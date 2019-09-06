Lime Unveils ‘Group Ride’ Scooters
To provide "more joy," Lime now allows a single user to unlock multiple scooters.
Lime, one of three scooter providers operating in Milwaukee, has unveiled a new feature aimed at making it easier to get additional people on scooters.
Under traditional dockless electric scooter rental models, every rider must have their own cellphone to unlock a scooter. But using Lime’s new “Group Ride” feature, a single rider can unlock multiple scooters.
The company has been testing the feature in other markets and recently made it available to Milwaukee users.
“We believe this feature will provide a way for even more people to unlock community and joy by traveling together using our scooters while still riding with one person per scooter,” said the company in a release.
Rentals cost $1 per scooter plus 25 cents per minute.
Riders may unlock up to five additional scooters. Riders will need to provide a valid email address and agree to the terms of service through the host’s phone.
Lime, the first entrant into the Milwaukee market through a city-regulated pilot program, began replacing its scooters with a new version last month. The “Gen 3” scooter, developed in-house by the company, is focused on providing a safer and smoother riding experience, said a company spokesperson in an interview with Urban Milwaukee.
Lime, Bird and Spin are the only companies authorized to provide dockless scooter rental in Milwaukee. The three companies are able to place up to 250 dockless scooters each in an area east of Interstate 43 running from W. Oklahoma Ave. north to the city limits near W. Capitol Dr. that includes Downtown, the East Side, Brewers Hill, Bronzeville, Harambee, Bay View and a special cutout west to N. 22nd St. for Marquette University.
The companies are able to place 100 additional scooters, bringing each company’s total fleet size to 350, in two additional zones (50 scooters per zone) which encompass the rest of the city and are roughly divided by Interstate 94. The three companies pay independent contractors a per-scooter fee to take the scooters home and charge them overnight.
A total of 1,050 scooters are approved to be deployed on Milwaukee streets.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Bird vs Milwaukee Controversy
- Transportation: Lime Unveils ‘Group Ride’ Scooters - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 6th, 2019
- Transportation: Lime Debuts New Scooter - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 28th, 2019
- Transportation: Who Has the Cheapest Scooter? - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 14th, 2019
- Transportation: City Will Double Number of Permitted Scooters, Ends “Pause” - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 10th, 2019
- Transportation: City Blocking New Scooters, 100+ Complaints About Bad Riders - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 2nd, 2019
- Transportation: The Scooters Are Here! - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 23rd, 2019
- Transportation: Three Scooter Companies Apply to Operate in Milwaukee - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 19th, 2019
- Transportation: Scooters Legalized But Not on Sidewalks - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 9th, 2019
- Transportation: Evers Signs Bill Legalizing Scooters - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 8th, 2019
- The City of Milwaukee Agrees To Settle Lawsuit Against Bird - City of Milwaukee - Jul 3rd, 2019
- Transportation: Is the City Ready for Scooters? - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 26th, 2019
- Transportation: Lawmakers Legalize Scooters - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 25th, 2019
- Transportation: Forget Scooters, Bird Debuts Electric Mopeds - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 6th, 2019
- Transportation: Electric Scooters Could Return This Year - Jeramey Jannene - May 8th, 2019
- The City of Milwaukee and Bird Cooperate to Overcome Restrictions on E-Scooters - Bird - Aug 6th, 2018
- City Hall: Police Can Soon Seize Scooters - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 1st, 2018
- City Hall: City Will Impound, Yet Legalize Scooters - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 31st, 2018
- City Hall: Police Issue First Ticket for Scooter Crash - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 23rd, 2018
- City Hall: Zielinski Backs Scooter Operator Bird - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 19th, 2018
- City Hall: City Moves to Impound Bird Scooters - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 18th, 2018
- City Hall: City Sues Scooter Operator Bird - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 9th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Dockless Scooters Are Illegal - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 28th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Dockless Scooters Debut Here - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 27th, 2018
Transportation
-
Could Federal Grant Have Saved Bus Routes?Sep 6th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
-
Bus Union Authorizes a StrikeSep 6th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
-
Bus Union Threatens Strike By FridaySep 5th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer