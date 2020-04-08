City Calls for USPS Investigation Into Missing Ballots
Tubs of ballots are showing up across Wisconsin that didn't get mailed to voters.
Some of the potentially thousands of missing absentee ballots across Wisconsin have begun to appear. But answers have not.
The Village of Fox Point in Milwaukee County received 175 ballots back from the United States Postal Service without explanation on Election Day, too late for voters to do anything but vote in person. Three more crates were found Wednesday by a postal worker, filled with ballots for Appleton and Oshkosh voters, according to State Senator Dan Feyen (R-Fond du Lac).
But the City of Milwaukee still doesn’t know what happened to many of the ballots that its voters report never arrived. “We are going to formally request an investigation by the post office today as regards to what might have happened to those ballots,” said Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Neil Albrecht during a media briefing Wednesday. The city believes the issue primarily affects ballots mailed on March 22nd and 23rd. “A majority of ballots issued over the March 22nd and March 23rd dates were actually received by voters.” He said he was following the issue in other municipalities as well.
Albrecht said he doesn’t know how many Milwaukee voters were affected, but the city still has approximately 40,000 outstanding absentee ballots. “We would normally see anything from an 85 to a 95 percent return rate,” said Albrecht. But he said the current rate is closer to 60 percent. The city issued just under 97,000 absentee ballots, and has records of mailing all the ballots.
One of those impacted by the missing ballot snafu was Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. “If you requested a ballot and didn’t get one, you can vote. I know because that happened to me,” said Abele. He voted in person at South Division High School yesterday. In-person voting is now closed.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) also didn’t receive his requested ballot. “I did not receive my ballot and was unable to vote & abide by the public health order,” said Hintz via Twitter on Wednesday morning.
Ballots were required to be postmarked by April 7th and received by April 13th. For more on the problem, see our coverage from Monday: “Where Are the Missing Ballots?”
Postmark Problem
The April 7th postmark requirement was explicitly added by the Supreme Court of the United States in a 5-4 ruling on Monday evening. It’s now created a new problem for election clerks.
“Not every ballot that has been returned to us has a postmark on it,” said Albrecht. He said differing systems used by election clerks when bulk mailing the ballots were causing the issue across the state. The ruling explicitly requires a postmark to ensure the ballot was mailed by election day, but Albrecht said ballots arriving Wednesday complied with the spirit of the rule even though they might lack the imprint. He said he is looking to the Wisconsin Elections Commission for guidance on how to count the ballots.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the 2020 Spring Primary
- City Calls for USPS Investigation Into Missing Ballots - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 8th, 2020
- One Million In State Voted By Mail - Laurel White - Apr 8th, 2020
- Senator Feyen Statement on Undelivered Absentee Ballots in Oshkosh - State Sen. Dan Feyen - Apr 8th, 2020
- Some Wore Masks, Some Didn’t - Edgar Mendez - Apr 8th, 2020
- Back in the News: Vos Ridiculed Across the Nation - Bruce Murphy - Apr 8th, 2020
- Milwaukee’s Voter Turnout Is Way Down - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Op Ed: The Republican Death Cult - James Rowen - Apr 7th, 2020
- Why Does Madison Have More Voting Sites Than Milwaukee? - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- After Recovering from COVID-19, Rep. Bowen Worked to Assist Voters with Coronavirus - State Rep. David Bowen - Apr 7th, 2020
- No Election Results Until April 13th - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Photo Gallery: Long Lines at Milwaukee’s Polling Places - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Detente Ends for Evers, Legislature - Melanie Conklin - Apr 7th, 2020
- Gov. Evers’ Message to Wisconsinites on Election Day - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 7th, 2020
- Wisconsin leaders fail to ensure safe election during COVID-19 - WISPIRG Foundation - Apr 7th, 2020
- Pandemic Decimates Urban Polling Places - Henry Redman - Apr 7th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Learn More About The Candidates On Your Ballot - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Where Are the Missing Ballots? - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement from Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson on U.S. Supreme Court Ruling - County Executive Chris Abele - Apr 6th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Statement on Supreme Court of Wisconsin Ruling Allowing In-Person Voting Tomorrow - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 6th, 2020
- Absentee Ballots Must Be Mailed Back By April 7th - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement: Legislative Leaders React to Favorable Decision by U.S. Supreme Court - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement: Wisconsin Supreme Court Ruling on April 7 Election - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 6th, 2020
- Supreme Court Reinstates Election, Overrules Evers - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Officials Order All Municipal Polling Places Closed - County Executive Chris Abele - Apr 6th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Republican Hypocrisy on Election - Bruce Murphy - Apr 6th, 2020
- Representative Lisa Subeck Stands with Governor Evers on Suspending In-Person Voting - State Rep. Lisa Subeck - Apr 6th, 2020
- Governor Evers Suspends In-Person Voting Until June - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement: Executive Order by Governor Evers - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 6th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Suspends In-Person Voting, Calls Legislature into Special Session on April 7 Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 6th, 2020
- Holding Election Angers Municipal Officials - Laurel White - Apr 6th, 2020
- County Clerk Christenson Coordinates National Guard Deployment For Spring Primary General Election - George Christenson - Apr 5th, 2020
