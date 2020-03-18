State’s Day Care Centers Still Open
Top state health official says need to keep centers open outweighs medical reasons to close.
Wisconsin schools are closed and Gov. Tony Evers has used state law to ban public and private gatherings of 10 or more people.
But many child care centers are still open, leaving some people to question the administration’s decision as the number of new coronavirus cases continue to rise in Wisconsin.
Through WHYsconsin, WPR has received a lot of questions about why state officials haven’t closed child care facilities and what child care providers can do to keep themselves and the kids safe.
On Monday, state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, said the need to keep child care centers open outweighed the medical reasoning to close them.
Palm said it’s important to think about who needs child care: health care workers, people who work in nursing homes and people who are handling patients who are suffering from diseases other than COVID-19.
“So the rationale is really a public health need to have an infrastructure in place so the critical workforce can really maintain their jobs,” Palm said. “We have to have an infrastructure of people who supports essential personnel to keep our workforce moving forward.”
Evers said without child care centers, it would be “extraordinarily difficult to maintain any kind of equilibrium in the state.”
“If you or someone you know has the ability to watch the child of a local health care provider, please consider helping out so that those workers can continue to work and address the health care needs that we are likely to face in the coming days, weeks, and months ahead,” the March 15 email said.
Kelly Borchardt, executive director of Childcaring Inc., said many child care providers are staying open right now, including most of the state’s YMCA’s, which have closed their gym facilities but are providing emergency child care. Boarchardt said many of the state’s smallest child care providers are also keeping their doors open, because they are more easily able to abide by the “fewer than 10” recommendations for social distancing.
Childcaring Inc. is one of nine referral organizations in the state that helps parents find child care. The Mosinee-based organization serves 10 counties in central Wisconsin.
“I think right now, it seems like many groups are choosing to be open until there are confirmed cases,” Borchardt said. “I think they are worried, I think they are very concerned about being in a place where children are allowed to congregate.”
But Borchardt said child care providers are also upset.
“How is it that the state chooses to close schools and not childcare? It is groups of children coming together,” Borchardt said. “I think child care providers are thinking that younger children are being put at risk versus older children.”
Borchard said she’s worried about the child care providers, but also for the families who can’t afford to work and don’t have alternate arrangements.
Over the weekend, the state Department of Children and Families issued new guidance to child care programs making exceptions to most child care rules to accommodate the needs of families during this time.
DCF has requested waivers to provide families with emergency Wisconsin Shares child care subsidy eligibility determination. They have also provided child care authorizations to expedite payment directly to child care programs for a portion of the cost.
Families who do not currently receive Wisconsin Shares assistance can request it during this emergency period by applying online.
Parents can select any regulated child care program.
For parents whose kids remain in day care, medical professionals are recommending strict rules for helping control the spread of the disease.
“If they have to go to day care right now, what we’re encouraging is when they come home, hand-washing right away, take their clothes off, wash their clothes, put the kids in the tub right away,” said Dr. Sarah Sewall, a pathologist with Associates of Pathology in Wausau. “We know how kids like to interact with their parents and their families — a lot of skin-to-skin contact, touching on people’s faces. We can try to mitigate that right when they’re coming in the door.”
The virus can survive on soft surfaces such as clothing as well as on hard surfaces, meaning it’s important to change and wash clothes upon returning, Sewall said.
Working With Your Children
With Wisconsin schools closed for at least three more weeks and many parents working from home, New Jersey-based workplace strategist Cali Yost has some tips for parents who are working side-by-side with their children.
- It’s not realistic to think we can maintain pre-coronavirus levels of productivity right now. Yost says, keep repeating, “some productivity is better than no productivity.”
- Effective remote working usually requires a separate workspace with limited disruptions from children, pets and partners. That is an unrealistic and unnecessary expectation during this period when employees and kids were sent home to remote work and learn with little time to plan.
- In two-parent households, stagger start and stop times to coordinate care with partners.
- Hire college students to help. But, follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.
Listen to the WPR report here.
