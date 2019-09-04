Newspaper Row Buildings Getting Fixup
Cream City brick buildings from 1879 and 1884 get new paint job, other repairs.
Two small, historic structures hidden among a cluster of larger office buildings are being rehabilitated.
Building owners Stella Montoya del Portillo and Hugo del Portillo have initiated repair and painting work on the three-story The Milwaukee News Building (1879, 222 E. Mason St.), the onetime home of The Milwaukee Journal, and the four-story Milwaukee Abstract Association Building (1884, 216 E. Mason St).
The buildings, part of Milwaukee’s historic Newspaper Row on E. Mason St., have been vacant for years. The couple nominated them for local historic designation last year, a measure the Historic Preservation Commission unanimously endorsed. The buildings are already listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
How many of those historic fixtures remain today is unclear. The city’s assessment records contain photos from 2004 of substantial water damage, with a note that the electrical connection to the buildings was severed because of the extensive damage.
Together the buildings have 9,410 square feet of space, according to city records. They contain Cream City brick facades, a reality that has long been hidden by gray paint. Only the color will change now. A crew has been painting the buildings white the past few days.
A crew member on site said that other repairs are planned.
The del Portillo’s acquired the buildings in 2014 for $295,600 according to city records. The property is assessed for $313,900.
Regardless of what the del Portillo’s do with the property, the area around them is certain to continue changing. Irgens is developing a new tower for BMO Harris Bank to the north and has plans to redevelop the bank’s current home just to the west. To the east the Milwaukee Athletic Club is being redeveloped into a new hotel and revamped home for the club.
Photos
2018 Photos
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Eyes on Milwaukee
-
Mystery Company Bringing 250 JobsSep 3rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Sushi Demolition Underway in Bay ViewAug 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Campaign Will Fund South Side Futsal CourtsAug 29th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene