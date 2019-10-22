State Supreme Court Reviews Lame Duck Laws
Justices question both sides in challenge to laws reducing powers of governor, attorney general.
The State Supreme Court heard arguments Monday having to do with the December 2018 extraordinary session in which the Republican legislature passed laws taking away powers from incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.
In the case under appeal, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1 v. Robin Vos, the plaintiffs argued before Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington that the new laws passed in that lame-duck session violated the separation of powers in the Wisconsin Constitution. They also sought a temporary injunction so that the executive branch could continue to perform the duties limited by the new laws.
The Supreme Court, in taking the case, granted the defendants’ request to lift a temporary injunction issued by the circuit court, and also agreed to consider a motion to dismiss the entire lawsuit.
Quoting George Orwell’s Animal Farm, Pines said, “The legislature’s position is there are three equal branches of government, but some are more equal than others.”
Pines was particularly concerned about the legislature inserting itself into the rule-making process by state agencies.
“We’ve got to look at what this statute does, and we’ve got to look at what employees of these agencies do on a daily basis,” he said, arguing that the Court should send the suit back to circuit court to uncover all the facts. Pines cited previous cases in which the Court refused to consider limits to its own powers without a thorough vetting of the facts.
“You didn’t do it to yourselves. You can’t do it to the governor,” Pines told the Court.
Who writes the rules?
The issues before the Supreme Court in the hearing on Monday included requirements that the attorney general obtain approval from a legislative joint committee before dismissing or settling lawsuits, as well as rules imposing legislative authority over “guidance documents” issued by the administrative agencies, and a provision authorizing a joint legislative committee to suspend an agency rule or regulation.
All seven of the justices asked questions focusing on the proper role of the executive and legislative branches.
“Is it your position that the legislature represents the State of Wisconsin, as opposed to the attorney general representing the State of Wisconsin?” Justice Ann Walsh Bradley asked Misha Tseytlin, the attorney for the Republican legislative majority.
(Tseylin was arguing on behalf of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, Senate President Roger Roth, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.)
“That’s exactly what I was asking,” Justice Annette Ziegler chimed in.
“When the legislature intervenes and the governor or the attorney general is in the case, the voice of the state is divided,” Tseytlin replied.
“It’s a hybrid situation,” he said later, using a phrase he returned to frequently during the hearing.
How many branches of government?
Tseylin’s argument hinged on the idea that the attorney general is not part of the executive branch because the state constitution gives him an “administrative” as opposed to an “executive” role. Justice Walsh Bradley expressed skepticism about that distinction—and the idea that there might be a fourth, “administrative” branch of government defined by the state constitution.
“The foundation of your argument is, ‘Oh look at this constitution—Article 6 is entitled ‘administrative,’ You’re advancing that, because it is headed ‘administrative,’ the attorney general has no executive power.”
Walsh Bradley pointed out that the same clause also covers county executives, among other offices. “So your argument is because it comes under the heading ‘administrative,’ the chief executive officer is not executive.”
Matt Wessler, a Washington, DC attorney who joined from outside the state bar to argue on the executive branch’s side, told the court that the founders defined the attorney general, secretary of state and other offices as “subordinate executive officers.”
The legislature, he said, has the power to proscribe the attorney general’s powers by statute, but “what they can’t do is convert the executive’s authority into their own authority to enforce the law.”
Justice Daniel Kelly challenged the term “subordinate executive officer,” pointing out that the attorney general can take positions the governor doesn’t agree with. “If the governor can’t tell the attorney general what positions to take, he’s not subordinate,” Justice Kelly asserted.
“I think when the founders used the term ‘subordinate,’ they meant it falls within the executive branch,” Wessler said. Kelly seemed unsatisfied with that.
There was a lot of discussion of guidance documents issued by state agencies, which Pines insisted were an important part of the governor’s executive power. “The only branch of government that has the power to give advice is the executive branch,” Pines said.
“Clearly, the governor is in charge of the administrative agencies for the purpose of giving advice,” he added.
“Guidance documents are a hybrid situation,” said Tseytlin.
Justice Brian Hagedorn asked for the “most innocuous example of a guidance document.”
Tseytlin chose voter ID guidelines issued by the Department of Transportation.
Justice Walsh Bradley broke in to say that “stopping at stop signs” might be viewed as more innocuous.
