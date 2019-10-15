So many two-legged and four-legged friends hit Brady Street for the annual parade

People all over brought their two-legged and four-legged friends to Brady Street for the annual Pet Parade.

The parade circled around the street and was led by Samba da Vida along with Barkley from Central Bark Doggie Day Care. The parade concluded with a blessing by Father Tim Kitzke at St. Hedwig.

Prior to the parade, contests for best costume, best trick, pet/owner look alike and even best tail wagging were held. Guests could also stroll down Brady to see all the different vendors showing off their art, products and services. Meanwhile, Dramatic Lovers and Mark Waldoch and the Hallelujah Ward provided some live music.

See all the fur and fun for yourself below:

Photo Gallery

