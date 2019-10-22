Native American cultures from all over the country gathered at the Wisconsin Center.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Native American cultures from all over the country came together at the Wisconsin Center last week to connect their traditions with one another for the 15th Annual Hunting Moon Pow Wow.

The celebration centered around the Grand Entry, where sections of different dancers organized by dance style, gender and age joined forces in a massive circle while the surrounding Host Drums gave them the rhythm, according to the official website. Afterward came the intertribal dance where everyone is welcome to join the circle and dance. Competitions were also held with the total prize pool for this year’s event at over $100,000 according to the website. In between the dances, MCs Manny King and Vince Beyl gave updates on the Packers vs Raiders football game.

Surrounding all the festivities was s a long line of artists and traders offering all kinds of food, clothes and art work.

See all the fun for yourself below. And be sure to check out last year’s photos as well.

Photo Gallery

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.