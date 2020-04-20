Wisconsin’s Missing Absentee Ballots
New Elections Commission data shows huge number of ballots across the state didn’t arrive on time.
Maria Nelson, a 35-year-old Appleton resident, was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in February 2019. A little more than a year later, on March 31, she requested an absentee ballot to vote in Wisconsin’s spring election.
She thought she was following the rules, believing she had until April 13 to get her ballot in due to a federal district court ruling. Still undergoing treatment, Nelson is immunocompromised so heading to the polls was out of the question over fears of contracting COVID-19.
But the rug was pulled out from under her and the rules were changed. A last-minute U.S. Supreme Court order changed the deadline for returning absentee ballots. A ballot now had to be postmarked by April 7 — Election Day.
Her ballot arrived in the mail on April 8.
“That’s the most frustrating part, you’re playing by the rules and you don’t realize they can change and when they change that means you don’t get to vote,” Nelson says. “You feel angry, you feel frustrated, you feel helpless. For me, having cancer at 34 was such a disruption and such a painful experience that robbed me of many things in my life. Luckily I’m getting better and should be healthy, but this was another thing that cancer had done to me, I couldn’t even go vote.”
Some, like Emily Tseffos, also of Appleton, went to the polls anyway despite the risks. Her ballot arrived on April 9.
In data from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Nelson and Tseffos are reflected as numbers. Two ballots requested and two ballots sent by the City of Appleton Clerk.
But they are not counted as two ballots returned.
WEC data shows how many Wisconsinites who requested ballots never received them and how many didn’t return the ballots they were sent.
While some people, like Tseffos, donned masks and gloves and went to the polls anyway, others could not. Any other past election would normally have a number of unreturned ballots for a variety of reasons, but past elections didn’t take place during a pandemic.
These graphics show the requests for Wisconsin’s two biggest cities, as well as about half of the state’s counties — all of which had more 50% absentee turnout.
The WEC has said some of the differences may be caused by a delay in data entry by local clerks. But on the flip side, a portion of the returned ballots will be invalidated for a variety of reasons.
Some won’t have a required witness signature — which for a small period of time wasn’t required. Some won’t have a postmark — which was only added as a requirement on the evening before the election by the Supreme Court.
The data on absentee ballots for Wisconsin’s two largest cities shows tens of thousands of unreturned ballots. Madison was able to keep a large portion of its usual polling places open, but Milwaukee opened just five of its usual 180.
Still, hundreds of thousands of people returned absentee ballots or waited in long lines to vote in person.
“Watching and realizing the decisions that were made, the impacts to our more urban communities,” Tseffos says, “it didn’t have much of a cost for people who look like me, in places that look like Appleton. The risk for people living in Milwaukee and Madison [was greater] … the risk people took to exercise the right to vote.”
It’s not fair to point fingers at the local clerks who were charged with processing and sending the ballot requests, says Nelson. The clerks worked to respond to an unprecedented wave of ballot requests during an unprecedented election.
“It would be easy to be mad at the clerks in all of this, I don’t want that to be the focus,” Nelson says. “This is a group of people working extremely hard during a pandemic to support our nation.”
Moving through the rest of 2020, with elections set to be held in Wisconsin in May, August and November, Nelson and Tseffos say they planned to request absentee ballots for the rest of the year.
They both say it needs be as easy as possible to vote by mail.
“Wisconsin is a harbinger for what could happen across the country,” Tseffos says. “With the sustained presence of the pandemic, we need to do what’s right by Americans. It’s what we’ve fought and died for. Nobody should be in political office if they need less people to vote in order to win.”
Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.
