Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Ninety-eight teams of rowers raced along the Milwaukee and Menomonee rivers Saturday in the Milwaukee River Challenge.

Team 3 of the Lincoln Park Boat Club won the Women’s Open 4+ with a time of 19:11.14. Team 73 of the University of Wisconsin won the Women’s Open 8+ with a time of 17:08.90. And Team 45 of the Milwaukee School of Engineering won the Men’s Open 8+ with a time of 15:49.25.

In the junior category, Team 22 of New Trier High School Rowing won the Women’s Jr 4+ with a time of 19:25.86. Team 86 of The Milwaukee Rowing Club won the Women’s Jr 8+ with a time of 17:23.49. Team 52 of New Trier High School Rowing Club won the Men’s Jr 8+ with a time of 15:22.11.

You can read the full results of the race here.

The event attracted over 900 athletes from a variety of teams throughout the Midwest, according to the official website.

Rowers navigated a three mile course, travelling east from 25th and Canal streets on the Menomonee River before making a sharp turn north and up the Milwaukee River. Racers passed through downtown Milwaukee before crossing the finish line near Schlitz Park.

See some of the racers along the Menomonee River north of the Harley Davidson Museum below.

Photo Gallery

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.