- Op Ed: Holding the Election Could Kill People - Tom Nelson - Apr 5th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 5th, 2020
- Wisconsin GOP Leaders Make No Election Changes in Special Session - Rob Mentzer - Apr 4th, 2020
- Gov. Evers’ Statement on Special Session - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 4th, 2020
- WisGOP Statement Upon Filing Appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court - Republican Party of Wisconsin - Apr 4th, 2020
- Appeals Court Upholds Absentee Ballot Extension - Ruth Conniff - Apr 4th, 2020
- Mayoral Candidate Sues To Delay Election - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 4th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Common Council Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 4th, 2020
- Legislative Leaders Release Statement on 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Ruling - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Photo Gallery: Drive-Up Voting - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Op Ed: Should Elected Officials Work the Polls? - Gregory Humphrey - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Milwaukee Will Have Only Five In-Person Voting Sites - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Sending Milwaukee to the polls has never been this frightening - Ald. Milele Coggs - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Applauds Evers’ Call to Stop In-person Voting - County Executive Chris Abele - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Governor Evers Calls Special Legislative Session To Delay Election - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Statement of Marlene Ott, President of the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans - Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Gov. Evers’ Statement on Judge Conley’s Order Regarding Upcoming April 7 Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 2nd, 2020
- Absentee Ballot Deadlines Extended, Election Not Delayed by Federal Judge - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 2nd, 2020
- Fitzgerald Reacts to Evers Statement on April 7th Election - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 1st, 2020
- Press Release: Gov. Evers’ Statement on Upcoming April 7 Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 1st, 2020
- Vote Absentee, Local Officials Plead - Graham Kilmer - Apr 1st, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Republicans Risk Public Health With Election - Bruce Murphy - Apr 1st, 2020
- Sanders Statement on Wisconsin Primary - Bernie Sanders - Apr 1st, 2020
- City Forecasts Election Results Two Days Late - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Supreme Court Upholds Photo ID Requirement for Absentee Voters - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 31st, 2020
- Will No One Have the Courage and Good Sense to Postpone the Spring General Election? - Ald. Bob Donovan - Mar 31st, 2020
- Vote Absentee: City Treasurer Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Vote Absentee: City Attorney Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Evers, Republicans Spar on Holding Election - Erik Gunn - Mar 30th, 2020
- Milwaukee Election Worker Staffing Drops As Cases Rise - City of Milwaukee Election Commission - Mar 29th, 2020
- Supreme Decision - Bill Lueders - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Comptroller Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Mayoral Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Executive - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Federal Judge Won’t Delay Spring Election - Laurel White - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 29 - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 5 - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Milwaukee Establishes Drive-Up Early Voting - City of Milwaukee Election Commission - Mar 27th, 2020
- Governor Calls for Mail-In Election - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 27th, 2020
- County Clerk Christenson and All 19 Municipal Clerks in Milwaukee County Ask State Leadership for April 7th Spring General Election Changes - George Christenson - Mar 27th, 2020
- Fitzgerald Rejects Evers’ Idea as Fantasy - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 27th, 2020
- Statement: County Clerks’ Clear Violation of the Law - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 27th, 2020
- City Will Accept Absentee Ballots, Serve as Required Witness at Five Sites - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 26th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Will Legislature Delay Election? - Bruce Murphy - Mar 25th, 2020
- 23 Advisory Votes on Gerrymandering - Matt Rothschild - Mar 25th, 2020
- Barrett Calls for Mail-In Only Election, Delay - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 24th, 2020
- Milwaukee Cancels Early Voting - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 22nd, 2020
- Milwaukee Closing Early Voting Sites - City of Milwaukee Election Commission - Mar 22nd, 2020
- Online Voter Registration Reinstated by Federal Judge - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 21st, 2020
- Governor Evers Doesn’t Want Election Rescheduled - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 20th, 2020
- Voters Wanting Absentee Ballot Must be Registered by March 18th - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 18th, 2020
- Please Vote Absentee In Spring Election - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2020
- Want $130? City Needs Poll Workers - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 15th, 2020
- 9 Election Takeaways - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 19th, 2020
- Election Results: 2020 Spring Primary - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 18th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: County Board Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Common Council Races - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: County Executive Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Circuit Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: State Supreme Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Comptroller Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 15th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: City Attorney Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 15th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Mayoral Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 14th, 2020