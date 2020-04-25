16 Places To Get Good Takeout Food

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Restaurant owners are turning to alternative options such curbside pickup and delivery and gift cards as COVID-19 closes the city.

Below is a list of restaurants in our neighborhoods that continue to serve hungry Milwaukeeans.

1. The Tandem – curbside pickup

The Tandem, 1848 W. Fond du Lac Ave., is offering free community meals to those in need. To place an order, individuals should call (414) 885-1919. Visit The Tandem’s Facebook page for that day’s menu.

2. Emerald City Catering & Events – curbside pickup

Emerald City Catering & Events, 3555 S. 13th St., is offering a pay-as-you-may menu. Each day, Emerald City features a community meal, which is available while supplies last. Check out its Facebook page for the day’s menu. To place an order call (414) 672-3434.

3. Rise & Grind Café – curbside pickup

Rise & Grind Café, 2723 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive is offering curbside pickup. To place an order, individuals are encouraged to go online or call (414) 249-3846. Online ordering hours may change, and patrons are encouraged to order in advance.

4. Terri Lynn’s Soul Food Express – curbside pickup

Terri Lynn’s Soul Food Express, 10742 W. Hampton Ave., is open for curbside pickup. To place an order, call (414) 464-1111. Soul Food Express is open noon to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.

5. Coffee Makes You Black – curbside pickup

Coffee Makes You Black, 2803 N. Teutonia Ave., has curbside pickup available. To place an order for pickup, call (414) 562-5225.

6. SkyBox Sports Bar – curbside pickup

SkyBox Sports Bar, 2213 N. Martin Luther King Drive, is offering curbside pickup. To place an order, call (414) 810-0763.

7. Tusk – curbside pickup

Tusk, 5513 W. North Ave., has curbside pickup. To view Tusk’s menu, click here. To place an order, call (414) 763-2095. Tusks hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Mi Casa Su Café , 1835 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, has both curbside pickup and delivery options available. To place an order, call (414) 488-9916. Delivery costs $4 and is within a three-mile radius.

9. Orenda Café – curbside pickup and delivery (GrubHub and Door Dash)

Orenda Café, 3514 W. National Ave., has curbside pickup and delivery options available with GrubHub and Door Dash. Click here to see the menu. Call (414) 212-8573 to place an order.

10. Ruby’s Bagels – curbside pickup

Ruby’s Bagels, 636 S. 6th St., is open for pre-orders. When ordering, individuals will be asked to specify a pickup time and date. Orders can be picked up Friday through Sunday.

11. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls – delivery

Fans of Funky Fresh Spring Rolls, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., can order their favorite spring rolls online. The menu changes daily. Frozen roll orders must be placed by 7 p.m. on Friday and will be delivered on Sunday. Salad and burger orders placed before 3 p.m. will be delivered the day of, any orders after that will be delivered the next day.

12. Oscar’s Pub & Grill – curbside pickup and delivery (15 min. away)

Oscar’s Pub & Grill’s entire menu is available for pickup and delivery, to destinations 15 minutes away. To place an order, call (414) 810-1820. Click here to see the menu. Gift cards are also available for purchase.

13. Triciclo Perú – curbside pickup

Triciclo Perú, 3801 W. Vliet St., is offering curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. To place an order, call (414) 239-8388. Click here to view the menu. Triciclo is also offering gift cards and take and bake options.

14. City.Net Jazz Café – curbside pickup

City.Net Jazz Café, 306 E. Wisconsin Ave., is open for business from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The café continues to offer its daily specials and coffee drinks. To see what specials the café is offering that day go to its Facebook page. To place an order, call (414)-336-1723 or (414)-469-1770.

15. Oak and Shield Gaming Pub – curbside pickup and delivery

Oak and Shield Gaming Pub, 600 E. Ogden Ave., is delivering food, board games and puzzles to Milwaukee County. The pub’s regular menu is available for curbside pickup otherwise delivery options will be dropped off the next day unless otherwise indicated. For the delivery schedule, click here. To place a carry out order, call (414)-988-9982.

16. Lopez Bakery and Restaurant – curbside pickup

Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., has curbside pickup available for its bakery and lunch items. The bakery is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Call (414) 672-1830 to place an order. Gift certificates are also available to purchase. Read more about neighborhood restaurants, including Lopez Bakery, here.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.