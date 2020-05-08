U.S. Unemployment at Over 14 Percent

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The unemployment rate in the U.S. as of the middle of April is 14.7 percent, the highest it has been since the Great Depression.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its latest jobs report Friday showing that 20.5 million jobs have disappeared from the labor market since February. This is the first jobs report that includes data on employment during the pandemic.

The data used to calculate the current unemployment rate is only current as of April 12th. The rate, therefore, does not account for the last nearly four weeks of the labor market. During which time, job losses have continued to pile up at an unprecedented rate.

Therefore, it’s possible the unemployment rate could be higher by now. Still, this data shows that the rate jumped 11 points from a historic low of approximately 3.5 percent in less than two months.

The numbers released by BLS show that the unemployment rate is tracking relatively closely with the number of unemployment claims being filed. BLS stopped collecting data for the report on April 12th, eventually calculating more than 20 million jobs were lost. On April 16th, Urban Milwaukee reported that the latest data on unemployment claims showed 22.5 million claims had been filed since the beginning of March.

As of this week, the number of unemployment claims across the country is at 33.9 million. That number translates to approximately 20 percent of the U.S. labor force.

In April alone the rate increased by more than 10 percentage points, according to the BLS report. Social distancing and stay at home orders were largely uniform across the country by the end of March, creating a countrywide economic shutdown.

The highest unemployment recorded during the Great Recession, more than a decade ago, was 10 percent. And the current rate is approximately six percentage points away from eclipsing the estimated unemployment level seen during the Great Depression.