Day Cares Still Running Despite School Closures And Social Distancing Recommendations was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
Editor’s note: WPR’s Rob Mentzer contributed to this report.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- State’s Day Care Centers Still Open - Corri Hess - Mar 18th, 2020
- Coronavirus Artist Relief Drive Launched - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 18th, 2020
- 10 Ways to Stay Safe Yet Active - Maddy Day - Mar 18th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Wisconsin Now the Reddest State? - Bruce Murphy - Mar 18th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Submits Request for Economic Injury Disaster Loan Assistance for Small Wisconsin Businesses - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 18th, 2020
- The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is Canceling All Performances and Events Through April 26 to Help Stop the Spread of the COVID-19 Virus - Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Mar 18th, 2020
- Will State Legislature Take Action? - Melanie Conklin - Mar 18th, 2020
- State’s Hospitals Face a Blood Shortage - Megan Hart - Mar 18th, 2020
- Taverns: Insurer Denies Claims From Taverns - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 18th, 2020
- Public Market announces full closure to public based on guidelines from State of Wisconsin - Milwaukee Public Market - Mar 18th, 2020
- 40 COVID-19 Cases in Milwaukee County - Graham Kilmer - Mar 17th, 2020
- To The Readers: Our Lives Depend on Accurate Information - Urban Milwaukee - Mar 17th, 2020
- Archbishop Listecki will Pray for Healing and Protection from CoVID-19 at 11 Locations across the Archdiocese of Milwaukee - Archdiocese of Milwaukee - Mar 17th, 2020
- WEDC working to secure federal small business disaster loans for Wisconsin - Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation - Mar 17th, 2020
- 72 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 17th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Limit Gatherings to Less Than 10 to Slow Spread of COVID-19 - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 17th, 2020
- Taverns: This Is It! Needs Your Help - Graham Kilmer - Mar 17th, 2020
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Supports Senate Action on Coronavirus Response Legislation - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 17th, 2020
- Extra Pens, Sanitized Voting Machines - Henry Redman - Mar 17th, 2020
- State Patrol assisting with transport of COVID-19 test kits/samples - Wisconsin Department of Transportation - Mar 17th, 2020
- Democrats Call for Paid Sick Leave Bill - Melanie Conklin - Mar 17th, 2020
- Senate Majority Leader Fitzgerald to Postpone March Floor Session - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 17th, 2020
- Wisconsin Labs Overwhelmed By COVID-19 Tests - Rich Kremer - Mar 17th, 2020
- Dining: Bars, Restaurants Ordered to Close - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 17th, 2020
- Eleven Milwaukee County Municipalities Restrict Food and Beverage Sales in Latest Effort to Protect Public Health - County Executive Chris Abele - Mar 16th, 2020
- Milwaukee Officials Ask Public to Stay Home, As Much as Possible - Graham Kilmer - Mar 16th, 2020
- BelAir Cantina Transitions to Delivery/To Go Services Immediately - BelAir Cantina - Mar 16th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Updates Regarding COVID-19 - County Executive Chris Abele - Mar 16th, 2020
- Hospitality Democracy Restaurant Closures / Takeout & Delivery Only - Hospitality Democracy - Mar 16th, 2020
- Kegel’s Inn Temporarily Suspends Dining Room Operations - Kegel's Inn - Mar 16th, 2020
- Captain Pabst Pilot House Temporarily Suspends Public Operations - Captain Pabst Pilot House - Mar 16th, 2020
- Wisconsin Conservatory of Music to Temporarily Close Physical Locations - Wisconsin Conservatory of Music - Mar 16th, 2020
- Back in the News: David Clarke Is Still Crazy - Bruce Murphy - Mar 16th, 2020
- Op Ed: Senators Must Pass Coronavirus Act - Sarah Godlewski - Mar 16th, 2020
- Update Regarding Hop Operations - The Hop - Mar 16th, 2020
- Congresswoman Moore Statement on Coronavirus Exposure - U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore - Mar 16th, 2020
- Dining: Evers Says State Bars, Restaurants Can Stay Open - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2020
- Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce Will Move Programming Online - Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce - Mar 16th, 2020
- Health: 47 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2020
- Archbishop Listecki Suspends the Public Celebration of Masses - Archdiocese of Milwaukee - Mar 16th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Prohibit Mass Gatherings of 50 People or More - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 16th, 2020
- MPS Offers Breakfast and Lunch To Go - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2020
