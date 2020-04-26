20 More Good Places for Takeout Food

All in the city, mostly ethnic, with pickup and/or delivery or drive-through service.

Yesterday, we gave you a list of 16 places to find good eats during the COVID-19 shutdown, and now we’re back with more.

As social distancing prevents restaurants from hosting in-person diners, many are offering curbside pickup and delivery options. Check out the list below to see what restaurants near you are remaining open for business.

1. Beto’s Pizza – pickup and delivery

Beto’s Pizza, 1234 S. Cesar Chavez Dr., is open for business. Delivery is available from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Monday and pickup is available from 10 a.m. to midnight. Those looking to enjoy some delicious pizza can order online or call (414) 559-1586.

2. Pete’s Pops – pickup and delivery

Pete’s Pops, 3808 W. Vliet St., is open for the season. Customers can order a pack of 10 popsicles for delivery or pickup. To place an order, individuals can email hello@petespops.net or send a Facebook message.

3. Anmol – pickup and delivery

Anmol, 711 W. Historic Mitchell St., has options for curbside pickup, delivery and frozen meals. Orders can be placed online or over the phone (414) 672-7878. Anmol is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

Sasta Bazaar, 709 W. Historic Mitchell St., Anmol’s grocery store, also is open for business for in person shopping and delivery. To place an order, call (414) 672-7272.

4. Damascus Gate – pickup and delivery (Uber Eats, EatStreet and DoorDash)

Damascus Gate, 807 W. Historic Mitchell St., is continuing to serve Milwaukee. To place an order, customers can call (414) 810-3561. For delivery, customers have the option of choosing DoorDash, EatStreet and Uber Eats.

5. Vientiane Noodle Shop – pickup

Vientiane Noodle Shop, 3422 W. National Ave., is open for business seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for the menu. To place an order, call (414) 672-8440.

6. Bamboo – pickup and delivery (DoorDash)

Bamboo, 3427 W. National Ave., is open for curbside pickup and delivery via DoorDash. To place an order, individuals can call (414) 316-9023. To view the menu, click here.

Thai Barbq, 3417 W. National Ave., has curbside pickup and delivery options available. Those looking to enjoy some Thai food can order online or call (414) 647-0812.

8. Mazorca Taco Truck – pickup

Mazorca Taco Truck, 636 S. 6th St., is open for business. To place an order for pickup, customers can use the CashDrop app. Gift cards are also available for purchase. Currently, Mazorca’s hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

9. Tu Casa – pickup and delivery

Tu Casa, 3710 W. Lincoln Ave., is continuing to make authentic Mexican dishes. Using the DoorDash app, customers can place orders for pickup or delivery. Customers can also call (414) 383-4666.



10. Tres Hermanos – pickup and delivery

Tres Hermanos, 1332 W. Lincoln Ave., is open for pickup and delivery. Hours may vary, so go the Tres Hermanos Facebook page to see when it is open and for its menu. The restaurant can be reached at (414) 384-9050 or visit EatStreet to place an order.

11. Guadalajara Restaurant – pickup and delivery

Guadalajara Restaurant, 901 S. 10th St., is taking orders for pickup and delivery. To place an order, call (414) 647-2266. Click here for the menu.

12. El Señorial – pickup

El Señorial, 1901 S. 31st St., is open for curbside pickup. To place an order, customers can call (414) 385-9506 or order online.

13. Taqueria Los Comales – pickup

Taqueria Los Comales, 1306 S. Cesar E Chavez Drive, is available for curbside pickup. To place an order, call (414) 384-6101. Los Comales is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, but orders must be placed before 8:45 p.m.

14. Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille – pickup and delivery

Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille, 754 N. 2th St., is open for business. You can place an order online or call (414) 448-6165. Go to the restaurant’s Facebook page to see the specials of the day. Orders for carry out can be placed ahead of time.

15. Mr. Perkins – pickup

Mr. Perkins, 2001 W. Atkinson Ave., is open for carry out. To see the menu and its hours, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page. To place an order, call (414) 447-6660.

16. Speed Queen Bar-B-Q – drive through

Speed Queen Bar-B-Q, 1130 W. Walnut St., is open for drive through. While the wait time varies, customers can still enjoy the restaurant’s dinners, sandwiches, fish fries and more.

17. Ashley’s Bar-B-Que – pickup and delivery (Grubhub)

Ashley’s Bar-B-Que, 1501 W. Center St., is available for pickup and delivery. Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page to see what Ashley’s Bar-B-Que is cooking up. To place an order call (414)-372-7666.

18. Jewels Caribbean – pickup and delivery (Grubhub and DoorDash)

Jewels Caribbean, 2230 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., is open for pickup and delivery on Grubhub and DoorDash. To place an order, call (414) 585-0678 and to see its menu, click here. The restaurant also has livestreaming events on Facebook.

19. Jake’s Deli – pickup and delivery

Jake’s Deli, 1634 W. North Ave., is available for pickup and delivery on Uber Eats. The menu includes a variety of sandwiches including a reuben, a veggie philly and a pastrami. Call (414) 562-1272 to place an order to pick up. Customers are asked to pay with a credit card over the phone. Be sure to also check out the group’s Facebook page.

20. Mr. Dye’s Pies – pickup and delivery

Mr. Dye’s Pies, 8103 W. Tower Ave., is making pies available for pickup or delivery. To place an order, call (414) 759-4992. This week’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For its updated hours and complete menu, go to Mr. Dye’s Pies’ Facebook page.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.