The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Friday afternoon that over the past 24 hours, 3,421 COVID-19 tests were processed. That’s beats the previous one-day record by more than 1,000 tests, which was 2,242 reported April 3rd.

The number of new positive COVID-19 cases hit a single-day high of 304, but it came as the number of positive test results fell to 8.89 percent. The average daily figure reported across April has been 9.81 percent.

It’s the percentage figure that the state is closely monitoring as part of the Badger Bounce Back plan. “That’s the number that we want to see gradually going down,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases during a media briefing Thursday afternoon.

Governor Tony Evers said he wants to see the figure fall 14 consecutive days before implementing the first phases of the plan, but wouldn’t necessarily reset the clock as a result of a one-day blip. “If there is reason to believe that one day was an anomaly we will take a look at that,” he said.

Friday was the second consecutive day the percentage has fallen.

The testing surge comes after DHS officials reported the state had the capacity to process 10,937 tests, over 3,000 more than were on hand Monday. “We are encouraging providers to test anyone with symptoms,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. But despite that guidance being given on at least April 10th, Friday is the first day the state has reported a surge in tests processed. Palm said DHS continues to work with private partners to increase the availability of supplies.

The death toll from the disease has grown to 262, with five new confirmed deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours. Milwaukee County has been the site of 154 deaths. Across the state, 69 percent of those that have died from the disease have been 70 years old or older.

The disease continues to be disproportionally centered around Milwaukee and its minority communities. Of the 5,356 confirmed cases in the state, 45 percent are in Milwaukee County (2,431), while the county represents only 16 percent of the state’s population. In Milwaukee County, 44 percent of the confirmed cases have been in individuals identifying as black (26 percent of county population) and 18 percent in those identifying as Hispanic or Latino (15 percent of county population). The disproportional impact gets worst for fatalities. Of the 145 county-confirmed deaths from the disease, 54 percent (79) have been in individuals that identified as black.

For more on potential issues with increasing testing capacity, see our coverage from Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/24/2020 Negative Test Results 54,573 Positive Test Results 5,356 Hospitalizations 1,353 (25%) Deaths 262

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/24/2020 Deaths as of 4/24/2020 Female 52% 41% Male 48% 59% Total Number 5,356 262

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 4/24/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/24/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/24/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/24/2020 American Indian 48 1% 3 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 151 3% 5 2% Black 1,296 24% 87 33% White 2,795 52% 160 61% Multiple or Other races 293 5% 2 1% Unknown 773 14% 5 2% Total 5,356 100% 262 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 4/24/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/24/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/24/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/24/2020 Hispanic or Latino 1,120 21% 16 6% Not Hispanic or Latino 3,454 64% 239 91% Unknown 782 15% 7 3% Total 5,356 100% 262 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 4/24/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 4/24/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 4/24/2020 Deaths as of 4/24/2020 <10 39 4 0 0 10-19 114 7 0 0 20-29 732 48 6 2 30-39 826 85 19 4 40-49 892 139 34 10 50-59 1016 245 66 22 60-69 813 300 100 45 70-79 497 287 73 80 80-89 307 181 36 58 90+ 120 57 12 41 Total 5,356 1,353 346 262

Number of positive cases and deaths by county