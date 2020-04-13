Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Only 940 Wisconsin residents were tested for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the lowest total since March 23rd according to newly released Wisconsin Department of Health Services data.

While the data could reflect a one-day aberration related to the Easter holiday, the number of tests administered has trended downward over the past four days. DHS officials reported Friday that the state had the capacity to process 3,576 tests a day and that guidance on who should be tested was expanded to include anyone suspected to have the disease and for which a diagnosis would be beneficial.

The percentage of tests that came back positive over the past 24 hours was 9.26 percent. The state has reported an average rate of 9.76 percent in April.

A total of 3,428 people have tested positive for the disease in Wisconsin, a one-day increase of 87 people. The number of Wisconsin residents testing negative rose to 36,769.

Throughout the duration of the outbreak 993 people have required hospitalization (29 percent). The percentage has held steady over the past week, but does not reflect mild cases where no test was administered.

DHS reported 10 new confirmed deaths from the disease Monday, bringing the statewide total to 154. Ninety-four of the deaths have been in Milwaukee County. Milwaukee and Kenosha counties are the only counties with over 100 cases per 100,000 residents, but Milwaukee far outpaces Kenosha at 182.7 cases per 100,000 residents compared to 108.1.

A total of 498 intensive care unit beds are available across the state, up from 352 reported Sunday. It’s the highest reported total since the Wisconsin Hospital Association launched its dashboard last week.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/13/2020 Negative Test Result 36,769 Positive Test Result 3,428 Hospitalizations 993 (29%) Deaths 154

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 4/13/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 4/13/2020 Ever hospitalized 993 29% Never hospitalized 1,770 52% Unknown 665 19% Total 3,428 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 4/13/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/13/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/13/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/13/2020 American Indian 30 1% 2 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 85 2% 4 3% Black 862 25% 64 42% White 1,726 50% 83 54% Multiple or Other races 77 2% 0 0% Unknown 648 19% 1 1% Total 3,428 100% 154 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 4/13/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/13/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/13/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/13/2020 Hispanic or Latino 371 11% 7 5% Not Hispanic or Latino 2,307 67% 145 94% Unknown 750 22% 2 1% Total 3,428 100% 154 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/13/2020 Deaths as of 4/13/2020 Female 53% 40% Male 47% 60% Total Number 3,428 154

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 4/13/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 4/13/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 4/13/2020 Deaths as of 4/13/2020 <10 14 4 0 0 10-19 41 3 0 0 20-29 384 28 3 0 30-39 479 66 14 4 40-49 553 105 23 5 50-59 671 177 48 16 60-69 618 233 77 27 70-79 390 208 61 48 80-89 209 137 31 34 90+ 69 32 7 20 Total 3,428 993 264 154

Results by county