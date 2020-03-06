Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Last night, Urban Milwaukee members gathered together at Bittercube Bar + Bazaar, located at 2848 W. Lisbon Ave. The group tasted some of the most delicious cocktails in the city and learned about the production and use of bitters in drinks.

Members had a great time catching up with our staff and other members, and tasting some new cocktail creations from the fantastically trained bartenders. Bittercube is a bitters producing facility that has been running for the past 10 years in Milwaukee. In that time they have grown to distributing their bitters to nearly 30 states, Canada, Italy and Australia.

Our members had a great time exploring their headquarters in the Uptown neighborhood, which is the location of their distribution facility, as well as a full bar and gift shop. There’s also a small library and classroom where the public can learn how to make high-end drinks. For more information on Bittercube Bar + Bazaar, click here.

Photo Gallery