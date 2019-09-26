Get Two-Day Fall X Tickets with Steve Aoki Concert

Urban Milwaukee members can get two free tickets to 2-days of Fall Experiment including the special Steve Aoki headlining concert, while supplies last. $80 value!

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Fall Experiment (Fall X) is back for its second year, and it is sure to “wow” you. This event is an immersive tech, art, gaming and music festival that convenes creators from all over the greater Midwest. It is a diverse and inclusive festival that celebrates these intersections by hosting a multitude of experiences in specific tracks: developer and UX, product management, startup, tech and art, e-sports and gaming, and music.

With over seven tracks and 60 speakers, there will be immersive experiences, pitch competitions, gaming tournaments, local artists, and even famous live music. Fall X takes place on October 4th and 5th at The Wisconsin Center, with world renowned DJ Steve Aoki closing out the festival on the 5th. Various events begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, and 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, with entire days full of activities, talks and more. To see the full lineup of events, follow this link.

Well, Urban Milwaukee has two-day tickets to this festival, which includes the special headlining Steve Aoki concert, and we want to provide you and a guest with free admission to it all. So, if you’re one of the first three new members to sign-up using discount code FALLX, we’re guaranteeing you two free tickets to this event. That’s an $80 value, on us.

If you’re a current member just follow this link to claim this deal, while we have tickets available.

Our publication offers a unique membership program unlike that of any new-site in town. Being member is like being a Milwaukee insider; you’ll be the first to get deals on tickets and invitations to cool, members-only events.

There’s a ton of other perks that come with becoming a member, including:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee

Ability to comment on stories

And for all of those perks, including these two tickets, the price of a membership is just $9/month or $99/year. But if you’re one of the first three to become a member using the discount code FALLX, you’ll receive free admission for two to this year’s Fall Experiment – valued at $80! That’s nearly the price of membership for the entire year. Signing up is easy, and you may cancel at anytime.

And if you’re a current member just follow this link to claim this deal, while we have tickets available.

Fall Experiment will take place Friday, October 4th and Saturday, October 5th. Tickets include two-day admission as well as access to Steve Aoki’s headlining concert. Additional tickets are also available for purchase, starting at just $35, on Eventbrite. Fall X will take place entirely at The Wisconsin Center located at 400 W. Wisconsin Ave. For more information, visit its website.