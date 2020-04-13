Jeramey Jannene
Daily

Number of COVID-19 Tests Falls to Three-Week Low as Death Toll Grows

Easter aberration or decline in test demand?

By - Apr 13th, 2020 02:24 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Only 940 Wisconsin residents were tested for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the lowest total since March 23rd according to newly released Wisconsin Department of Health Services data.

While the data could reflect a one-day aberration related to the Easter holiday, the number of tests administered has trended downward over the past four days. DHS officials reported Friday that the state had the capacity to process 3,576 tests a day and that guidance on who should be tested was expanded to include anyone suspected to have the disease and for which a diagnosis would be beneficial.

The percentage of tests that came back positive over the past 24 hours was 9.26 percent. The state has reported an average rate of 9.76 percent in April.

A total of 3,428 people have tested positive for the disease in Wisconsin, a one-day increase of 87 people. The number of Wisconsin residents testing negative rose to 36,769.

Throughout the duration of the outbreak 993 people have required hospitalization (29 percent). The percentage has held steady over the past week, but does not reflect mild cases where no test was administered.

DHS reported 10 new confirmed deaths from the disease Monday, bringing the statewide total to 154. Ninety-four of the deaths have been in Milwaukee County. Milwaukee and Kenosha counties are the only counties with over 100 cases per 100,000 residents, but Milwaukee far outpaces Kenosha at 182.7 cases per 100,000 residents compared to 108.1.

A total of 498 intensive care unit beds are available across the state, up from 352 reported Sunday. It’s the highest reported total since the Wisconsin Hospital Association launched its dashboard last week.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/13/2020
Negative Test Result 36,769
Positive Test Result 3,428
Hospitalizations 993 (29%)
Deaths 154

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 4/13/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 4/13/2020
Ever hospitalized 993 29%
Never hospitalized 1,770 52%
Unknown 665 19%
Total 3,428 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 4/13/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/13/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/13/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/13/2020
American Indian 30 1% 2 1%
Asian or Pacific Islander 85 2% 4 3%
Black 862 25% 64 42%
White 1,726 50% 83 54%
Multiple or Other races 77 2% 0 0%
Unknown 648 19% 1 1%
Total 3,428 100% 154 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 4/13/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/13/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/13/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/13/2020
Hispanic or Latino 371 11% 7 5%
Not Hispanic or Latino 2,307 67% 145 94%
Unknown 750 22% 2 1%
Total 3,428 100% 154 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/13/2020 Deaths as of 4/13/2020
Female 53% 40%
Male 47% 60%
Total Number 3,428 154

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 4/13/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 4/13/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 4/13/2020 Deaths as of 4/13/2020
<10 14 4 0 0
10-19 41 3 0 0
20-29 384 28 3 0
30-39 479 66 14 4
40-49 553 105 23 5
50-59 671 177 48 16
60-69 618 233 77 27
70-79 390 208 61 48
80-89 209 137 31 34
90+ 69 32 7 20
Total 3,428 993 264 154

Results by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 4/13/2020 Negative as of 4/13/2020 Deaths as of 4/13/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 4/13/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 4/13/2020
Adams 3 91 0 14.9 0%
Ashland 2 65 0 12.7 0%
Barron 6 439 0 13.3 0%
Bayfield 3 93 0 20.0 0%
Brown 77 881 1 29.6 1%
Buffalo 3 112 1 22.8 33%
Burnett 0 49 0 0.0 0%
Calumet 5 199 0 10.0 0%
Chippewa 20 601 0 31.4 0%
Clark 8 104 0 23.2 0%
Columbia 25 467 1 43.9 4%
Crawford 3 127 0 18.4 0%
Dane 340 5,814 12 64.2 4%
Dodge 19 525 0 21.6 0%
Door 9 98 0 32.8 0%
Douglas 7 309 0 16.1 0%
Dunn 9 574 0 20.2 0%
Eau Claire 21 1,153 0 20.4 0%
Florence 2 7 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 57 846 2 55.7 4%
Forest 0 32 0 0.0 0%
Grant 6 256 1 11.6 17%
Green 9 193 0 24.4 0%
Green Lake 1 94 0 5.3 0%
Iowa 5 150 0 21.2 0%
Iron 2 23 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 10 131 1 48.8 10%
Jefferson 24 495 0 28.4 0%
Juneau 7 201 1 26.5 14%
Kenosha 182 1,172 4 108.1 2%
Kewaunee 4 61 0 19.6 0%
La Crosse 25 1,106 0 21.2 0%
Lafayette 3 54 0 17.9 0%
Langlade 0 54 0 0.0 0%
Lincoln 0 109 0 0.0 0%
Manitowoc 3 170 0 3.8 0%
Marathon 14 395 1 10.4 7%
Marinette 3 149 0 7.4 0%
Marquette 2 99 0 13.2 0%
Menominee 1 8 0 21.8 0%
Milwaukee 1,743 7,461 94 182.7 5%
Monroe 8 422 0 17.6 0%
Oconto 3 139 0 8.0 0%
Oneida 6 179 0 17.0 0%
Outagamie 29 625 2 15.7 7%
Ozaukee 72 548 9 81.6 13%
Pepin 0 74 0 0.0 0%
Pierce 7 263 0 16.8 0%
Polk 3 135 0 6.9 0%
Portage 4 189 0 5.7 0%
Price 1 42 0 7.4 0%
Racine 117 934 4 59.9 3%
Richland 5 156 0 28.5 0%
Rock 60 1,002 3 37.1 5%
Rusk 3 71 0 21.2 0%
Sauk 26 427 2 40.9 8%
Sawyer 1 140 0 6.1 0%
Shawano 5 165 0 12.2 0%
Sheboygan 36 547 2 31.2 6%
St. Croix 10 262 0 11.4 0%
Taylor 0 61 0 0.0 0%
Trempealeau 1 283 0 3.4 0%
Vernon 0 215 0 0.0 0%
Vilas 4 77 0 18.5 0%
Walworth 38 387 0 36.9 0%
Washburn 0 99 0 0.0 0%
Washington 73 994 3 54.3 4%
Waukesha 218 2,166 7 54.7 3%
Waupaca 4 197 1 7.8 25%
Waushara 2 76 0 8.3 0%
Winnebago 27 656 1 15.9 4%
Wood 2 271 0 2.7 0%
Total 3,428 36,769 154 59.3 4%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

More about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Categories: Health

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us