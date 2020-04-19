Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The number of COVID-19 tests processed every day in Wisconsin continues to be nearly flat.

Data from daily Wisconsin Department of Health Services outbreak updates indicates that Wisconsin labs have processed a combined average of 1,629 tests per day in April. That includes 1,508 tests reported over the last 24 hours according to figures released Sunday afternoon.

State officials have asked for physicians to order more tests as testing capacity has grown, reaching a capacity of over 7,500 potential tests per day on Thursday. But the number of tests processed in a day has never been higher than 2,242 since April 1st. “Consistent with the national guidelines, clinicians can test anyone that would benefit from knowing,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer at the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, on April 6th. He’s reiterated in multiple press briefings since that the testing capacity continues to allow for more suspected cases to be tested.

The number of people testing positive also remains flat, with an average of 158 new cases per day in April and 147 new cases reported Sunday. A total of 4,346 people have tested positive since the outbreak started, but the number undercounts those that had mild symptoms and were never tested.

The death toll from the disease continues to grow, reaching 220 on Sunday. An additional nine deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours, but the individuals could have passed away prior.

The outbreak continues to be centered around Milwaukee and particularly the city’s African American community. Statewide, 36 percent of those that died have been black, while only 6.7 percent of Wisconsin residents are black. A total of 2,150 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for the disease and state figures report that 125 people have perished from the disease.

Statewide, 426 intensive care units remain available, below the 455.7 average since the Wisconsin Hospital Association started reporting the data on April 9th. A total of 304 ventilators are in use for any purpose from the state’s supply of 1,240, that’s below the average of 340.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/19/2020 Negative Test Results 45,323 Positive Test Results 4,346 Hospitalizations 1,190 (27%) Deaths 220

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/19/2020 Deaths as of 4/19/2020 Female 54% 41% Male 46% 59% Total Number 4,346 220

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 4/19/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/19/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/19/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/19/2020 American Indian 37 1% 2 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 116 3% 5 2% Black 1,025 24% 80 36% White 2,214 51% 132 60% Multiple or Other races 145 3% 0 0% Unknown 809 19% 1 0% Total 4,346 100% 220 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 4/19/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/19/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/19/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/19/2020 Hispanic or Latino 628 14% 11 5% Not Hispanic or Latino 2,819 65% 207 94% Unknown 899 21% 2 1% Total 4,346 100% 220 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county