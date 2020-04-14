Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Yes, it can be difficult to find positive news when the country is beset by a life-or-death pandemic, and yes, we’ve been a little more serious of late at Urban Milwaukee. But that doesn’t mean positive events aren’t happening (as celebrity John Krasinski is happy to show off), in fact, there are some wonderful things happening right here in Milwaukee. Which is why Urban Milwaukee is asking its readers to celebrate Milwaukee Day by honoring some of the amazing Milwaukeeans making positive news happen in a negative world.

For instance, our friends over at Milwaukee Record are hosting a 14-hour telethon on Facebook Live to help keep their publication running. Tune in and enjoy the weirdness.

And 88Nine Radio Milwaukee and Swarmm Events will host an 8-hour dance party filled with Milwaukee DJ’s, giveaways, instagram hashtag competitions, deals from local vendors, and more.

If you just can’t handle celebrating Milwaukee Day inside, the group who started this classic Milwaukee celebration came up with a list of activities that still connect you to the city. Although many of them include actions not up to quarantine code (don’t high-five an MCTS bus driver like it suggests right now), others work nicely, including skipping stones on Lake Michigan and learning how to correctly spell “Antetokounmpo“.

And if that spirit, Urban Milwaukee is celebrating by offering a fantastic deal on our monthly membership! For today only, get a membership for only $4.14 a month for your first year. It’s the perfect way to celebrate and stay up to date on all Milwaukee information.

Normally $9 per month, we are offering this membership deal to celebrate the city we love to write about! As a member, you can get:

Completely ad free content

The ability to comment on articles

An improved image gallery

10% off of everything at Urban Milwaukee: The Store – when it is safe to open again

Free members-only events hosted by different businesses all around the city – when they open up again

The chance to win tickets to fantastic events anywhere in the city – when they are available again

The knowledge that you are the reason that local journalism is surviving

Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at anytime. Use the special code 414DAY2020 to get your discounted monthly membership.

Even during the Coronavirus outbreak, our publication continues to grow its editorial coverage, publishing more than 75 stories and 100 press release per week, while our readership has been booming with 255,000 regular readers and over 1 million page views in the past 30 days. But we can’t do that and continue to grow without your support. As many newsrooms around the country continue to shut their doors, it is more important than ever to support local journalism.

We are committed to building a fiercely independent, powerful publication that champions Milwaukee and smart urban solutions for this city, as well as highlighting the best food and entertainment the area has to offer. If you think that’s important or you simply like being a reader in the know, we hope you’ll consider becoming a member. And thank you for reading Urban Milwaukee.