- Please Vote Absentee In Spring Election - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2020
- AG Kaul Warns Wisconsin Residents of COVID-19 Scams and Price Gouging - Josh Kaul - Mar 16th, 2020
- St. Ann Center Temporarily Closes March 18 - St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care - Mar 16th, 2020
- MCTS Riders Encouraged to Limit Non-Essential Travel - Milwaukee County Transit System - Mar 16th, 2020
- Public market suspends public dining & seating; will remain open for carry out and to-go orders - Milwaukee Public Market - Mar 16th, 2020
- An Important Message from The Bartolotta Restaurants - The Bartolotta Restaurants - Mar 16th, 2020
- Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to Suspend Operations Indefinitely - Potawatomi Hotel & Casino - Mar 16th, 2020
- Gov. Evers, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin National Guard Work to Bring Grand Princess Cruise Ship Passengers Safely Back to Wisconsin - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 16th, 2020
- Dining: List of Restaurants Offering Delivery, Carryout - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 15th, 2020
- Milwaukee Public Schools to begin distribution of meals and instructional materials - Milwaukee Public Schools - Mar 15th, 2020
- Advocate Aurora Health adopts a no-visitor policy, with a few exceptions - Advocate Aurora Health - Mar 15th, 2020
- Want $130? City Needs Poll Workers - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 15th, 2020
- Milwaukee Public Library to Close Public Locations March 16-29 - Milwaukee Public Library - Mar 15th, 2020
- 33 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin - WPR Staff - Mar 15th, 2020
- Now Serving: Stone Creek Temporarily Closes In Response to Coronavirus - Michael Holloway - Mar 15th, 2020
- First Stage cancels all remaining performances of GRETEL! - First Stage - Mar 15th, 2020
- Second Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Discovered in the City of Milwaukee - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Mar 14th, 2020
- Franklin Health Department reports positive case of COVID-19 - City of Franklin Health Department - Mar 14th, 2020
- Legislators Take No Action on Pandemic - Melanie Conklin - Mar 14th, 2020
- State’s Republicans Oppose Coronavirus Bill - Allison Stevens - Mar 14th, 2020
- 27 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin - WPR Staff - Mar 14th, 2020
- Governor Evers directs WisDOT to issue COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permits - Wisconsin Department of Transportation - Mar 14th, 2020
- Washington County Begins Emergency Protocols to Mitigate COVID-19 Spread - Washington County - Mar 14th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Updates Regarding COVID-19 - County Executive Chris Abele - Mar 14th, 2020
- 19 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin - Shamane Mills - Mar 14th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Mandates Closing All K-12 Schools - WPR Staff - Mar 14th, 2020
- Johnson Statement on Coronavirus Legislation - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson - Mar 14th, 2020
- WAUMC cancels all worship, church activities from March 15 – 29; includes Milwaukee Hot Club performance - Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church - Mar 14th, 2020
- Discovery World Temporarily Closed to Public Beginning Saturday, March 14 - Discovery World - Mar 13th, 2020
- First Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Confirmed in the City of Milwaukee - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Mar 13th, 2020
- Giannis Pledges $100,000 for Fiserv Workers - Graham Kilmer - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Public Schools close effective Monday, March 16, 2020 - Milwaukee Public Schools - Mar 13th, 2020
- Dining: Bars, Restaurants and COVID-19 - Graham Kilmer - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Ballet’s PUSH. performance cancelled - Milwaukee Ballet - Mar 13th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Mandate Statewide Closure of All K-12 Wisconsin Schools - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Preparing for COVID-19 Outbreak - Corri Hess - Mar 13th, 2020
- Senator Baldwin Helps Introduce Bill to Expand Free Coronavirus Testing - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Arts Groups Suspending Shows - Dominique Paul Noth - Mar 13th, 2020
- The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is Canceling All Performances Through March 23 Due to EverIncreasing Concerns Over the Spread of the COVID-19 Virus - Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Mar 13th, 2020
- Op Ed: How You Can Prevent Spread of COVID-19 - State Sen. Jennifer Shilling - Mar 13th, 2020
- Blood donation appointments, local community blood drives being canceled due to concerns about coronavirus - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin - Mar 13th, 2020
