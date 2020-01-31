Got Dogs, Milwaukee’s Latest Hot Dog
Tom Pappas wants his business to be "The Hot Dog of Milwaukee."
Tom Pappas, scion of the Pappas family that owns Ouzo Cafe at 776 N. Milwaukee St., is branching out on his own as a mobile purveyor of tubular meat.
He’s opening a hot dog cart. Its name? Got Dogs. As in, ‘You want hot dogs, we got ‘em.”
Ouzo Cafe has done food stands for nearly a decade, Pappas says. As a teenager he used to go out with his uncles and work the stands, and he “stuck with it ever since.” He’s decided to stay in the family business, but Got Dogs is his.
During the week you can find Got Dogs in Milwaukee’s central business district during lunch hours. And Thursday through Saturday, he’ll have carts on Old World Third Street and Water Street for all the hungry, drunk bar denizens. Pappas said he is also open to catering, he plans to use his family’s kitchen at Ouzo Cafe for such events. A license is pending before the Common Council.
Pappas takes pride in his dogs. It should be noted that his hot dog to customer time is wicked fast. He said he can get a hot dog in a customer’s hands, from payment through the end of the transaction, in 30 to 40 seconds.
The sausage game is not without competition. Dogg Haus is a favorite in Milwaukee, especially for the inebriated. Pappas said he has respect for Dogg Haus, but he hopes Got Dogs will become, “The Hot Dog of Milwaukee.”
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Dining
-
Taco Stop Coming to Bay ViewJan 30th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
-
It’s Named For Patron Saint of HangoversJan 20th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
-
Eataly Is Heaven for Italian FoodiesDec 30th, 2019 by Cari Taylor-Carlson