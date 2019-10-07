Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

Urban Misfit Ventures – We tell stories and host parties for a living. What makes my role awesome is that I have a different challenge everyday. From finance to partnerships to making the staff laugh, I have as much fun as possible.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

Seven years. Went to school at Cardinal Stritch University in Glendale. Quentin Allums was my college roommate. I ran track and studied Sports Management and the rest is history.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

The small town feeling in a big city. Coming from a city like Chicago, Milwaukee is completely different. I love how I’m able to network with just about everyone I want to. Nobody is “too big” for a meeting over some coffee.

What is something that is missing from our community that you would love to see implemented?

More diversity within neighborhoods. I think Milwaukee has amazing pockets of the city. Each little pocket has it’s own amazing vibe and adding some different opinions and cultures will only help those communities become more inclusive to the people they represent and/or have visit.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Maturing.

Five years from now, I think this city will home to leaders in industries such as water and advertising. I would also hope that we have made some significant strides to impact the city’s negative outside perception as it comes to segregation.

If you could create one thing in Milwaukee, what would it be?

So I would want a massive dog park in the middle of downtown. The dog park would be open to the public and free for anybody to go and play with all the good doggos during their lunch breaks. (It would also be the perfect spot for the Humane Society to have their dogs up for adoption in the summer.)

This is where it gets a little crazy, I think it’d be dope if the feces left in the dog park were used as fertilizer for a nearby public garden – growing fruits and veggies for people in need and the local community.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Fixture Pizza. Best gluten free pizza in the city and the wings are amazing as well. Do yourself a favor and order an extra packet of the hot honey sauce to drizzle on top. Drink specials are amazing on Sundays, can’t beat a four dollar bloody mary.

What is your biggest hope for this city?

I think it’s very important that we encourage development. Staying true to our roots is great but the more we neglect growth, the more money goes to other cities. Let Milwaukee developers develop in Milwaukee and the money stays here.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

Tough. It’s a toss up between waffle fries at Harry’s on Brady or tailgating at Miller Park. The waffle fries are the best in the city. Tailgating is it’s own animal. Anybody who has done it knows! I have family come up from Chicago just to tailgate and fly the L.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

My ideal Milwaukee weekend starts with a shower beer. Specifically a New Grist from Lakefront. From there my girlfriend and I grab some brunch and a couple bloodies. Then we hit Koopas, fill up the cooler and head to Bradford Beach for some people watching and time in the sun.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I live by the airport but am currently in the market for a home in Bay View. The Airport area is nice but Bay View is dope! I want to buy near Humboldt Park which just so happens to be where my family is from in Chicago.

What’s your favorite hidden gem or secret fact about the city?

I can’t give up too many things but I think the thrift scene here is amazing for being such a small city. I love thrifting – so easily finding stuff that I like and finding some Chicago stuff here and there is always nice as well.