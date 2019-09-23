Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Bay View Bash once again took the neighborhood by storm.

First established in 2004, according to the official website, the fest offers a variety of food, music, art and fun. Musical acts included Dead Man’s Carnival, Zed Kenzo and other popular groups. Traveling to the Demo Stage let you see feats of might and spectacle with the Strongman Competition and the Milwaukee Flyers. Local favorites like Cafe Corazon, Cafe Lulu and The Vanguard offered their best eats.

All of the profits raised at the Bay View Bash are put into grants given to local nonprofit groups, according to the website. Bay View Community Fund officers and planning team members review and select grant applications following an open process. Previous grant recipients include Milwaukee Makers Market, Downtown Montessori Academy, English Language Partners of Wisconsin, Kompost Kids, Second Hand Purrs Cat Shelter, South Shore Sharing Meal Program and many more.

See all the fun for yourself below.

Photo Gallery

