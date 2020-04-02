Convention Center District Authorizes $420 Million Expansion, Raises Hotel Tax
District still aiming for 2023 opening even though bonds can't be sold.
The Wisconsin Center District (WCD) board authorized a $419.9 million expansion of Milwaukee’s convention center Thursday morning alongside raising the county hotel tax from 2.5 to 3 percent, extending the food and beverage sales tax past its 2033 expiration and authorizing refinancing up to $150 million in debt.
The 17-member board, participating via the phone, spent over an hour debating the merits of authorizing the expansion amidst an unprecedented global shutdown and the potential the district could default on its existing debt. A total of 61 events have been canceled or postponed at the Wisconsin Center, Miller High Life Theatre and UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
The expansion plans call for adding 112,000 square feet of space to the exhibition hall, creating a 300,000-square-foot hall. A ballroom would be included in the expansion with a minimum of 30,000 square feet of space and a seating capacity of at least 2,000. A total of 24 meeting rooms would be added to the building.
With these changes the building could host two major conventions at the same time.
But the deal isn’t done, even with the authorization. Because of turbulence in the bond markets, the board’s Governance Committee will still need to vote to allow project consultants to sell the bonds at a future date. “These are certainly challenging times for everyone and that includes the bond market,” said project consultant John Mehan of Robert W. Baird & Co.
“Until we get into a recovery mode and those spigots have been turned back on, we know we can’t be issuing bonds because the resources aren’t there to cover debt service payments,” said WCD CEO Marty Brooks after the meeting. “Assuming the bond market improves within this year, we still believe there will be groundbreaking within calendar year 2021.”
Without any action, the district expects to default on its existing debt in December. Refinancing up to $150 million in debt would create the financial capacity to avoid default. “The need to have the debt restructured became more acute in the last 60 days than it had in the last several years,” said the CEO. Up to $15 million in new debt could also be issued under the plan to support capital projects that would ordinarily be funded by revenue from events.
Brooks is expecting a rebound this year. “We do see a very active third and fourth quarter,” said Brooks. The Democratic National Convention is still expected to occur and was pushed back from July to the week of August 17th during the meeting. It would provide the district with at least $2 million in revenue.
“The discussion of the expansion has always been on the table. It never seems to be the right time to pull the trigger to make these plans happen,” said Common Council president Ashanti Hamilton shortly before voting on the deal. Hamilton said last week he would vote against the deal, but has spent the past week negotiating with Brooks over a revenue-sharing agreement with the city. “Right now I think it’s very important for us to put forward to the public some sense of hope.”
“[The expansion] will be part of the inevitable recovery when we are done with the here and now,” said Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan.
Four board members ultimately voted against the expansion. Alderman Robert Bauman, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, Milwaukee County Comptroller Scott Manske and Representative Joe Sanfelippo.
“The forecast and horizon are disturbing and causing us to really contemplate how much general-purpose revenue is available to the state,” said Fitzgerald of the state’s looming fiscal challenges. He said with those concerns he couldn’t endorse the new debt.
Bauman and Sanfelippo raised concerns with future projections and the move to give authority to the Governance Committee. “My simple point is in another three to four weeks, the predictions may very well diminish more,” said Bauman.
But the board ultimately passed the expansion, tax increase and extension and refinancing plan on a 12-4-1 vote. Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, who represents the area north of the convention center, abstained without explanation, but said she hopes the WCD makes a real effort to engage nearby residents in constructing the building.
The district is raising the countywide hotel tax by a half percent to expand its debt reverse fund. A move to delay this increase until the project debt was sold was rejected by the board.
Beyond the bond market, a complicated piece of the deal remains. The City of Milwaukee also needs to approve a revenue-sharing agreement.
Negotiations between Hamilton, Mayor Tom Barrett‘s office and Brooks have progressed since the proposal was first announced over the weekend. The city would now get payments in $1 million increments based on district revenue, up from $750,000, starting in 2025. It would also receive fixed cash payments of $250,000 in May 2022, $500,000 in May 2023 and $750,000 in May 2024.
Bauman, who warned his colleagues had yet to review and approve the deal, parted ways with the Republican legislators over approving the district’s side of the revenue-sharing agreement with the City of Milwaukee. Fitzgerald and Sanfelippo voted against that proposal, with the latter calling it a “shakedown” by the city.
The state’s approval of a $300 million moral obligation (to pay off the loans in a default) for the district required the city to sign off on the support and the city, in a move championed by Bauman, has held that support after initially granting it. Without the moral obligation project borrowing costs could increase by up to $50 million according to a consultant report.
The Common Council will review the agreement at its next meeting.
For more on the Wisconsin Center District and its proposal see our earlier coverage on the financial challenges, building design or financing details.
Renderings
Current Building
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Wisconsin Center expansion
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Convention Center District Authorizes $420 Million Expansion, Raises Hotel Tax - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 2nd, 2020
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Wisconsin Center Faces 50% Revenue Cut - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 30th, 2020
- Plats and Parcels: City Could Get Cash From Convention Center Expansion - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Council Delays Convention Expansion? - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 24th, 2020
- Plats and Parcels: Convention Center Expansion Paused - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 22nd, 2020
- Plats and Parcels: 11 Key Details About the Convention Center Expansion - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 8th, 2020
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Renderings Released for Convention Center Expansion - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 6th, 2020
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Wants $5 Million of Hotel Tax Per Year - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 3rd, 2020
- Plats and Parcels: UWM Gets Okay to Partially Demolish Columbia Hospital - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 1st, 2020
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Okays Convention Center Expansion - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 11th, 2020
- Plats and Parcels: Gilbane, CD Smith Will Build Wisconsin Center Expansion - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 12th, 2020
- Wisconsin Center District Announces Construction Manager for Wisconsin Center Expansion - Wisconsin Center District - Jan 10th, 2020
- Wisconsin Center District Announces Architectural Team for Wisconsin Center Expansion - Wisconsin Center District - Dec 19th, 2019
- Plats and Parcels: River One Apartments Construction Starts in March - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 1st, 2019
- Plats and Parcels: New Apartments Near Streetcar Line - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 20th, 2019
- Convention Center Expansion Advances - Alana Watson - Aug 17th, 2019
- Wisconsin Center District Board Unanimously Passes Resolution Regarding Exposition Center Expansion - Wisconsin Center District - Aug 16th, 2019
- Plats and Parcels: State Aids Convention Center Expansion - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 30th, 2019
- Plats and Parcels: Convention Center Expansion Inches Forward - Graham Kilmer - May 20th, 2019
- Wisconsin Center District Updates Timeline for Completion of the Wisconsin Center - Wisconsin Center District - May 10th, 2019
- Evers Budget Overlooks Convention Center - Corri Hess - Mar 8th, 2019
- Plats and Parcels: About That New Convention Center Plan - Graham Kilmer - Jun 17th, 2018
- Plenty of Horne: Downtown Power Brokers Mull Expanded Convention Center - Michael Horne - May 15th, 2014
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- June 21, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Joel Brennan
- March 21, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Joel Brennan
- December 21, 2015 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Joel Brennan
Eyes on Milwaukee
-
Hudson Business Lounge Shuts DownApr 1st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Wisconsin Center Faces 50% Revenue CutMar 30th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
-
City To Do Video Inspections of ProjectsMar 25th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene