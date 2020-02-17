Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukeeans voting in the February 18th spring primary election will find a long list of options on their ballot. While we would normally preview the entire race in one article, the ballot will be a long one and we are breaking our preview into multiple parts.

Three candidates are running for a 19-year term as a Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice.

The top two vote-getters in the primary will advance to the April 7th general election.

Below you’ll find basic information provided by the candidates themselves and a link to any available campaign resources. And if you click on their name you’ll be brought to any stories written about the candidate. Candidate names are listed in alphabetical order.

Ed Fallone grew up in a middle-class family in Maryland. The son of a public school teacher and a stay-at-home mom, Ed learned early on that success in life requires hard work. These lessons were passed down through generations on both sides of Ed’s family. Ed’s great grandfather was an Italian immigrant and his grandfather worked both in the steel mills of Pittsburgh and as a farmer. Ed’s maternal grandfather ran a small corner store in Mexico City where he raised Ed’s mother. As one of four children, Ed worked hard to earn an academic scholarship to Boston University for both his undergraduate and law degrees. After graduating at the top of his class, he was recruited by Fried Frank Harris Shriver and Jacobson in Washington, D.C., where he worked on one of the largest criminal grand jury investigations in U.S. history. Ultimately, Ed was driven to follow in his father’s footsteps. He and his wife, Heidi, moved to Wisconsin in 1992 where Ed began a more than 25-year teaching career at Marquette University Law School. Ed has dedicated his life to making the legal system more affordable for low-income and middle-income individuals, and to supporting the needs of the Latino community in Wisconsin. He served on the boards of organizations such as Voces de la Frontera Accion, the Latino Community Center, Centro Legal, Catholic Charities Legal Services for Immigrants, and Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Along with his wife, Heidi, Ed also founded the patient advocacy organization Stem Cell Now. Ed and Heidi, who live in Milwaukee, have been married for 28 years and have two children, Emma and Andrew.

Judge Jill Karofsky is a candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court. The primary election is February 18, 2020 and the general election is April 7, 2020.A dedicated advocate for victims and the rights of all residents of Wisconsin, Judge Karofsky previously served as executive director of the Wisconsin Office of Crime Victim Services. She also worked as an Assistant Attorney General, serving as the state’s Violence Against Women resource prosecutor, and as deputy district attorney in Dane County, prosecuting felonies and misdemeanors. She also worked as general counsel for the National Conference of Bar Examiners, and worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School, teaching about victims in the criminal justice system and trial advocacy. Judge Karofsky is an ultra-marathoner and has completed multiple Ironmans. She was born and raised in south-central Wisconsin and attended public schools. Jill was a state tennis champion, a Division I athlete at Duke University, and graduated with both a master’s degree and law degree from UW-Madison. Judge Karofsky received the WI Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s “Voices of Courage Award,” was named the WI Victim/Witness Professional Association’s “Professional of the Year,” and earned a “Significant Impact” Award from a local organization dedicated to ending domestic violence. She currently serves on the Wisconsin Judicial Education Committee and chairs the Violence Against Women STOP Grant committee. She previously co-chaired the Attorney General’s Sexual Assault Response Team, and served on the Governor’s Council on Domestic Abuse, the WI Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board, the Wisconsin Crime Victims Council, and the Dane County Big Brothers/Big Sisters Board of Directors. A partial listing of awards and volunteer service commitments are below. Karofsky is the daughter of Peter Karofsky, a local pediatrician, and former Middleton Mayor Judy Karofsky, one of the first women in Wisconsin to serve as mayor. She has two children, a daughter in college and a son in high school, and a golden retriever named Cleo.