More about the 2020 Spring Primary
- Wisconsin’s Missing Absentee Ballots - Henry Redman - Apr 20th, 2020
- Op Ed: Weaponizing the Pandemic - State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff - Apr 18th, 2020
- Data Wonk: Why Was Election in Pandemic Required? - Bruce Thompson - Apr 15th, 2020
- Democratic Turnout Surged in Election - Shawn Johnson - Apr 15th, 2020
- Larson Concedes to Crowley in Tight Race - Danielle Kaeding - Apr 14th, 2020
- 12 Election Takeaways - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 14th, 2020
- Biden Wins Big Over Sanders - Rich Kremer - Apr 14th, 2020
- Karofsky Easily Defeats Kelly - Shawn Johnson - Apr 14th, 2020
- Wisconsin Working Families Party Candidates Win Key Seats Across The State - Wisconsin Working Families Party - Apr 14th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: 21 Winners and Losers - Bruce Murphy - Apr 14th, 2020
- Chris Larson Statement on Updated Election Results - State Sen. Chris Larson - Apr 13th, 2020
- Rep. David Crowley declares victory in County Executive race - State Rep. David Crowley - Apr 13th, 2020
- Some 6,000 City Ballots Lost in Mail - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 13th, 2020
- Federal Lawsuit Challenges April Election - Corri Hess - Apr 13th, 2020
- City Accepts Ballots Without Clear Postmarks - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 13th, 2020
- “Voter Suppression At Its Worst,” DNC Chair Tom Perez Says - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 13th, 2020
- The State of Politics: Many Heroes Amid Election Chaos - Steven Walters - Apr 13th, 2020
- Why Many Absentee Ballots Lack Postmarks - Ruth Conniff - Apr 13th, 2020
- Letter to Attorney Generals - State Sen. Lena Taylor - Apr 12th, 2020
- Milwaukee Election Commission “Zoom Bombed” - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 12th, 2020
- Thousands of Absentee Ballots Might Not Count - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 10th, 2020
- Jill Karofsky statement on Tuesday’s election - Jill Karofsky - Apr 10th, 2020
- Health Officials Will Track Election Day COVID-19 Spread - Miranda Suarez - Apr 10th, 2020
- Inside Milwaukee’s Vote Counting Operation - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 10th, 2020
- Did High Court Ignore Their Rules on Election Case? - Erik Gunn - Apr 9th, 2020
- Johnson, Baldwin Urge U.S. Postal Service IG to Launch Absentee Ballot Investigation - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson - Apr 9th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Delivers Weekly Democratic Radio Address on Public Health after the April 7 Spring Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 9th, 2020
- Rep. Hintz: Statement on Missing Ballots for Oshkosh and Appleton - State Rep. Gordon Hintz - Apr 8th, 2020
- City Calls for USPS Investigation Into Missing Ballots - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 8th, 2020
- One Million In State Voted By Mail - Laurel White - Apr 8th, 2020
- Senator Feyen Statement on Undelivered Absentee Ballots in Oshkosh - State Sen. Dan Feyen - Apr 8th, 2020
- Some Wore Masks, Some Didn’t - Edgar Mendez - Apr 8th, 2020
- Back in the News: Vos Ridiculed Across the Nation - Bruce Murphy - Apr 8th, 2020
- Milwaukee’s Voter Turnout Is Way Down - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Op Ed: The Republican Death Cult - James Rowen - Apr 7th, 2020
- Why Does Madison Have More Voting Sites Than Milwaukee? - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- After Recovering from COVID-19, Rep. Bowen Worked to Assist Voters with Coronavirus - State Rep. David Bowen - Apr 7th, 2020
- No Election Results Until April 13th - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Photo Gallery: Long Lines at Milwaukee’s Polling Places - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Detente Ends for Evers, Legislature - Melanie Conklin - Apr 7th, 2020
- Gov. Evers’ Message to Wisconsinites on Election Day - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 7th, 2020
- Wisconsin leaders fail to ensure safe election during COVID-19 - WISPIRG Foundation - Apr 7th, 2020
- Pandemic Decimates Urban Polling Places - Henry Redman - Apr 7th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Learn More About The Candidates On Your Ballot - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Where Are the Missing Ballots? - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement from Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson on U.S. Supreme Court Ruling - County Executive Chris Abele - Apr 6th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Statement on Supreme Court of Wisconsin Ruling Allowing In-Person Voting Tomorrow - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 6th, 2020
- Absentee Ballots Must Be Mailed Back By April 7th - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement: Legislative Leaders React to Favorable Decision by U.S. Supreme Court - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement: Wisconsin Supreme Court Ruling on April 7 Election - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 6th, 2020
- Supreme Court Reinstates Election, Overrules Evers - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Officials Order All Municipal Polling Places Closed - County Executive Chris Abele - Apr 6th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Republican Hypocrisy on Election - Bruce Murphy - Apr 6th, 2020
- Representative Lisa Subeck Stands with Governor Evers on Suspending In-Person Voting - State Rep. Lisa Subeck - Apr 6th, 2020
- Governor Evers Suspends In-Person Voting Until June - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement: Executive Order by Governor Evers - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 6th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Suspends In-Person Voting, Calls Legislature into Special Session on April 7 Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 6th, 2020
- Holding Election Angers Municipal Officials - Laurel White - Apr 6th, 2020
- County Clerk Christenson Coordinates National Guard Deployment For Spring Primary General Election - George Christenson - Apr 5th, 2020
- Op Ed: Holding the Election Could Kill People - Tom Nelson - Apr 5th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 5th, 2020
- Wisconsin GOP Leaders Make No Election Changes in Special Session - Rob Mentzer - Apr 4th, 2020
