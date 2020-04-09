Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

New figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) show that 1,438 Wisconsin residents were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest number recorded in the past 10 days.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Monday that the state has the capacity to process approximately 3,500 tests per day, but testing guidelines restrict who is eligible. Palm said the state was working to expand those guidelines to include more vulnerable populations.

Including Thursday’s data release, Wisconsin has averaged 1,731 tests processed per day in April.

The state’s COVID-19 positive case count has grown to 2,885, an increase of 129 over yesterday’s total. A total of 31,424 Wisconsin residents have tested negative.

Cumulatively, 843 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have required hospitalization (29 percent). In 20 percent of cases the state does not have data on hospitalization. State or local officials have yet to report data on day-by-day hospital capacity.

Almost two out of every three confirmed cases of COVID-19, 62 percent, are residents of the Milwaukee metropolitan area (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties). The counties represent four of the top seven counties including cases. Others in the top seven include Dane (307), Kenosha (135) and Racine (84) counties.

The death total reported by the state increased by 12 to 111, including 65 in Milwaukee County. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner‘s public portal shows 69 COVID-19 deaths in the county, including one death still under investigation.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/9/2020 Negative Test Result 31,424 Positive Test Result 2,885 Hospitalizations 843 (29%) Deaths 111

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 4/9/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 4/9/2020 Ever hospitalized 843 29% Never hospitalized 1,468 51% Unknown 574 20% Total 2,885 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 4/9/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/9/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/9/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/9/2020 American Indian 25 1% 1 1% Asian 64 2% 4 4% Black 772 27% 49 44% White 1,430 50% 56 50% Other 54 2% 0 0% Unknown 540 19% 1 1% Total 2,885 100% 111 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 4/9/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/9/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/9/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/9/2020 Hispanic or Latino 282 10% 3 3% Not Hispanic or Latino 1,959 68% 105 95% Unknown 644 22% 3 3% Total 2,885 100% 111 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/9/2020 Deaths as of 4/9/2020 Female 53% 38% Male 47% 62% Total Number 2,885 111

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 4/9/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 4/9/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 4/9/2020 Deaths as of 4/9/2020 <10 12 3 0 0 10-19 33 2 0 0 20-29 326 24 3 0 30-39 401 57 14 3 40-49 468 91 21 2 50-59 562 153 42 12 60-69 537 203 69 17 70-79 331 176 54 39 80-89 164 110 24 26 90+ 51 24 3 12 Total 2,885 843 230 111

Results by county