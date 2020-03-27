Governor Evers Blocks Evictions, Foreclosures During Pandemic

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Governor Tony Evers issued an emergency order Friday afternoon banning evictions and foreclosure actions for 60 days.

The order, signed Friday, March 27th, builds on judicial actions in Dane and Milwaukee counties. Last week Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Pedro Colon ordered approximately 50 pending evictions in Milwaukee County not be served until after the court reviews them in mid-April.

The move comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused officials to order non-essential businesses to close or modify their operations and a record number of unemployment claims were filed.

“During this time individuals, families, and small businesses may see disruptions in paychecks due to losing hours, tips, business, or employment,” said Evers in a statement. “This is another step we can take to prioritize the health and safety of Wisconsinites during this public health emergency.”

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have already suspended evictions and foreclosures for a period of 60 days.

Similar to other state orders, the order is signed by both Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

“Evictions and foreclosures pose a direct and serious threat to the health and well-being of Wisconsinites, ensuring they are able to keep a roof over their heads and those in social services can prioritize assisting those who currently do not have shelter is critically important,” said Evers.

The order does allow evictions in domestic violence cases and when there is an imminent threat of violence.

Sheriff’s sales of property are also suspended under the order.

A full copy of the order can be read on Urban Milwaukee.