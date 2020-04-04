Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukeeans voting in the April 7th Spring Election will find a wide variety of races and referendums on their ballots. While we would normally preview all of the races in one article, the ballot will be a long one and we are breaking our preview into multiple parts. Because a record number of voters will be voting absentee, we are publishing our previews earlier than usual. At the time of publication, absentee ballots must be received by April 13th (using one of the five city drop-off sites is recommended). See links to additional previews and election coverage at the end of this article.

Every city resident has a Milwaukee Common Council race on their ballot, but only 10 of the 15 districts have contested races. We have previewed those races.

The candidates are vying for a four-year term representing their district at City Hall on the city’s leading legislative body. They’re responsible for everything from city policies to the $1.5 billion budget.

Below you’ll find basic information provided by the candidates themselves and a link to any available campaign resources. And if you click on their name you’ll be brought to any stories written about the candidate. Candidate names are listed in alphabetical order.

Not sure what district you’re in? Visit MyVote Wisconsin to see your polling place and access a sample ballot.

1st District

Ashanti Hamilton

Alderman Ashanti Hamilton was elected to the Milwaukee Common Council in 2004 and most recently re-elected by an overwhelming margin in 2016. On April 19, 2016, Alderman Hamilton was elected by his peers to serve as the 48th known president of the Milwaukee Common Council. He is the fourth African American in city history to serve in that role. Throughout his tenure on the council, Alderman Hamilton has written and introduced key legislation including the Milwaukee Opportunities Restoring Employment (MORE) ordinance and the Milwaukee Promise, which was established in 2011 to address poverty, disparities and inequality. Alderman Hamilton has implemented and supported programs like Be the Change (BTC), a comprehensive program that supports the development, success and achievement of young men of color in Milwaukee. He was also the driving force behind the Milwaukee Promise Zones initiative, which was created to strengthen revitalization efforts in the city’s poorest neighborhoods through the collective input and efforts of community stakeholders, reducing violent crime, improving educational opportunities and creating jobs. Alderman Hamilton sponsored the Milwaukee Jobs Act, which developed a comprehensive set of policies related to job creation, job opportunity, job quality and job security for Milwaukee residents, establishing a unified strategy to address the crippling joblessness in the City of Milwaukee and the lack of family-sustaining jobs for Milwaukee workers. Alderman Hamilton co-chairs the Black Male Achievement Advisory Council, the goal of which is to address issues of unemployment and under-employment of African-American men in the City of Milwaukee. Alderman Hamilton has served on numerous boards and commissions throughout his tenure on the council. He served as president of the Milwaukee Public Library Board of Trustees, fostering growth and financial stability. He is a standing board member of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, Northwest Side Community Development Corporation, the Wisconsin Center District and the National League of Cities. He also serves on the Milwaukee Area Technical College Board of Directors. Alderman Hamilton has been instrumental in the ongoing revitalization of the 30th Street corridor and the development of Villard Library Square. Alderman Ashanti Hamilton is a proud graduate of Riverside University High School, and earned his bachelor’s degree in English at Marquette University, where he was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. He participated in the Upward Bound program and worked in Marquette’s Educational Opportunity Program. After graduation, he went on to teach English, and he coached track and football. He earned his law degree from Thurgood Marshall Law School at Texas Southern University. Alderman Hamilton is married to Rosha Hamilton, and they are the proud parents of five daughters, two of whom are already in college.

Vincent Toney

Growing up in Milwaukee, Vince attended North Division High School and Milwaukee Area Technical College to earn his GED. After attending Lakeland College in the evening, where he received a Bachelor’s in Business Administration, he continued his education at UW-Milwaukee to earn a Master’s of Social Work in Child Welfare. As a Running Rebels mentor, and a case manager at Saint A, he currently continues to serve those in the community who need help the most. Vince has vast experience having served in the U.S. Navy, working as a machine operator, as an industrial purchasing agent and corporate purchasing manager in the banking and technology fields. Vince and his wife, Taffie-Foster Toney, are active members of Transformation City Church and have raised three children. Vince has a history and track record of doing what’s right for the residents of his Garden Home neighborhood and district. In 2010, he worked collaboratively with the Milwaukee Police Department to eliminate a drug house in the neighborhood after a lengthy process, eventually the landlord had the disruptive tenants moved. Throughout the process there was difficulty and resistance, but Vince Toney stayed the course and saw it to closure. He has also provided prominent leadership and involvement with the Block Watch Works neighborhood watch program. It connects a network of responsible residents and businesses to keep an eye on the neighborhood’s property and citizens to promote what’s right and to root out what’s wrong. The program also works with businesses in the community to sponsor an annual back-to-school and block watch picnic which provides book bags filled with school supplies for neighborhood children and draw over 200 involved citizens.

3rd District

Nik Kovac

Nik Kovac was born and raised on Milwaukee’s East Side. He proudly attended Milwaukee Public Schools—from McDowell Montessori School to Golda Meir Elementary School, and Jackie Robinson Middle School through Riverside High School. While at Riverside, he earned more than 20 college credits from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. Attending Harvard University and graduating cum laude with a degree in mathematics, Alderman Kovac worked to become a beat reporter and then a newspaper editor in New York City. He returned to Milwaukee to work for the Shepherd Express and Riverwest Currents. Since April 2008, he has been the Alderman for Milwaukee’s 3rd District, which includes the East Side, Riverwest and North Downtown neighborhoods. Alderman Kovac’s work extends outside City Hall and throughout his district as Chair of the East Side Architectural Review Board and as a member of the Milwaukee Arts Board, the Milwaukee Public Library Board of Trustees, the Milwaukee County Federated Library Board, the Park East Advisory Committee, the Lakefront Development Advisory Commission and the Riverside University High School Foundation Board of Directors. As a proud stockholder for the Green Bay Packers football club and a resident of Riverwest, Alderman Kovac hosts a weekly radio show, Packerverse, on Riverwest’s Community Radio Station. These rich experiences in the district have taught him the positive influence that active, engaged artists and citizens can have on the local economy, a sense of community, neighborhood beautification and the city’s social memory.

Jacob Marek

Jacob Marek grew up in a village in Wisconsin where he exclusively attended public school and developed a love for nature. Throughout high school he took courses at Madison College and he was a finalist in several future problem solving competitions. After graduating with honors Jacob went on to study Informatics (an applied form of information science) at Charles University in Prague. With some help from a scholarship, awarded for academic excellence by the Dean of the Mathematics and Physics Faculty, Jacob worked his way through college and eventually moved to Milwaukee in order to start a career in Software Engineering. Today, Marek balances his career as supply chain solution developer with his role as an organizer for CleanMKE. A detrashing nonprofit he co-founded to help remove litter from city lots and streets. Overseas, Jacob developed a passion for architecture and urban development from living in a city that has intelligently evolved over hundreds of years. A passion he carries with him to this day. He often walks his neighborhood capturing its growth and history in motion through his hobby of photography. This fascination for the city’s past has helped Marek develop a deeper understanding of its developing future. His decision to run came after noticing the limited potential of our aging infrastructure and the reality of poor transparency in city hall. His campaign has been primarily self funded and remaining donations are being forwarded to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Inc. to aid in supply acquisition. There are several issues facing our city that Jacob sees as damaging to our progress. To begin, he will work to create affordable housing through overhauled zoning regulations that protect residential scale while providing an increased number of available units. To combat reckless driving and increase the amount of available parking Jacob will have the city invest in cost effective walkable city measures. In order to boost development in empty lots and lower rents Marek will fight for changes in property tax assessments to lower tax bills for homeowners. Most importantly, Jacob will keep the community involved in the legislative process and he will provide informative monthly newsletters that detail sponsored legislation, district crime statistics, as well as a calendar of local volunteer events to help promote them. He also pledges to lead several live-streamed town halls a year with open forum for residents to speak.

5th District

Nikiya Dodd

Nikiya Q. Dodd is a lifelong public servant, community leader, and not-for-profit management professional. Elected in 2018, she is the first woman and African American to be elected to the 5th Aldermanic District in the City of Milwaukee, and the first woman elected to the 6th Senate District in the Wisconsin State Legislature. She is the second woman and African American in the history of Milwaukee to be elected to three branches of government in the state. As Alderwoman, with only 12 months in office, Nikiya sponsored legislation to add over 200 jobs to the 5th Aldermanic District by rezoning underutilized land for the development of a 325,000 square-foot building and future property tax revenue to the City. Alderwoman Dodd also sponsored a resolution urging the Wisconsin State Legislature to allow the City to extend benefits to those in domestic partnerships. Nikiya hosted the inaugural, day-long tour for neighbors, investors, and community members to Explore the 5th District. Explore 5th District tour is a first of its kind to showcase vibrant neighborhoods, parks, and schools, thriving restaurants, and historical sites, as well as opportunities for business growth and development and homeownership on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side. Born in Milwaukee, Nikiya is a graduate of Milwaukee Public Schools and the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. She and her husband purchased their home in the Nash Park neighborhood, over five years ago to raise their son.

Nicholas McVey

I am that neighbor you wave to when you are going to work, the father you see spending time with his daughter at the local restaurant, and most importantly I am, like so many in our community, a person you can always depend on whom you can depend. This can be as simple as giving someone a smile to make their day a little better or rushing to the aide of someone that has been hurt. There is no task too small or too large that I will not take on and tackle! My name is Nick Mcvey and I am running for 5th District Alderman of Milwaukee. I was raised and have been living in the 5th district most of my life. I attended 81st St. School, 95th St. School, and MSL (formerly known as Wilbur Wright Middle School). My first job was washing dishes at Champion Chicken when I was 14 years old. Like many in the 5th District life was not the easiest, but it was a very classic setting. Staying out and played in the summertime until the streetlight came on and did not have to worry about the many issues we currently face in society right now. For example, issues like reckless driving, human trafficking, and robberies. I am a veteran and served in the Wisconsin Army National guard for 6 years. That was the beginning of my path toward working with the community in a positive way. In the last two years I successfully treated multiple gunshot wounds my neighbor sustained, stop two horrific domestic violence situations (having to draw my weapon both times); and facilitating the closure of a bar that had drug dealing, shootings, and human trafficking present. I mention the situation that involved the closing of that bar because there were so many nights where I had to shield my daughter’s body with my own not knowing if there were rounds about to rip through the walls of our house. I thank God every day for my military training. Despite the issues and dangers our district has, I am currently working as an engineering test technician and raising my beautiful 7-year-old daughter here in the 5th district. I want her to grow up knowing her neighbors and not having to worry about all the issues that we, as responsible community members, should be handling and shaping in a positive way. There are a few key issues that we need to get back on track. First and foremost, public safety is the number one priority. We need to stop cutting the funding to our public safety budget or we are going to find ourselves with an even larger issue. We need to work on community policing. By that I mean the trust and rapport needs to grow. More foot patrols and police presence bring a sense of security on a visual level for the community and when officers are be able to patrol their own neighborhoods it makes their investment in our neighborhoods personal. Infrastructure is another key subject that affects the quality of like here in our district. A lot us are concerned with yes, the potholes. These potholes are dangerous, horrible to drive over and often cause damage to vehicles. There is a simple solution that has not been taken into account. There is a technology that has been working in Europe in almost the same climate we have. Embedding steel fibers into asphalt creates the ability to roll a heating element over it to “selfheal”. If the road starts to crack or break apart, we would be able to essentially take a large heated roller over the surface of this asphalt which contracts it back to original form original form. In the long run it would save tens of millions of dollars that could be invested in things like education and health. Education is the foundation of a lot of issues we are currently facing, not only in our district, but throughout our entire city. We need to bring back and fully fund the Drivers Education Program for MPS as it will absolutely cut down on reckless driving and create confidence in our youth, along with the possibility of reduced auto insurance. We need to strengthen and encourage programs for the trades as in a few years a large part of that work force will be retiring, and we will have no qualified individuals to take on those careers. The trades are also some of the best paying and secure careers we have. We need to bring back home economics programs to our schools, because truth is that a lot of young people aren’t shown how to cook or clean at home because one or both parents are working 2-3 jobs just to scrape by and are not able to show these life skills or be present enough to teach their children. As a city we have one of the highest STI rates in the nation, let’s bring back Sexual Education/health class. I don’t know about you, but, seeing pictures and being properly educated in STI’s definitely had made me think twice about things. Classes like this aren’t strictly for this subject. Health classes also teach how to properly take care of one’s self when it comes to hygiene and proper nutrition. Once I take office these are the issues I will promote and work with the community to implement. There is an old saying that most people have heard and has not lost its meaning. “Give a person a fish and you feed them for a day; teach a person to fish and you feed them for a lifetime” Let’s go fishing!

6th District

Milele A. Coggs

Since 2008 I have had the privilege to serve as your 6th District Alderwoman. I have worked diligently with residents, community groups, and various city departments to strengthen our neighborhoods and work towards an improved quality of life for us all. After graduating from Riverside University High School, I attended Fisk University from where I graduated, Cum Laude, with a B.A. in Business Administration and English. Having grown up in a political family, and having served in the office of a State Senator, I was drawn to the study of law and ultimately decided to attend the University of Wisconsin Madison Law School. Since graduating from Law School, I have successfully managed several election campaigns and have headed the call to community service by forming M. A. Coggs & Associates, L.L.C. a consulting company specializing in politics, education, and small business development. I have also been involved with countless community organizations throughout the years. Growing up in one of Wisconsin’s most prominent political families and being exposed to the idea and value of a legacy of public service has influenced my choices of community service and aspirations for public office. I see public service as a passion and legislative office as a way to pursue that passion and assist in the improvement of the quality of life for all. Though we have come far, there is still further to go. I am now asking for your support and your vote to help continue to “Move Milwaukee Forward”

Tory Lowe

I am not with any organization, or represent any church. I am not a Politician or nor do I want to be a politician at this point in my life! I support my community with my own time and energy cause its what I know God has called me to do! Since the age of 15 I was appointed Deacon of my Church and for seven years I work in that position before leaving Milwaukee and moving to Iowa!! After living in Iowa and Minnesota for almost 10 years I returned home largely due to my Grandmother Having a massive stroke in Feb 0f 2011!

During my Stay in Minnesota had a run in with the KKK that almost cost me my life! I spent the most part of my time in Minnesota fighting against injustice and police corruption! My case went to federal court and I Won after 4 years of being subjected to police misconduct and racist bigotry at a high level God gave me the Victory! Truth there was No NAACP or any Marching! Matter fact there was no blacks in site!! There was Just my white friends from Iowa, My Trust in God, a bullet proof vest, my granddads shot gun, and a nine millimeter I got from a good friend! I also used social media to bring light to my situation!! In the End God tested my faith and trust in him cause there was no one to call on but Him!! I trust in God completely! The enemy is defeated and those that come against Gods chosen will become a foot stool!! I am the voice of many that cant speak for themselves! I am the future my Elders predicted!! I am the Change that needs to come!! I am Not afraid to take a stand!! Change Has Come! Together we are Strong! The Promise is for Gods People to Prosper!! Lets Make it!! New City New Ideas New Leadership!!

7th District

Khalif Rainey

Khalif Rainey is a native son of Milwaukee, with roots deep in the heart of the city. Born and raised in Milwaukee’s 53206 ZIP code, Alderman Rainey has risen above adversity and has personally endured many of the social ills that our community and our nation are seeking to remedy. Alderman Rainey attended Milwaukee Public Schools and graduated from Riverside University High School. As a senior in high school, he received a scholarship from philanthropist Jack Rosenberg of Milwaukee to attend college — an opportunity that was critical in allowing him to continue to pursue his education. The only stipulation of the scholarship was that Khalif give back to underserved populations within Milwaukee. A man of his word, Alderman Rainey returned to Milwaukee after earning a Bachelor’s Degree from the Southern University Nelson Mandela School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs to begin his career of service. A committed man, he later married high school sweetheart Manadra Rainey, another lifelong Milwaukeean, and together they are raising their daughter, Ayah Belle. Alderman Rainey grew up with family values that have helped shape his commitment to service. Khalif’s father is a proud UAW member and is now an organizer. Khalif understands the need for family supporting jobs, and he also understands from firsthand exposure how important a strong labor force is to securing those jobs. Prior to his election to the Common Council, Alderman Rainey served as a member of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. He also applied his education and training as a staffer for the local District Office of Congresswoman Gwen Moore, where he addressed quality of life issues concerning housing, senior care, transportation, economic development, veterans, environment, taxes, energy and youth.

Fred Royal

Second generation born in Milwaukee, Royal went to Auer Avenue school, then to Garden Homes Elementary and in high school, attended Rufus King class of 1975. Joined the United States Air Force where he completed his GED requirements. In 1990, he received his Associate

of Applied Science degree in Paralegal Studies from Milwaukee Area Technical College, and then continued at Cardinal Stritch University, graduating in 2007 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. Royal started out his career in Oak Creek, WI at Delphi Electronics & Safety, assembling electric automotive parts. During his 26 years of service at the General Motors subsidiary, Royal was the Vice President of the United Auto Workers Union (UAW) Local 438 which got him started in a career path towards public service, community activism, and politics.

Royal has served on a range of civic boards from Board of Directors for the Milwaukee Area Technical College to the Social Development Commission, American Civil Liberties Union, MATC Foundation Board of Directors, and currently sets on the Board of Directors for the Rotary Club of Milwaukee as well as the President of the NAACP Milwaukee Branch. Fred and his wife of 38 years, Darlene Renee, have two sons and six grandchildren.

8th District

Justin Bielinski

I’ve been proud to call the 8th District my home since 2007. My wife Linnea and I own a home in the Burnham Park neighborhood with our dog Molly and our two cats, Neko and Toothy. When I’m not out talking to voters in the 8th District, I like growing vegetables, listening to music, playing soccer, and hiking – pretty much anywhere there’s a mountain. I earned my Bachelor’s and Graduate Degrees from UWM, where I studied History, Political Science, and Nonprofit Management. I can’t wait to start serving as your Alderman. It’s time for new leadership at City Hall, and that’s exactly what I plan to bring if I am fortunate enough to earn your vote! For the first decade and a half of my adult life, I spent most of my time serving youth, in direct-care mental health and public education settings, including three and a half years at Zablocki Elementary, a part of MPS. In 2018, I served as campaign manager for our Lieutenant Governor, Mandela Barnes, the first African-American to be elected to that post in our state’s history. I learned so much while traveling the state with Mandela, and I look forward to applying that knowledge to the 8th District.

JoCasta Zamarripa

JoCasta Zamarripa is running to be Milwaukee’s 8th District alderwoman to ensure that every Milwaukeean has a voice and a seat at the table. Rep. Zamarripa currently represents the near south side of Milwaukee in the State Assembly, and was born and raised in the neighborhood. JoCasta is the oldest of her four siblings, raised by a single mom. Her grandmother, Alicia, was a migrant farm worker from Eagle Pass, Texas, who moved her family to Wisconsin because she believed there were better economic opportunities for her and her family in the dairy state. JoCasta was the first Latina elected to the Wisconsin State Legislature, and in 2012, as she was launching her first re-election campaign, she came out as an openly bisexual member of the LGBT community. During her time in the Assembly, JoCasta has been a leader supporting pro-immigrant policy at the state level. She has championed getting drivers’ cards for undocumented Wisconsinites to make roads safer for everyone, led the fight for tuition equity for Wisconsin dreamers, and fought against bills that would turn our community’s police officers into immigration agents. She has also been a strong advocate for public schools, challenging the voucher program, and prioritizing quality, affordable healthcare for all, pushing for higher wages and fair taxes, a clean and safe environment, and ensuring our democracy works for all. JoCasta’s first job was a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel paper route in the 8th aldermanic district. Later in life, she went on to work for both Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin and as an organizer Fair Wisconsin. She also served as a board member for 9 to 5 – National Association of Working Women. She has always been a champion of equality and knows the importance of being a strong role model. JoCasta graduated from St. Joan Antida High School and is the first in her family to graduate from college, receiving her BFA from UW-Milwaukee in 2005.

10th District

Richard Geldon

Michael Murphy

Michael J. Murphy was first elected in a special election in 1989. Now serving in his eighth term for the 10th District, Alderman Murphy is the longest-serving member of the current Common Council. On February 11, 2014, Alderman Murphy was elected by his peers to serve as the 47th President of the Milwaukee Common Council. For more than two years (until April 2016) he presided over every meeting of the Council, and had the power to appoint committee chairs and their members. As president he also chaired the Steering and Rules Committee. Alderman Murphy has served on a multitude of boards throughout his tenure in office and currently serves on the Finance and Personnel Committee and the Public Works Committee. From April 2004 through February 2014, he served as chair of the Common Council’s budget-writing Finance and Personnel Committee. As a long-time supporter of the local arts, he chairs the Milwaukee Arts Board and is a member of the Milwaukee Public Library Board. Seeing a growing need for supportive housing for Milwaukee’s at-risk populations, Alderman Murphy brought to life the Housing Trust Fund Task Force in 2006. As chair of this initiative, he has overseen the group’s successful funding of numerous housing projects throughout the community. Alderman Murphy has been recognized by various local organizations for his work on Milwaukee’s housing and foreclosure needs, as well as for his financial leadership. In April 2012, he was recognized as a Common Ground Hero. In 2015 Alderman Murphy created MKE Plays, a program to revitalize parks in the city so that all children – no matter the neighborhood they call home – could enjoy the fun of creative, safe and well-designed play equipment and play spaces. To date MKE Plays has raised more than $1.69 million from private sources and leveraged an additional $1.31 million in public funding, totaling more than $3 million of investment in Milwaukee parks. Alderman Murphy spearheaded the creation of the City-County Heroin, Opioid, and Cocaine Task Force in 2017 to address the public health crisis of drug overdoses and deaths in the region. As a result of Alderman Murphy’s advocacy, community experts came together around the issue and recently released a report with a detailed list of recommendations, ongoing prevention initiatives, and community resources, including overdose management guides and trauma response team materials. Alderman Murphy has also been on the forefront of addressing e-cigarette use in the City of Milwaukee through public health legislation aimed at protecting residents from hazardous second-hand aerosol, and keeping e-cigarettes out of the hands of youth. Alderman Murphy is a lifelong west side resident, a member of the Gesu Parish, and the first son of Irish immigrants to be born in America. He attended Hi Mount and St. Catherine’s elementary schools and graduated from Milwaukee’s Madison High School in 1980. In 1986 Alderman Murphy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Sciences from the University of Wisconsin and has since completed graduate course work toward a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. To pay his way through college, he worked in the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Geology Department and as a lab technician at the Great Lakes Research Institute researching the effects of heavy metal contaminants in the Fox River Valley. Additionally, during college the alderman also worked in the Acquisitions Department at the Golda Meir Library at UWM and served on the Golda Meir Library Board for several years. He has served on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Alumni Association Board. Alderman Murphy is married to Terry (Theresa) Tuttle, and they are the proud parents of a daughter, Maggie.

11th District

Mark Borkowski

A longtime resident of the South Side, Alderman Mark A. Borkowski was elected to the Milwaukee Common Council in a special election on August 18, 2015, and then re-elected to his first full term on April 5, 2016. The Alderman serves as Chair of the Public Works Committee, and the Vice Chair of the Public Safety Committee. He is also a member of the Steering & Rules Committee, Judiciary and Legislation Committee, Milwaukee Board of Harbor Commissioners, and Capital Improvement Committee. Prior to his service to the city of Milwaukee, Alderman Borkowski served for 23 years on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, winning his first election in 1992. He graduated from Carroll College in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, and pursued his master’s degree in Management at Cardinal Stritch University. He was married and has two adult children. Alderman Borkowski is actively involved in the community and has a variety of interests and is currently a member of St. Gregory the Great Church, the United Seniors of Wisconsin, the Polish Heritage Alliance Inc., the Southside Business Club, Milwaukee Society 2159, and the Knights of Columbus. Alderman Borkowski previously held these positions: He was the National Director and the National Commissioner of the Polish National Alliance. He also served as President for the Milwaukee Society Polish National Alliance Group 2159. He served as President of the St. Joseph’s Foundation and was a Chairman at St. Francis Hospital Eleemosyarians. He was the past Executive Director of the Mitchell Street Advancement Corporation and the Special Events Director for the American Heart Association of Wisconsin. Finally, Alderman Borkowski was recognized in 2015 as the Polish American of the Year, by the Milwaukee Society Group 2159 of the Polish National Alliance.

Peter Burgelis

Peter grew up in Wauwatosa, attended grew up in Wauwatosa, attended Marquette University High School and graduated from the University of Louisville (BA Political Science). Prior to joining the mortgage industry, he was executive director for the non-profit Latvian Center Garezers in Michigan and owned a restaurant in Louisville, KY. A mortgage professional since 2004, he returned to Milwaukee in 2011. He is active in the non-profit community and enjoys supporting good causes. Peter has serves as a board member of the has serves as a board member of the Cream City Foundation , Wisconsin Mortgage Banker Association State Legislative Committee, Latvian House of Milwaukee, and as a Deacon at Latvian Lutheran Holy Trinity Church of Milwaukee. Peter is running to fix our roads, improve city services throughout the entire city, and expand development and help create more good paying jobs. Milwaukee does a lot of things well, but there are a lot of missed opportunities we must seize on to help the city reach its full potential. To take advantage of these and enhance our community, it takes a lot of hard work, energy, dedication, and effort. I’m ready to work hard and collaborate with my colleagues on the Common Council. Peter has two nieces and two nephews who live overseas and out of state; he resides in the has two nieces and two nephews who live overseas and out of state; he resides in the Jackson Park neighborhood of Milwaukee with his beagle, Booker.

13th District

Patty Doherty

As many of you are aware, in May of 2019, Ald. Terry Witkowski stepped down from his Aldermanic seat and a special election was held this past summer. I came in a strong second in that election and with only 14% voter turnout, my opponent won with only 9% of registered voters supporting him. I don’t see that as a mandate to represent our District and I am not ready to give up on my dream! And so today, December 1, 2019, I am proud to again announce my candidacy for this seat for the Spring 2020 election. I am a graduate of Marquette University with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and serving my community as an elected representative has been my goal since college. My family and I have been homeowners in the 13th District for over 30 years and my husband and I have greatly enjoyed raising our family here in this wonderful community. If I am elected as your representative, you will have someone who will hit the ground running, and I will fight to stop wasteful spending on projects like the streetcar and focus our tax dollars on problems that have been neglected for far too long, like our crumbling roads and I will fight to make public safety a priority again! We live in a safe, clean, beautiful District and I will work hard to make sure our community continues to thrive! As for my experience, for the past 12 years I have worked for the City of Milwaukee in the office of the Common Council and for the last 11 years, I have served the 8th Aldermanic District as Alderman Donovan’s Legislative Assistant. In that time, I have gained a strong understanding of the workings of City government and formed great working relationships with Council Members, elected officials at the County and State levels, City department heads, and all their hard-working supportive staff. I have also formed many strong relationships with the residents on the south side of Milwaukee and they know they can always count on me to get things done! As your Alderwoman, I can promise you that I will do my best to seek your input on all important decisions brought before the Council and I will work hard to represent your interests in City government. My years of experience in working for Alderman Donovan and the residents of the District have taught me that prompt effective resolution to constituent concerns and the ability to apply a little common sense when voting on items before the Council are essential when it comes to effectively serving the community. Alderman Donovan taught me how to fight for the residents we work for, and I intend to continue that fight in the 13th District!

Scott Spiker

Scott Spiker was elected alderman of the 13th District, the Garden District, in a special election in the summer of 2019. This was the culmination of a decade and a half of service to the district, first as a volunteer and later as legislative aide to the previous alderman. Through this service, Alderman Spiker worked closely with every neighborhood association and business group in the district. He founded and served as the first president of the Wilson Park Neighborhood Association, served on the advisory board of the Garden District Neighborhood Association, headed the 4th of July Committee for the annual celebration in the area, and served as a liaison to the organizers of the first annual “Howl on Howell” event involving local area businesses. Alderman Spiker is a firm believer in the maxim that “the government closest to the people serves the people best,” and has sought to translate his background in neighborhood organizing into a firm commitment to transparent government in which communication is king. Prior to working on local governmental issues, Alderman Spiker’s background was in education. He was educated at the University of Wisconsin at Madison and Cornell University, and taught at both the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee and at Marquette University. Alderman Spiker and his wife, Noelle, are proud residents of the Wilson Park neighborhood where they have raised their two sons.

14th District

Jason Auerbach

I was born and raised in the greater Milwaukee area, and am a long time resident of Bay View. From 2001-06, I studied education and finance at the University of Northern Colorado where I volunteered with The New Voter Project by registering college students to vote. My years spent in Colorado were formative in shaping my political perspective, and have given me an idea how we can implement similar legislation here in Wisconsin. During my 21 years in the workforce, I’ve worn many hats — my favorite being a library assistant at the Weld Children’s Library in Colorado, where I helped with program planning, general administrative work, and led storytime reading programs for young children. After moving back to Wisconsin, I went on to work in the private sector as an investment operations specialist at Northwestern Mutual. I have since left my full-time job to immerse myself in this candidacy, learning about the needs of my neighbors and local businesses. I’ve spent the last 14 years of my adult life living in the 14th district and I believe there is something to be said about the uniqueness of our neighborhood. Whether it’s the abundance of local businesses or the wealth of historical landmarks, I want to support and preserve the quirky and intimate culture our district has worked so hard to build. I am not a politician by trade, and I have no intention of using this seat to leverage my career. My departure from Northwestern Mutual, while nerve wracking, has allowed for the welcome return to the type of work I’ve always been passionate about – community-driven selfless service. When I’m not rock climbing, gardening, or reading, I am spreading awareness about the importance of Monarchs and other pollinators, or working with kids on their Lego Robotics at Bay View Montessori— I am passionate about encouraging girls and young women to get involved in male-dominated fields like STEM and engineering in general. At the end of the day, the city touches us more in our daily lives than anything else. I am running out of frustration with the political culture that has been set by our long-term politicians. I want to bring fresh blood, a new vision, and political reform to our district. If I can look back and think, “I listened, I contributed, I helped make a difference” that would be enough for me.

Marina Dimitrijevic