become a Member, Help Shine a Light

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Things have taken a darker turn in Milwaukee and the rest of the world during the past several months, but we at Urban Milwaukee have been happy to keep you updated with necessary information through the thick and thin of it. While the information on issues like increased testing, voting rights, and positive cases in meatpacking facilities is vital information which we consider our primary responsibility to report, it is equally important to remember that there’s much good that is happening as well. Which is why Urban Milwaukee has also made it a priority to shine a spotlight on some amazing companies, organizations and people who are making some good news happen in Milwaukee. And the only way we are able to cover these acts of kindness is because people like you decided to keep our business running by becoming a member.

Take for instance our article on Margaret Roushar, an MPS teacher who was called “An A1 person” by hip-hop artist Chance The Rapper after she put her entire $1,200 CARES Act stimulus check towards making care packages for each of her students.

Or consider the work of an organization like Milwaukee Makerspace which turned its workspace into an assembly line for face shields, which it then donates to local hospitals in need. The group has already donated over 5,000 masks and raised $21,000 to keep producing more.

Did you see the Wisconsin Air National Guards Jets fly over the city in honor of local healthcare and frontline workers? Because we did and it was a thrilling sight. The jets created a route to fly directly over some of southeastern and central Wisconsin’s biggest hospital centers as their way to thank those who put their lives on the line on a daily basis.

These are just a few of the dozens of articles in our How to Help Coronavirus tab where we provide success stories and ask for help so our readers know where to volunteer and donate, can gather ideas on how to help their own communities, and remember that amazing people are performing selfless acts everyday.

In order to keep covering such positive news (along with the critical facts about the pandemic), we need the support from our community by becoming a member of Urban Milwaukee. A big reason we have been able to keep our publication running is because people who want to see us survive the decline of advertising during the pandemic have become members. For only $9 per month or $99 per year your membership gets you:

Completely ad-free content on our website

10 percent off of everything at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, including our online store

Free tickets to events around the city – as soon as they become available to us

Member-only happy hours, tours and events – as soon as we can hold a bunch of you in a large space again

The ability to comment on articles

Surveys and reviews to help us make our site better

The knowledge that you are supporting local journalism

We hope you become a member of Urban Milwaukee. We hope you support our publication. And we ask you please, let us know about any good news stories you know of people in the community stepping forward to help us all survive the ongoing crisis. You can submit your suggestions here.