- Gov. Evers’ Statement on Special Session - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 4th, 2020
- WisGOP Statement Upon Filing Appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court - Republican Party of Wisconsin - Apr 4th, 2020
- Appeals Court Upholds Absentee Ballot Extension - Ruth Conniff - Apr 4th, 2020
- Mayoral Candidate Sues To Delay Election - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 4th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Common Council Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 4th, 2020
- Legislative Leaders Release Statement on 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Ruling - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Photo Gallery: Drive-Up Voting - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Op Ed: Should Elected Officials Work the Polls? - Gregory Humphrey - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Milwaukee Will Have Only Five In-Person Voting Sites - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Sending Milwaukee to the polls has never been this frightening - Ald. Milele Coggs - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Applauds Evers’ Call to Stop In-person Voting - County Executive Chris Abele - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Governor Evers Calls Special Legislative Session To Delay Election - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Statement of Marlene Ott, President of the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans - Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Gov. Evers’ Statement on Judge Conley’s Order Regarding Upcoming April 7 Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 2nd, 2020
- Absentee Ballot Deadlines Extended, Election Not Delayed by Federal Judge - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 2nd, 2020
- Fitzgerald Reacts to Evers Statement on April 7th Election - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 1st, 2020
- Press Release: Gov. Evers’ Statement on Upcoming April 7 Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 1st, 2020
- Vote Absentee, Local Officials Plead - Graham Kilmer - Apr 1st, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Republicans Risk Public Health With Election - Bruce Murphy - Apr 1st, 2020
- Sanders Statement on Wisconsin Primary - Bernie Sanders - Apr 1st, 2020
- City Forecasts Election Results Two Days Late - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Supreme Court Upholds Photo ID Requirement for Absentee Voters - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 31st, 2020
- Will No One Have the Courage and Good Sense to Postpone the Spring General Election? - Ald. Bob Donovan - Mar 31st, 2020
- Vote Absentee: City Treasurer Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Vote Absentee: City Attorney Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Evers, Republicans Spar on Holding Election - Erik Gunn - Mar 30th, 2020
- Milwaukee Election Worker Staffing Drops As Cases Rise - City of Milwaukee Election Commission - Mar 29th, 2020
- Supreme Decision - Bill Lueders - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Comptroller Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Mayoral Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Executive - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Federal Judge Won’t Delay Spring Election - Laurel White - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 29 - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 5 - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Milwaukee Establishes Drive-Up Early Voting - City of Milwaukee Election Commission - Mar 27th, 2020
- Governor Calls for Mail-In Election - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 27th, 2020
- County Clerk Christenson and All 19 Municipal Clerks in Milwaukee County Ask State Leadership for April 7th Spring General Election Changes - George Christenson - Mar 27th, 2020
- Fitzgerald Rejects Evers’ Idea as Fantasy - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 27th, 2020
- Rep. Hintz Statement on Election Access and Safety - State Rep. Gordon Hintz - Mar 27th, 2020
- Statement: County Clerks’ Clear Violation of the Law - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 27th, 2020
- City Will Accept Absentee Ballots, Serve as Required Witness at Five Sites - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 26th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Will Legislature Delay Election? - Bruce Murphy - Mar 25th, 2020
- 23 Advisory Votes on Gerrymandering - Matt Rothschild - Mar 25th, 2020
- Barrett Calls for Mail-In Only Election, Delay - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 24th, 2020
- Milwaukee Cancels Early Voting - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 22nd, 2020
- Milwaukee Closing Early Voting Sites - City of Milwaukee Election Commission - Mar 22nd, 2020
- Online Voter Registration Reinstated by Federal Judge - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 21st, 2020
- Governor Evers Doesn’t Want Election Rescheduled - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 20th, 2020
- Voters Wanting Absentee Ballot Must be Registered by March 18th - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 18th, 2020
- Please Vote Absentee In Spring Election - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2020
- Want $130? City Needs Poll Workers - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 15th, 2020
- 9 Election Takeaways - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 19th, 2020
- Election Results: 2020 Spring Primary - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 18th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: County Board Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Common Council Races - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: County Executive Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Circuit Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: State Supreme Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Comptroller Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 15th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: City Attorney Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 15th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Mayoral Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 14th, 2020