Tseytlin waved that away, saying it was not an example of guidance.
‘Where do you fit in?’
After a short break, Attorney General Josh Kaul began his testimony, declaring that “the framers knew the separation of powers is absolutely essential . . .”
“Where do you fit?” Justice Ziegler interrupted. “Are you executive? Legislative? You’re not judicial …”
Kaul replied that his office is “exclusively executive,” along with county executives, district attorneys, sheriffs—all executive offices with responsibility to enforce the law.
Brian Hagedorn asked if “there are some unique situations where the legislature might have a stake” in intervening in lawsuits that involve the attorney general’s office.
Yes, Kaul answered, the two areas of that touch on legislative powers, he said, are the “power of the purse” and the legislature’s interest in passing laws.
Wesler advised the court that other state supreme courts have held that the authority to enforce the law is “as core an executive power as it gets.”
“What you have here is a set of laws that are designed to breach the bright line” between who makes and who enforces the laws, he added.
He urged the court to “take seriously the potential consequences” of its decision.
The Court’s 5-2 conservative majority has been considered a friendly forum for the legislature’s Republican majority. But questions from conservative justices Ziegler, Rebecca Bradley, Kelly and Hagedorn raised concerns about the limits of legislative power.
“Surely [the constitution] can’t mean the only person who can exercise executive power is the governor,” Hagedorn mused.
“Do you think the legislature could take the attorney general and reduce his power to only sit on the Board of Lands?” Kelly asked.
“There’s no reason to decide that very extreme hypothetical here,” said Tseytlin.
Afterwards, Kaul said of the justices, “It was great to see how engaged they were. And I think you’ll get a decision that is consistent with the justices’ view as to what the constitution says.”
Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.
More about the Lame Duck Laws
- State Supreme Court Reviews Lame Duck Laws - Ruth Conniff - Oct 22nd, 2019
- Kaul Says Lame Duck Law Costs Taxpayers - Melanie Conklin - Sep 10th, 2019
- Democrats’ Bill Repeals Lame Duck Law - Laurel White - Sep 6th, 2019
- GOP Bungling Could Cost Wisconsin Taxpayers Millions - State Sen. Jennifer Shilling - Sep 4th, 2019
- Murphy’s Law: Lame Duck Laws Hurting the State - Bruce Murphy - Sep 4th, 2019
- Questions Swirl Around State Budget Committee Republicans’ Hiring of Lawyer/Lobbyist at Taxpayer Expense - One Wisconsin Now - Sep 4th, 2019
- Lame Duck Laws Opposed Overwhelmingly - Erik Gunn - Sep 4th, 2019
- Sen. Alberta Darling’s Corrupt Lame Duck Law Puts Settlement Funds At Risk - State Senate Democratic Committee - Aug 28th, 2019
- Serious Flaws in Republican Lame Duck Laws on Display in Joint Finance Committee - State Rep. Gordon Hintz - Aug 27th, 2019
- GOP Suit Slaps Kaul on Lame Duck Laws - Melanie Conklin - Aug 2nd, 2019
- State Supreme Court Upholds Lame-Duck Laws - Laurel White - Jun 21st, 2019
- Gov. Evers Releases Statement Relating to Wisconsin Supreme Court Decision - Gov. Tony Evers - Jun 21st, 2019
- Wisconsin Budget: Lame Duck Mistake Reopens Tax Debate - Jon Peacock - Jun 12th, 2019
- High Court Reinstates Lame Duck Laws - Shawn Johnson - Jun 12th, 2019
- The State of Politics: An Uphill Fight for ‘Lame Duck’ Challengers? - Steven Walters - May 20th, 2019
- Conservatives Argue Against Lame-Duck Lawsuit - Shawn Johnson - May 16th, 2019
- Op Ed: Constitutional Boundaries Need Enforcement - Erin Grunze - May 10th, 2019
- Supreme Court Restores Lame Duck Appointees - Shawn Johnson - May 1st, 2019
- Former Lawmakers, WILL Enter Extraordinary Session Lawsuit - Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty - Apr 23rd, 2019
- Appeals Court Sides with Evers on Appointees - Shawn Johnson - Apr 10th, 2019
- GOP Asks Court to Restore Walker Appointees - Laurel White - Apr 2nd, 2019
- Evers, GOP Fight Over Walker Appointees - Laurel White - Mar 30th, 2019
- Appeals Court Restores Some Lame Duck Laws - Laurel White - Mar 28th, 2019
- Joint Statement: Appellate Court Decision on the Extraordinary Session - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 27th, 2019
- Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald Sends Letter to Appointees Impacted By Governor Evers’ Actions - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 27th, 2019
- Second Judge Rules Against Lame Duck Laws - Laurel White - Mar 27th, 2019
- Arguments Begin on 2nd Lame Duck Suit - Laurel White - Mar 25th, 2019
- Dane County Court’s New Level of Judicial Activism Throws Wisconsin Into Chaos - MacIver Institute - Mar 25th, 2019
- Representative LaKeshia Myers Issues a Statement Regarding the Lame Duck Court Ruling - State Rep. LaKeshia Myers - Mar 21st, 2019
- Judge Blocks Lame Duck Laws - Shawn Johnson - Mar 21st, 2019
- Gov. Evers Releases Statement on Dane County Court’s Ruling on Lame-Duck Session - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 21st, 2019
- Evers Joins Unions on Lame Duck Suit - Shawn Johnson - Feb 25th, 2019
- Fourth Lawsuit Against Lame Duck Laws - Shawn Johnson - Feb 22nd, 2019
- DPW Files Federal Lawsuit Over Republicans’ Lame-Duck Power Grab - Democratic Party of Wisconsin - Feb 21st, 2019
- Rep. Spreitzer, Sen. Ringhand Propose Lame Duck Limits - State Rep. Mark Spreitzer - Feb 11th, 2019
- Judge Blocks Lame Duck Voting Restrictions - Laurel White - Jan 18th, 2019
- Rep. Jimmy Anderson Seeks to Void the Wisconsin Power Grab - State Rep. Jimmy Anderson - Jan 10th, 2019
- Op Ed: Lame Duck Mischief Defamed the State - Spencer Black - Jan 2nd, 2019
- Campaign Cash: Lame Duck Law Helped Ashley Furniture - Wisconsin Democracy Campaign - Dec 20th, 2018
- Op Ed: Liberals All Wrong on Early Voting Law - Rick Esenberg - Dec 20th, 2018
- Op Ed: We the Irrelevant People - Sheila Plotkin - Dec 19th, 2018
- History Repeats With Latest Post-Election Republican Attack on Early Voting - One Wisconsin Now - Dec 19th, 2018
- Kaul Calls Lame Duck Laws ‘Terrible’ - Mary Kate McCoy - Dec 19th, 2018
- Court Challenge to Voting Restrictions Filed - Laurel White - Dec 18th, 2018
- Murphy’s Law: State Facing Endless Lawsuits? - Bruce Murphy - Dec 18th, 2018
- One Wisconsin Institute Files Request for Court to Enforce Rulings Striking Down Republican Lame Duck Restrictions on Voting - One Wisconsin Institute - Dec 17th, 2018
- Motion to Block Early Voting Restrictions to be Filed Today - Citizen Action of Wisconsin - Dec 17th, 2018
- Carpenter: Require ‘Lame Duck” Bills to Supermajority Votes - State Sen. Tim Carpenter - Dec 17th, 2018
- Op Ed: Lame Duck Bills Too Rushed, Secretive - Erin Grunze - Dec 16th, 2018
- Walker Signs Lame Duck Bills - Laurel White - Dec 14th, 2018
- Rep. Zamarripa Statement on Lame Duck Bills - State Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa - Dec 14th, 2018
- One Wisconsin Institute Announces Coming Legal Action Against GOP ‘Lame Duck’ Voting Rights Attacks - One Wisconsin Institute - Dec 14th, 2018
- Governor Walker just sealed his legacy as the worst Governor in state history - State Sen. Chris Larson - Dec 14th, 2018
- Governor Walker Signs Extraordinary Session Legislation into Law in Green Bay - Gov. Scott Walker - Dec 14th, 2018
- Governor-elect Tony Evers Statement on Kimberly-Clark Announcement - Gov. Tony Evers - Dec 13th, 2018
- Walker Defends Lame Duck Bills - Laurel White - Dec 12th, 2018
- Murphy’s Law: Republicans’ Plan for Permanent Power - Bruce Murphy - Dec 11th, 2018
- Lame Duck Law Adds Work For State Agencies - Rich Kremer - Dec 11th, 2018
- Lawmakers Change How WEDC Tracks Jobs - Laurel White - Dec 10th, 2018
- Op Ed: Republican Power Grab Unprecedented - State Sen. Chris Larson - Dec 10th, 2018
- The State of Politics: 5 Reasons for Republican Power Play - Steven Walters - Dec 10th, 2018
- Campaign Cash: WMC Behind New Anti-Regulation Bill - Wisconsin Democracy Campaign - Dec 7th, 2018
- Wisconsin Budget: One More Tax Cut For The Wealthy - Tamarine Cornelius - Dec 7th, 2018
- City Beat: Episode 002 - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 6th, 2018
- Lame-Duck Bill Changes Highway Funding - Rich Kremer - Dec 6th, 2018
- Murphy’s Law: What Will Scott Walker’s Legacy Be? - Bruce Murphy - Dec 6th, 2018
- Governor Walker: What Will Your Message To Gov.-Elect Evers Be? - State Sen. Tim Carpenter - Dec 6th, 2018
- WI & MI GOP Attempt to Undermine the Voice of Voters, Put Democracy and Safety at Risk - Democratic Attorneys General Association - Dec 6th, 2018
- Your Right to Know: Lame Duck Laws All About Secrecy - Dee J. Hall - Dec 5th, 2018
- Data Wonk: The Republican War Against Democracy - Bruce Thompson - Dec 5th, 2018
- Extraordinary Session Update: Legislature Approves Critical Reforms - Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty - Dec 5th, 2018
- Rep. Gwen Moore Statement on Republican Power Grab - U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore - Dec 5th, 2018
- Statement on Lame Duck Session - State Rep. Evan Goyke - Dec 5th, 2018
- Legislature Works Overnight To Curb Evers Power - Shawn Johnson and Laurel White - Dec 5th, 2018
- Governor-elect Tony Evers Statement on Extraordinary Session - Gov. Tony Evers - Dec 5th, 2018
- Republican’s Holiday Gift to Wisconsin: An Assault on Democracy - State Sen. Janis Ringhand - Dec 5th, 2018
- Unprecedented Power Grab Will Break Wisconsin for Years to Come - State Sen. Chris Larson - Dec 5th, 2018
- Senator Taylor Believes GOP Are Taking Career Ending Votes - State Sen. Lena Taylor - Dec 4th, 2018
- Bill Curbing Evers’ Power Moves to Legislature - Shawn Johnson and Laurel White - Dec 4th, 2018
- Extraordinary Session Policy Items Flying Under the Radar - Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty - Dec 4th, 2018
- Will Republican Legislature Risk Contempt With Scheme to Enact New Limits on Early Voting? - One Wisconsin Now - Dec 4th, 2018
- Representative Lisa Subeck Statement on the Extraordinary Session - State Rep. Lisa Subeck - Dec 4th, 2018
- Power Tends to Corrupt, Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely - State Rep. Jimmy Anderson - Dec 4th, 2018
- Governor-elect Tony Evers’ Testimony to the Joint Committee on Finance Opposing Extraordinary Session Legislation - Gov. Tony Evers - Dec 3rd, 2018
- Eight Days After November Election Republican Assembly Leader Robin Vos Requested New Restrictions on Early Voting - One Wisconsin Now - Dec 3rd, 2018
- Op Ed: GOP Bills Change 400 Sections of State Law - State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout - Dec 3rd, 2018
- Rep. Brostoff Statement on Republican Effort to Override Will of Wisconsin Voters - State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff - Dec 3rd, 2018
- Conservation Voters issue statement on lame duck bills - Wisconsin Conservation Voters - Dec 3rd, 2018
- Evers Will Fight Plan to Limit His Power - Corri Hess - Dec 3rd, 2018
- GOP Lame Duck Session Targets Evers - Laurel White - Dec 3rd, 2018
- ACLU of Wisconsin’s Board of Directors condemns lame duck session - American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin - Dec 3rd, 2018
- Stop the Wisconsin GOP power grab - Indivisible Madison - Dec 3rd, 2018
- Election defeat leads to GOP temper tantrum - State Sen. Jennifer Shilling - Nov 30th, 2018
- Vos Republicans: ‘Too Many People Voted’ - One Wisconsin Now - Nov 30th, 2018