Will State Legislature Take Action?

Tuesday Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) made the call to postpone the Wisconsin Senate’s scheduled March floor session, which would have taken place next week.

He also said he and Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) would call an extraordinary session later this spring for the Senate to complete its business and that he had also discussed the matter with Gov. Tony Evers and his staff, indicating that determining what to do for K-12 schools if they remain closed for an extended period of time would be on the top of his agenda.

“This is out of an abundance of caution for senators, their family members and staff members who may be vulnerable to coronavirus,” Fitzgerald said in a statement. “The Wisconsin State Senate will continue to function during this public health emergency.

“This coronavirus is a public health issue that should be taken seriously. Wisconsinites must avoid panic and instead listen to the recommendations of health professionals at the federal, state and local levels. Doctors tell us that social distancing and hand washing are effective tools to slow the spread of this virus. I encourage individuals to practice these healthy habits to keep the most vulnerable and high-risk populations among us safe.”

A question posed to Vos from the Examiner on Monday about precautions he is urging for the Assembly had yet to receive a response by publication time.

