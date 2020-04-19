Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

We are here for you. We are together. We need your help.

We are the health care providers in your community who are working together every day, every hour, to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping our nation. We want you to know that along with emergency responders, public health agencies and government leaders, we are part of the community-wide effort to slow the spread of the virus. Our teams are on the front lines of caring for those afflicted.

Right now, we need your help to keep our caregivers safe.

They — along with food service workers, cleaning staff, transporters and other front-line staff — selflessly show up each day to care for and serve our patients. You can keep them safe by continuing to stay home, keep social distances and wash your hands. Simple to say, sometimes not so easy to do, and absolutely lifesaving.

Our region’s hospitals and community health centers stand united against this pandemic to provide the best possible care under extraordinary circumstances. Despite limited access to testing and prevention supplies, we are confident in our preparedness, planning and protocols, as well as the guidance from federal and state public health agencies. Moreover, our clinical leaders collaborate daily to respond to, and plan for the ever-changing needs of our patients, staff and community.

The days ahead will test our community’s strength, our resources and our spirit. But, with your help, we will prevail. As health care providers, we will continue to work together to care for those who need us most, and we will honor the trust you place in us for your health, and the health of our community.

Jim Skogsbergh, CEO

Advocate Aurora Health

Bernie Sherry, Ministry Market Executive

Ascension Wisconsin

Peggy Troy, CEO

Children’s Wisconsin

Cathy Jacobson, CEO

Froedtert Health

Lyle Ignace MD, CEO

Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center

Mary Ouimet, CEO

Kenosha Community Health Center

John Raymond MD, President

Medical College of Wisconsin

Joy Tapper, Executive Director

Milwaukee Health Care Partnership

Tito Izard MD, CEO

Milwaukee Health Services, Inc.

Connie Palmer, CEO

Outreach Community Health Centers

Jenni Sevenich, CEO

Progressive Community Health Centers

Susan Edwards, CEO

ProHealth Care

Julie Schuller MD, CEO

Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.