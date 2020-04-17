Colectivo Reopens Riverwest and Wauwatosa Cafes

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Two Colectivo Coffee cafes have reopened with contact-free curbside pickup and window service.

The Milwaukee-based chain is one of many businesses that’s changed course multiple times in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer demand and state and local regulations. After originally keeping its cafes open for carryout only, Colectivo closed its cafes on March 16th. The company continued to ship coffee by the pound to online and wholesale customers.

But now it has reconfigured its cafes at 2999 N. Humboldt Blvd. in Riverwest and 9125 W. North Ave. in Wauwatosa to support social distancing-compliant business practices. The two locations, temporarily known as ColecDepots, feature brewed coffee, draft cold brew beverages, lattes, muffins, burritos, chocolate chip cookies and cinnamon rolls. The company’s Troubadour Bakery-branded sourdough and multi-grain breads are available, as are granola and four-packs of bagels.

“Now you can enjoy some of your usual cafe favorites while keeping a safe and responsible distance,” said the company in announcing the news.

Newly-constructed walk-up windows eliminate the need for customers to come inside. And others looking to stay in a vehicle can have an employee deliver their order to them. Those taking advantage of the curbside service are encouraged to use the newly-updated Colectivo smartphone application to request their order in advance.

Both locations are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

And if you’re a healthcare worker, police officer, firefighter or bus driver, Colectivo would be happy to give you a free cup of coffee. Just walk up and show your work ID.