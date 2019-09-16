Get Free Tickets, Beer at Oktoberfest

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Fall is in the air and we know the perfect way to celebrate: trading in those summertime IPAs for a more full-bodied, amber brew. And in that same spirit, Milwaukee Brewing has announced their exciting first annual Oktoberfest event. With Glass + Griddle, the weekend-long event will feature several of their German beers, live music, food and other entertainment. You can get two tickets worth $70 for either Friday, September 20th, Saturday, September 21st, or Sunday, September 22nd, which will get you four hours of unlimited beer drinking in the MKE Beer Tent located at Milwaukee Brewing Company. The big beer tent and outdoor beer garden will offer the perfect mix of tradition and party featuring fresh beer and live music. Ticket holders will also get a custom MKE Brewing Co. lanyard, and the official MKE Oktoberfest beer stein to take home.

The beers available will be a Maibock, Dunkel Lager, MKE Lager, and Hefeweizen. A pair of tickets runs at a $70 value, and if you act fast and become a member today, you and guest can attend this event, on us.

Calling all readers! If you’ve been waiting for a great opportunity to become an Urban Milwaukee member, this is it. The first two people to sign-up to become members using the special code OKTOBER will receive two free Oktoberfest tickets to use on the day of your choice next weekend. These tickets allow you and a guest to have fun for four hours of all-you-can-drink imbibing of MKE Brewing German style beers!

Use special code OKTOBER in the discount code area of our easy sign-up form.

There’s more than just free beer with a membership. You’ll also receive:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads a d a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI.

Ability to comment on stories

The price of all that is just $9/month or $99/year, but right now, if you sign-up as either a monthly or annual member using special code OKTOBER, you’ll also receive two tickets to MKE Brewing’s upcoming Oktoberfest event, while supplies last. Current members: this deal is for new members only, but don’t worry! We have a ton coming your way this fall. And, you can join us at our upcoming Artist Talk at Guardian Fine Arts Services.

We are committed to building a powerful independent publication that champions Milwaukee and smart urban solutions for this city, as well as highlighting the best food and entertainment the area has to offer. If you think that’s important or you simply like being a reader in the know, we hope you’ll consider becoming a member.

Use special code OKTOBER in the discount code area of our easy sign-up form to become a member. This special code ensures you’ll receive two tickets to Oktoberfest, while supplies last. This is a first-come first-served special, and the discount code must be used to receive the gift certificate.

Once you become a member using special code OKTOBER, watch for an email from Urban Milwaukee staff.

Oktoberfest takes place next weekend, September 20-22. To see the full schedule of events, including hours of operation and more, visit its website. The event will be held outside MKE Brewing at 1128 N. 9th Street.