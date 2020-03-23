Evers Reverses Course, Announces “Stay at Home” Order

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin will be subject to a “stay at home” or “shelter in place” order after all. The order, coming Tuesday, will suspend non-essential in-person business as a result of the fast-spreading COVID-19 disease.

On Friday Governor Tony Evers said, “I believe we will be able to avoid that” with regards to requiring Wisconsin residents to stay home and praised residents for complying with the recommendation so far. He pledged to “follow the science” with regard to any changes.

But Monday morning Evers announced via Twitter that he was preparing to issue a “stay at home” order on Tuesday. The order would suspend non-essential business across Wisconsin.

“Over the past few days, I’ve talked with public health experts and with business leaders and local elected officials around the state. Overwhelmingly the response I heard is that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The text of the order wasn’t immediately available, but Evers did offer an initial list of employers that would be unaffected.

“Workers providing essential care or services in our communities will be allowed to continue to travel to and from work. That includes folks like healthcare professionals, grocers, family caregivers, among other people whose work is critical for folks across our state,” said Evers.

People will be permitted to leave their homes. “You can still get out and walk the dogs—it’s good exercise and it’s good for everyone’s mental health—but please don’t take any other unnecessary trips, and limit your travel to essential needs like going to the doctor, grabbing groceries, or getting medication,” said Evers.

“There will be additional details soon about what this order means for you, but I wanted to give everyone the opportunity to prepare and plan ahead so you can help do your part to keep our friends, neighbors, and communities safe,” tweeted Evers.

We have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of the people of our state as we have responded to COVID-19. We’ve taken important steps, but folks, time is of the essence. So today I’m announcing we'll be issuing a #SaferAtHome order tomorrow. Here’s what this means ⬇️ — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 23, 2020

Evers’ Twitter Messages Compiled