- Area School Districts to Close - Press Release - Mar 13th, 2020
- City Hall: Public Meeting, Courthouse Cancelations Begin - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 13th, 2020
- Alice Cooper Postpones Spring 2020 Tour - Wisconsin Center District - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Issues Proclamation About COVID-19 - County Executive Chris Abele - Mar 13th, 2020
- Johnson Spokesman Addresses Coronavirus Precautions - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson - Mar 13th, 2020
- Evers Addresses COVID-19 in Wisconsin - Melanie Conklin - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Suspend all Performances and Public Events Through April 5, 2020 - Milwaukee Repertory Theater - Mar 13th, 2020
- Pocan Receives CDC Answers on Coronavirus Testing Capacity - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 13th, 2020
- Statement from Marcus Performing Arts Center - Marcus Performing Arts Center - Mar 12th, 2020
- An urgent message regarding First Stage performance schedule due to COVID-19 - First Stage - Mar 12th, 2020
- UWM cancels all study abroad programs; Foundation employee tests negative for coronavirus - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 12th, 2020
- Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Cancels March 19th Neighborhood Night and Postpones April 4th Birthday Party - Betty Brinn Children’s Museum - Mar 12th, 2020
- Elections Commission Takes Action on COVID-19 Issues for April 7 and May 12 Elections - Wisconsin Elections Commission - Mar 12th, 2020
- The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is Canceling March 13-15 Performances at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Due to Ever-Increasing Concerns Over the Spread of the COVID-19 Virus - Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Mar 12th, 2020
- Milwaukee Health Department issues guidelines for travel and mass gatherings - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Mar 12th, 2020
- Lakefront Brewery Closing to the Public Until Further Notice - Lakefront Brewery - Mar 12th, 2020
- Two Additional Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Dane County - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 12th, 2020
- Pocan: Coronavirus Testing Capacity Shortage Explained - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 12th, 2020
- 54th Annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been Canceled - Westown Association - Mar 12th, 2020
- Universities Make Changes in Face of COVID-19 - Rich Kremer - Mar 12th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Declares Public Health Emergency Due to COVID-19 - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 12th, 2020
- Pocan: Military Bases Abroad Possibly Lack Coronavirus Test Kits - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 12th, 2020
- City Hall: Milwaukee Preparing for the Arrival of Coronavirus - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM to suspend in-person classes after spring break, until April 10 - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 11th, 2020
- Three Additional Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 11th, 2020
- In Letter to Trump, Baldwin and Senate Democrats Call for Coronavirus Economic Response Focused on Helping Workers and Families Most Harmed - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 11th, 2020
- Johnson Discusses Coronavirus on MSNBC - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson - Mar 11th, 2020
- State’s Election Clerks Prepare for COVID-19 - Rob Mentzer - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM Employee Tested for Coronavirus - Alana Watson - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM Foundation employee tested for coronavirus; spring break extended - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 10th, 2020
- Wisconsin Ginseng Festival Cancelled - Rob Mentzer - Mar 10th, 2020
- Coronavirus Could Hit State Economy Harder - Erik Gunn - Mar 10th, 2020
- Third Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 10th, 2020
- DFI Reminds Investors to Beware of Con Artists Looking to Profit from Fear and Uncertainty Related to COVID-19 - Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions - Mar 9th, 2020
- Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin urges blood donation to maintain adequate blood supply as coronavirus outbreak continues - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin - Mar 9th, 2020
- Coronavirus Likely to Hit Milwaukee, Officials Say - Corri Hess - Mar 6th, 2020
- Op Ed: Coronavirus and Candor - Bill Kaplan - Mar 4th, 2020
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Calls on Insurance Companies to Put People over Junk Plan Profits Amidst Coronavirus Concerns - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 3rd, 2020
- Pocan Questions Removal of COVID-19 Cases Tested from CDC Website - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 2nd, 2020