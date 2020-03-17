72 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

And state closes all bars and restaurants. "Stay home if you can," says Gov. Evers.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There are 72 active, known cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Tuesday afternoon said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm during a media conference call. A total of 1,038 tests have come back negative.

The totals have grown significantly from yesterday’s count of 551 total tests administered. At that point, there were 46 active cases versus 72 now, 504 negative tests versus 1,038 now and the same total of one individual that has recovered.

Community spreading is occurring when new individuals with the disease are reported who cannot be traced back to other confirmed cases. The state has identified three counties where this is happening: Milwaukee, Dane and Kenosha.

A new statewide prohibition on mass gatherings of 10 or more goes into effect at 5 p.m. “We know this will disrupt your lives, but this is necessary to further stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Palm.

Bars and restaurants will be required to close except for carryout and delivery orders. “What we’re saying here, folks, is simply this: stay home if you can,” said Governor

Evers is asking the Wisconsin Legislature to take up legislation to repeal the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits. The governor is also working to waive work requirements to access the benefits.

Evers also said he is working with the Legislature on a financial package to provide financing assistance to businesses and individuals.

The changes come one day after Evers restricted crowds to no more than 50, but declined to shut down in-house patronage at bars and restaurants. Eleven Milwaukee County communities closed in-house operations for all bars and restaurants in their community with an emergency order Monday night.

“Buy what you need, but don’t buy for a year’s supply,” said Evers of grocery shopping.

The state’s Madison lab remains capable of testing 400 specimens daily, seven days a week. “We have a decent number of supplies currently, but the supply chain is fragile,” said Dr. Allen Bateman, Assistant Director of the Communicable Disease Division at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene at UW-Madison. “We’re definitely not going to run out today or tomorrow.” He said DHS would continue to be selective in what cases it tests.

Wisconsin COVID-19 Test Results

Test Results Number of People Negative 1038 Positive 72

Number of Positive Results by County

Wisconsin County Total Cases Dane* 19 Fond du Lac 11 Kenosha* 4 Milwaukee* 24 Outagamie 1 Pierce 1 Racine 1 Sheboygan 3 Waukesha 4 Winnebago 3 Wood 1 Total 72

* An asterisk indicates community spread has been identified.